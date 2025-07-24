First Savings Financial Group Reports Increased Net Income of $6.2 Million for Q3 2025

Stocks
First Savings Financial Group reports increased net income and improved net interest margin for Q2 2025 compared to the previous year.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. announced a net income of $6.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, net income was $5.7 million. CEO Larry W. Myers highlighted improvements in net interest margins, deposit growth, and efficiency, along with continued success in the SBA Lending segment. The company experienced a significant rise in net interest income, increasing by 15.1% to $16.7 million, with a net interest margin of 2.99%. Noninterest income also rose, driven primarily by gains from sales of home equity lines of credit and SBA loans. Overall, for the nine months ending June 30, 2025, net income was $17.9 million, significantly higher than the prior year. The company remains optimistic about continued growth and profitability while maintaining strong asset quality.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased by 51.2% year-over-year for the quarter, rising from $4.1 million to $6.2 million.
  • Significant growth in net interest income of 15.1% for the quarter, indicating strong performance in interest-earning activities.
  • Improvement in net interest margin by 32 basis points, suggesting enhanced efficiency in managing interest income and expenses.
  • Nonperforming loans decreased by $1.7 million year-over-year, reflecting improvements in asset quality.

Potential Negatives

  • Total assets decreased by $33.7 million and total liabilities decreased by $40.4 million, indicating potential concerns about growth and financial health.
  • Deposits decreased significantly, particularly brokered deposits, which fell by $229.1 million, raising concerns about liquidity and customer confidence.
  • Net charge-offs increased from $105,000 to $309,000 year-over-year, which could indicate worsening credit quality or increased risk among borrowers.

FAQ

What was First Savings Financial Group's net income for Q3 2025?

First Savings Financial Group reported a net income of $6.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

How did net interest income perform in 2025?

Net interest income increased by $2.2 million, or 15.1%, totaling $16.7 million for Q3 2025.

What are the expectations for SBA Lending in fiscal 2025?

The SBA Lending segment is expected to continue profitability with a strong pipeline for the fourth fiscal quarter.

How has First Savings Financial Group's stock performed?

The common shares of First Savings Financial Group trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "FSFG."

What were the key financial improvements reported?

Key improvements included growth in deposits, reduced expenses, and an efficient ratio improvement to 64.45%.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $5.7 million (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

and net income per diluted share of $0.81 (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $3.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.



Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are pleased with the third fiscal quarter performance, including the continued improvement in the net interest margin, which has increased 32 basis points from June of 2024 to June of 2025, solid growth in deposits, expense containment, and meaningful efficiency ratio improvement. The SBA Lending segment posted its second consecutive profitable quarter, which included a solid level of loans originations and sales. Additionally, the SBA Lending pipeline for the fourth fiscal quarter remains robust. We are optimistic regarding the remainder of fiscal 2025 as we anticipate further expansion of the net interest margin, continued profitability from the SBA Lending segment, additional sales of home equity lines of credit, and stable and strong asset quality. We will continue our focus on customer deposit growth, select loan growth opportunities, preservation of asset quality, and prudent capital and liquidity management. We will also continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will maximize shareholder value.”



(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.




Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024



Net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 15.1%, to $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 2.99% as compared to 2.67% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase of $871,000 in interest income and a decrease of $1.3 million in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.



The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans and unfunded lending commitments of $347,000 and $77,000, respectively, and a reversal of provision for credit losses on securities of $1,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans, unfunded lending commitments and securities of $501,000, $158,000 and $84,000, respectively, for the same period in 2024. The Company recognized $309,000 in net charge-offs recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2025, of which $216,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs of $105,000, of which $49,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $1.7 million from $16.9 million at September 30, 2024 to $15.2 million at June 30, 2025.



Noninterest income increased $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in other income and net gain on sales of SBA loans of $565,000 and $351,000, respectively, and net gain on sales of home equity lines of credit (“HELOC”) of $617,000, partially offset by a $404,000 decrease in net unrealized gains on equity securities. The increase in other income was primarily due to a $487,000 gain recognized in connection with a lease termination. The was no gain on sales of HELOC in the 2024 period as the sale of this product commenced in fiscal 2025.



Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to an increase in compensation and benefits of $904,000, which was due to routine salary increases and increases in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025 related to stronger Company performance.



The Company recognized income tax expense of $963,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $483,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in 2025 as compared to 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 13.5% compared to 10.6% for 2024. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.




Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024



The Company reported net income of $17.9 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $9.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $15.1 million (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

and net income per diluted share of $2.16 (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $9.4 million and net income per diluted share of $1.37 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. The core banking segment reported net income of $17.2 million, or $2.46 per diluted share for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $13.3 million and net income per diluted share of $1.92 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $14.4 million (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

, or $2.05 per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)

(1)

for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $12.9 million and net income per diluted share of $1.89 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024.



Net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 12.1%, to $48.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 was 2.89% as compared to 2.67% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to a $5.5 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $279,000 increase in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.



The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $501,000 and $8,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $246,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $1.7 million and $107,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $159,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to the bulk sale of approximately $87.2 million of HELOC during the period and a decrease in qualitative reserves. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $271,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, of which $52,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $224,000 in 2024, of which $15,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.



Noninterest income increased $4.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $3.1 million net gain on sales of HELOC, a $403,000 net gain on sales of equity securities in 2025, and the aforementioned $487,000 gain recognized in connection with a lease termination in the 2025 period with no corresponding gain amounts for the 2024 period.



Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and other operating expenses of $1.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $412,000. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to routine salary increases and increases in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025 related to stronger Company performance. The increase in other operating expenses was due primarily to a $721,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in the 2024 period with no corresponding amount for the 2025 period and a $405,000 accrued contingent liability associated with employee benefits recognized in the 2025 period with no corresponding amount in the 2024 period. The decrease in professional fees is primarily due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.



The Company recognized income tax expense of $2.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $873,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in the 2025 period. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 11.8% compared to 8.1%. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.




Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024



Total assets decreased $33.7 million, from $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.42 billion at June 30, 2025. Net loans held for investment decreased $68.0 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2025, due primarily to $109.1 million of sales of HELOC during the nine months ended June 30, 2025, and residential mortgage loans held for sale increased $42.1 million during the same period.



Total liabilities decreased $40.4 million due primarily to a decrease in total deposits and other borrowings of $144.7 and $19.9 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in FHLB borrowings of $133.3 million. The decrease in total deposits was due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $229.1 million, which was due primarily to proceeds from the aforementioned sales of HELOC and greater utilization of FHLB borrowings, partially offset by an increase in customer deposits of $84.4 million. The decrease in other borrowings is due to the redemption of $20.0 million of subordinated notes during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2025, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 35.0% of total deposits and 14.3% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.



Total stockholders’ equity increased $6.7 million, from $177.1 million at September 30, 2024 to $183.8 million at June 30, 2025, due primarily to a $14.6 million increase in retained net income, partially offset by a $8.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to increasing long-term market interest rates during the nine months ended June 30, 2025, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of securities available for sale. At June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.



First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST

community

BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”



This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.



Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this release or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



Contact:


Tony A. Schoen, CPA


Chief Financial Officer


812-283-0724


FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



OPERATING DATA:

June 30,


June 30,



(In thousands, except share and per share data)


2025




2024




2025




2024













Total interest income
$
31,965


$
31,094


$
95,237


$
89,765



Total interest expense

15,240



16,560



47,059



46,780













Net interest income

16,725



14,534



48,178



42,985













Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans

347



501



(501
)


1,684



Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments

77



158



246



(159
)


Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities

(1
)


84



(8
)


107













Total provision (credit) for credit losses

423



743



(263
)


1,632













Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

16,302



13,791



48,441



41,353













Total noninterest income

4,520



3,196



14,183



9,688



Total noninterest expense

13,693



12,431



42,334



40,248













Income before income taxes

7,129



4,556



20,290



10,793



Income tax expense

963



483



2,400



873













Net income
$
6,166


$
4,073


$
17,890


$
9,920













Net income per share, basic
$
0.90


$
0.60


$
2.60


$
1.45



Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

6,881,077



6,832,452



6,867,734



6,829,490













Net income per share, diluted
$
0.88


$
0.60


$
2.57


$
1.45



Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

6,977,674



6,834,784



6,967,742



6,851,145























Performance ratios (annualized)









Return on average assets

1.02
%


0.69
%


0.99
%


0.57
%


Return on average equity

13.66
%


9.86
%


13.32
%


8.23
%


Return on average common stockholders' equity

13.66
%


9.86
%


13.32
%


8.23
%


Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)

2.99
%


2.67
%


2.89
%


2.67
%


Efficiency ratio

64.45
%


70.11
%


67.89
%


76.41
%




























QTD




FYTD


FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

June 30,


March 31,


Increase


September 30,


Increase


(In thousands, except per share data)


2025




2025



(Decrease)



2024



(Decrease)











Total assets
$
2,416,675


$
2,376,230


$
40,445


$
2,450,368


$
(33,693
)

Cash and cash equivalents

52,123



28,683



23,440



52,142



(19
)

Investment securities

244,284



244,084



200



249,719



(5,435
)

Loans held for sale

60,970



61,239



(269
)


25,716



35,254

Gross loans

1,916,343



1,900,660



15,683



1,985,146



(68,803
)

Allowance for credit losses

20,522



20,484



38



21,294



(772
)

Interest earning assets

2,260,099



2,219,504



40,595



2,277,512



(17,413
)

Goodwill

9,848



9,848



-



9,848



-

Core deposit intangibles

275



316



(41
)


398



(123
)

Noninterest-bearing deposits

202,649



185,252



17,397



191,528



11,121

Interest-bearing deposits (customer)

1,253,525



1,207,159



46,366



1,180,196



73,329

Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)

280,020



396,770



(116,750
)


509,157



(229,137
)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

434,924



325,310



109,614



301,640



133,284

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

28,722



48,682



(19,960
)


48,603



(19,881
)

Total liabilities

2,232,853



2,197,041



35,812



2,273,253



(40,400
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(20,061
)


(19,385
)


(676
)


(11,195
)


(8,866
)

Total stockholders' equity

183,822



179,189



4,633



177,115



6,707











Book value per share
$
26.35


$
25.90



0.45


$
25.72



0.63

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)

24.90



24.43



0.47



24.23



0.67











Non-performing assets:









Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed
$
2,713


$
123


$
2,590


$
5,036


$
(2,323
)

Nonaccrual loans

12,502



12,597



(95
)


11,906



596

Total nonaccrual loans
$
15,215


$
12,720


$
2,495


$
16,942


$
(1,727
)

Accruing loans past due 90 days

-



-



-



-



-

Total non-performing loans

15,215



12,720



2,495



16,942



(1,727
)

Foreclosed real estate

1,113



444



669



444



669

Total non-performing assets
$
16,328


$
13,164


$
3,164


$
17,386


$
(1,058
)











Asset quality ratios:









Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans

1.07
%


1.08
%


(0.01
%)


1.07
%


(0.00
%)

Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans

134.88
%


161.04
%


(26.16
%)


125.69
%


9.19
%

Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans

0.79
%


0.67
%


0.12
%


0.85
%


(0.06
%)

Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets

0.68
%


0.55
%


0.13
%


0.71
%


(0.03
%)











(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.






















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.











Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended



Net Income

June 30,


June 30,



(In thousands)


2025




2024




2025




2024













Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP)
$
5,691


$
3,534


$
15,057


$
9,381



Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect

-



-



1,869



-



Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect

110



-



110



-



Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect

365



-



365



-



Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect

-



-



302



-



Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect

-



212



-



212



Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect

-



-



186



-



Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax

-



327



-



327



Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)
$
6,166


$
4,073


$
17,890


$
9,920














Net Income per Share, Diluted



















Net income per share attributable to the Company, diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.81


$
0.52


$
2.16


$
1.37



Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect

-



-



0.27



-



Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect

0.02



-



0.02



-



Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect

0.05



-



0.05



-



Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect

-



-



0.04



-



Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect

-



0.03



-



0.03



Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect

-



-



0.03



-



Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax

-



0.05



-



0.05



Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)
$
0.88


$
0.60


$
2.57


$
1.45














Core Bank Segment Net Income










(In thousands)



















Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP)
$
5,299


$
4,176


$
14,379


$
12,947



Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect

-



-



1,869



-



Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect

110



-



110



-



Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect

365



-



365



-



Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect

-



-



302



-



Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect

-



-



186



-



Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax

-



327



-



327



Net income attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP)
$
5,774


$
4,503


$
17,212


$
13,274














Core Bank Segment Net Income per Share, Diluted



















Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.75


$
0.64


$
2.05


$
1.89



Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect

-



-



0.27



-



Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect

0.02



-



0.02



-



Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect

0.05



-



0.05



-



Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect

-



-



0.04



-



Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect

-



-



-



0.03



Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax

-



0.05



0.03



-



Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP)
$
0.82


$
0.69


$
2.46


$
1.92
























RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended


Fiscal Year Ended



Efficiency Ratio

June 30,


June 30,



(In thousands)


2025




2024




2025




2024













Net interest income (GAAP)
$
16,725


$
14,534


$
48,178


$
42,985













Noninterest income (GAAP)

4,520



3,196



14,183



9,688













Noninterest expense (GAAP)

13,693



12,431



42,334



40,248













Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

64.45
%


70.11
%


67.89
%


76.41
%












Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
4,520


$
3,196


$
14,183


$
9,688



Less: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit

-



-



(2,492
)


-



Less: Gain on life insurance

(147
)


-



(147
)


-



Less: Gain on lease termination

(487
)


-



(487
)


-



Less: Gain on sale of equity securities

-



-



(403
)


-



Less: Gain on sale of premises and equipment

-



-



(140
)


-



Less: Recording of Visa Class C shares

-



(245
)


-



(245
)


Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)

3,886



2,951



10,515



9,443













Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
13,693


$
12,431


$
42,334


$
40,248



Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans

-



283



-



283



Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
$
13,693


$
12,714


$
42,334


$
40,531













Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)

66.44
%


72.71
%


72.13
%


77.31
%


















QTD




FYTD


Tangible Book Value Per Share

June 30,


March 31,


Increase


September 30,


Increase


(In thousands, except share and per share data)


2025




2025



(Decrease)



2024



(Decrease)











Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
183,822


$
179,189


$
4,633


$
177,115


$
6,707

Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles

(10,123
)


(10,164
)


41



(10,246
)


123

Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
173,699


$
169,025


$
4,674


$
166,869


$
6,830











Outstanding common shares

6,976,558



6,919,136


$
57,422



6,887,106


$
89,452











Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
24.90


$
24.43


$
0.47


$
24.23


$
0.67











Book value per share (GAAP)
$
26.35


$
25.90


$
0.45


$
25.72


$
0.63
































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):

As of


Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(In thousands, except per share data)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024











Total cash and cash equivalents
$
52,123


$
28,683


$
76,224


$
52,142


$
42,423

Total investment securities

244,284



244,084



242,634



249,719



238,785

Total loans held for sale

60,970



61,239



24,441



25,716



125,859

Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses

1,895,821



1,880,176



1,884,514



1,963,852



1,826,980

Loan servicing rights

2,869



2,744



2,661



2,754



2,860

Total assets

2,416,675



2,376,230



2,388,735



2,450,368



2,393,491











Customer deposits
$
1,456,174


$
1,392,411


$
1,395,766


$
1,371,724


$
1,312,997

Brokered deposits

280,020



396,770



437,008



509,157



399,151

Total deposits

1,736,194



1,789,181



1,832,774



1,880,881



1,712,148

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

434,924



325,310



295,000



301,640



425,000











Common stock and additional paid-in capital
$
30,090


$
28,650


$
28,382


$
27,725


$
27,592

Retained earnings - substantially restricted

187,969



182,918



178,526



173,337



170,688

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(20,061
)


(19,385
)


(17,789
)


(11,195
)


(17,415
)

Unearned stock compensation

(2,005
)


(862
)


(973
)


(901
)


(999
)

Less treasury stock, at cost

(12,171
)


(12,132
)


(12,119
)


(11,851
)


(11,866
)

Total stockholders' equity

183,822



179,189



176,027



177,115



168,000











Outstanding common shares

6,976,558



6,919,136



6,909,173



6,887,106



6,883,656























Three Months Ended


Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(In thousands, except per share data)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024











Total interest income
$
31,965


$
30,823


$
32,449


$
32,223


$
31,094

Total interest expense

15,240



14,832



16,987



17,146



16,560

Net interest income

16,725



15,991



15,462



15,077



14,534

Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans

347



(357
)


(491
)


1,808



501

Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments

77



123



46



(262
)


158

Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities

(1
)


(1
)


(6
)


(86
)


84

Total provision (credit) for credit losses

423



(235
)


(451
)


1,460



743











Net interest income after provision for credit losses

16,302



16,226



15,913



13,617



13,791











Total noninterest income

4,520



3,560



6,103



2,842



3,196

Total noninterest expense

13,693



13,698



14,943



12,642



12,431

Income before income taxes

7,129



6,088



7,073



3,817



4,556

Income tax expense (benefit)

963



589



848



145



483

Net income

6,166



5,499



6,225



3,672



4,073





















Net income per share, basic
$
0.90


$
0.80


$
0.91


$
0.54


$
0.60

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

6,881,077



6,875,826



6,851,153



6,832,626



6,832,452











Net income per share, diluted
$
0.88


$
0.79


$
0.89


$
0.53


$
0.60

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

6,977,674



6,960,020



6,969,223



6,894,532



6,842,336






















SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended


Noninterest Income Detail

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(In thousands)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024











Service charges on deposit accounts
$
537


$
541


$
567


$
552


$
538

ATM and interchange fees

648



632



665



642



593

Net unrealized gain on equity securities

15



47



78



28



419

Net gain on equity securities

-



-



403



-



-

Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration

932



1,078



711



647



581

Net gain on sales of loans, home equity lines of credit

617



-



2,492



-



-

Mortgage banking income

96



104



78



6



49

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

358



380



361



363



353

Gain on life insurance

147



-



108



-



-

Commission income

184



255



210



294



220

Real estate lease income

132



122



121



122



154

Net gain (loss) on premises and equipment

-



-



45



(4
)


-

Other income

854



401



264



192



289

Total noninterest income
$
4,520


$
3,560


$
6,103


$
2,842


$
3,196























Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024











Return on average assets

1.02
%


0.93
%


1.02
%


0.61
%


0.69
%

Return on average equity

13.66
%


12.24
%


14.07
%


8.52
%


9.86
%

Return on average common stockholders' equity

13.66
%


12.34
%


14.07
%


8.52
%


9.86
%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)

2.99
%


2.93
%


2.75
%


2.72
%


2.67
%

Efficiency ratio

64.45
%


70.06
%


69.29
%


70.55
%


70.11
%























As of or for the Three Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024











Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans

0.79
%


0.67
%


0.87
%


0.85
%


0.91
%

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets

0.68
%


0.55
%


0.71
%


0.71
%


0.72
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans

1.07
%


1.08
%


1.09
%


1.07
%


1.07
%

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans

134.88
%


161.04
%


124.85
%


125.69
%


118.12
%

Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans

0.02
%


-0.01
%


0.01
%


0.02
%


0.01
%






















SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended


Segmented Statements of Income Information

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(In thousands)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024












Core Banking Segment:









Net interest income
$
15,086


$
14,259


$
13,756


$
14,083


$
13,590

Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans

420



(540
)


(745
)


1,339



320

Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments

32



35



(75
)


78



64

Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities

(1
)


(1
)


(7
)


(86
)


84

Total provision (credit) for credit losses

451



(506
)


(827
)


1,331



468

Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses

14,635



14,765



14,583



12,752



13,122

Noninterest income

3,340



2,242



5,253



2,042



2,474

Noninterest expense

11,366



11,486



12,574



10,400



10,192

Income before income taxes

6,609



5,521



7,262



4,394



5,404

Income tax expense

835



452



893



301



689

Net income
$
5,774


$
5,069


$
6,369


$
4,093


$
4,715












SBA Lending Segment (Q2):









Net interest income
$
1,639


$
1,732


$
1,706


$
994


$
944

Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans

(73
)


183



255



469



181

Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments

45



88



121



(340
)


94

Total provision (credit) for credit losses

(28
)


271



376



129



275

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,667



1,461



1,330



865



669

Noninterest income

1,180



1,318



850



800



722

Noninterest expense

2,327



2,212



2,369



2,242



2,239

Income (loss) before income taxes

520



567



(189
)


(577
)


(848
)

Income tax expense (benefit)

128



137



(45
)


(156
)


(206
)

Net income (loss)
$
392


$
430


$
(144
)

$
(421
)

$
(642
)






















SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended


Segmented Statements of Income Information

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(In thousands, except percentage data)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024












Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment









Net income per share, basic - Core Banking
$
0.84


$
0.74


$
0.93


$
0.60


$
0.69

Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)

0.06



0.06



(0.02
)


(0.06
)


(0.09
)

Total net income (loss) per share, basic
$
0.90


$
0.80


$
0.91


$
0.54


$
0.60












Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment









Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking
$
0.82


$
0.73


$
0.91


$
0.59


$
0.69

Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)

0.06



0.06



(0.02
)


(0.06
)


(0.09
)

Total net income per share, diluted
$
0.88


$
0.79


$
0.89


$
0.53


$
0.60












Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (3)









Core Banking

1.01
%


0.90
%


1.09
%


0.71
%


0.83
%

SBA Lending

1.36
%


1.58
%


(0.55
%)


(1.71
%)


(2.91
%)












Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (3)









Core Banking

61.68
%


69.61
%


66.15
%


64.50
%


63.45
%

SBA Lending

82.55
%


72.52
%


92.68
%


124.97
%


134.39
%























Three Months Ended


Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(In thousands)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024












Core Banking Segment:









Compensation
$
6,470


$
6,637


$
7,245


$
5,400


$
5,587

Occupancy

1,533



1,648



1,577



1,554



1,573

Advertising

437



429



338



399



253

Other

2,926



2,772



3,414



3,047



2,779

Total Noninterest Expense
$
11,366


$
11,486


$
12,574


$
10,400


$
10,192












SBA Lending Segment (Q2):









Compensation
$
1,914


$
1,892


$
1,931


$
1,854


$
1,893

Occupancy

92



50



59



55



51

Advertising

17



10



14



17



12

Other

304



260



365



316



283

Total Noninterest Expense
$
2,327


$
2,212


$
2,369


$
2,242


$
2,239






















SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended


SBA Lending (Q2) Data

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(In thousands, except percentage data)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024











Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA
$
18,019


$
15,716


$
10,785


$
10,880


$
7,515











Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA
$
1,548


$
1,508


$
1,141


$
1,029


$
811

Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA

8.59
%


9.60
%


10.58
%


9.46
%


10.79
%











Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2)
$
932


$
1,078


$
711


$
647


$
581

Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA

5.17
%


6.86
%


6.59
%


5.95
%


7.73
%





















(2) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.






















SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):

Three Months Ended


Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


(In thousands)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024


Interest-earning assets









Average balances:









Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
15,889


$
11,851


$
21,102


$
16,841


$
26,100

Loans

1,992,567



1,946,338



2,010,082



1,988,997



1,943,716

Investment securities - taxable

104,169



102,744



101,960



99,834



101,350

Investment securities - nontaxable

162,017



161,579



160,929



158,917



157,991

FRB and FHLB stock

24,993



24,986



24,986



24,986



24,986

Total interest-earning assets
$
2,299,635


$
2,247,498


$
2,319,059


$
2,289,575


$
2,254,143











Interest income (tax equivalent basis):









Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
145


$
168


$
210


$
209


$
324

Loans

29,214



27,998



29,617



29,450



28,155

Investment securities - taxable

947



921



914



910



918

Investment securities - nontaxable

1,733



1,719



1,715



1,685



1,665

FRB and FHLB stock

416



511



493



471



519

Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)
$
32,455


$
31,317


$
32,949


$
32,725


$
31,581











Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):









Interest-bearing deposits with banks

3.65
%


5.67
%


3.98
%


4.96
%


4.97
%

Loans

5.86
%


5.75
%


5.89
%


5.92
%


5.79
%

Investment securities - taxable

3.64
%


3.59
%


3.59
%


3.65
%


3.62
%

Investment securities - nontaxable

4.28
%


4.26
%


4.26
%


4.24
%


4.22
%

FRB and FHLB stock

6.66
%


8.18
%


7.89
%


7.54
%


8.31
%

Total interest-earning assets

5.65
%


5.57
%


5.68
%


5.72
%


5.60
%












Interest-bearing liabilities









Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,537,248


$
1,653,058


$
1,671,156


$
1,563,258


$
1,572,871

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

437,371



266,975



315,583



378,956



351,227

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

35,070



48,656



48,616



48,576



48,537

Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,009,689


$
1,968,689


$
2,035,355


$
1,990,790


$
1,972,635











Interest expense:









Interest-bearing deposits
$
10,601


$
12,069


$
13,606


$
12,825


$
12,740

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

4,149



2,001



2,617



3,521



3,021

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

489



762



764



800



799

Total interest expense
$
15,239


$
14,832


$
16,987


$
17,146


$
16,560











Weighted average cost (annualized):









Interest-bearing deposits

2.76
%


2.92
%


3.26
%


3.28
%


3.24
%

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

3.79
%


3.00
%


3.32
%


3.72
%


3.44
%

Subordinated debt and other borrowings

5.58
%


6.26
%


6.29
%


6.59
%


6.58
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3.03
%


3.01
%


3.34
%


3.45
%


3.36
%











Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
$
17,216


$
16,485


$
15,962


$
15,579


$
15,021

Less: taxable equivalent adjustment

(491
)


(494
)


(500
)


(502
)


(487
)

Net interest income
$
16,725


$
15,991


$
15,462


$
15,077


$
14,534











Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)

2.62
%


2.56
%


2.34
%


2.27
%


2.24
%











Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)

2.99
%


2.93
%


2.75
%


2.72
%


2.67
%















