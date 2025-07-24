First Savings Financial Group Reports Increased Net Income of $6.2 Million for Q3 2025

First Savings Financial Group reports increased net income and improved net interest margin for Q2 2025 compared to the previous year.
Quiver AI Summary
First Savings Financial Group, Inc. announced a net income of $6.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, net income was $5.7 million. CEO Larry W. Myers highlighted improvements in net interest margins, deposit growth, and efficiency, along with continued success in the SBA Lending segment. The company experienced a significant rise in net interest income, increasing by 15.1% to $16.7 million, with a net interest margin of 2.99%. Noninterest income also rose, driven primarily by gains from sales of home equity lines of credit and SBA loans. Overall, for the nine months ending June 30, 2025, net income was $17.9 million, significantly higher than the prior year. The company remains optimistic about continued growth and profitability while maintaining strong asset quality.
Potential Positives
- Net income increased by 51.2% year-over-year for the quarter, rising from $4.1 million to $6.2 million.
- Significant growth in net interest income of 15.1% for the quarter, indicating strong performance in interest-earning activities.
- Improvement in net interest margin by 32 basis points, suggesting enhanced efficiency in managing interest income and expenses.
- Nonperforming loans decreased by $1.7 million year-over-year, reflecting improvements in asset quality.
Potential Negatives
- Total assets decreased by $33.7 million and total liabilities decreased by $40.4 million, indicating potential concerns about growth and financial health.
- Deposits decreased significantly, particularly brokered deposits, which fell by $229.1 million, raising concerns about liquidity and customer confidence.
- Net charge-offs increased from $105,000 to $309,000 year-over-year, which could indicate worsening credit quality or increased risk among borrowers.
FAQ
What was First Savings Financial Group's net income for Q3 2025?
First Savings Financial Group reported a net income of $6.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
How did net interest income perform in 2025?
Net interest income increased by $2.2 million, or 15.1%, totaling $16.7 million for Q3 2025.
What are the expectations for SBA Lending in fiscal 2025?
The SBA Lending segment is expected to continue profitability with a strong pipeline for the fourth fiscal quarter.
How has First Savings Financial Group's stock performed?
The common shares of First Savings Financial Group trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "FSFG."
What were the key financial improvements reported?
Key improvements included growth in deposits, reduced expenses, and an efficient ratio improvement to 64.45%.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$FSFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $FSFG stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 52,166 shares (+133.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,343,796
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD removed 16,239 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $418,316
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 14,229 shares (+19.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $366,539
- 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 12,760 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $328,697
- HRT FINANCIAL LP added 11,130 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,708
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 10,556 shares (+15.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $271,922
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 6,116 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $157,548
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$FSFG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSFG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FSFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FSFG forecast page.
$FSFG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FSFG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FSFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $32.0 on 04/29/2025
- Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $31.0 on 04/28/2025
Full Release
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $5.7 million (non-GAAP measure)
(1)
and net income per diluted share of $0.81 (non-GAAP measure)
(1)
for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $3.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.
Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are pleased with the third fiscal quarter performance, including the continued improvement in the net interest margin, which has increased 32 basis points from June of 2024 to June of 2025, solid growth in deposits, expense containment, and meaningful efficiency ratio improvement. The SBA Lending segment posted its second consecutive profitable quarter, which included a solid level of loans originations and sales. Additionally, the SBA Lending pipeline for the fourth fiscal quarter remains robust. We are optimistic regarding the remainder of fiscal 2025 as we anticipate further expansion of the net interest margin, continued profitability from the SBA Lending segment, additional sales of home equity lines of credit, and stable and strong asset quality. We will continue our focus on customer deposit growth, select loan growth opportunities, preservation of asset quality, and prudent capital and liquidity management. We will also continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will maximize shareholder value.”
(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.
Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
Net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 15.1%, to $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 2.99% as compared to 2.67% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase of $871,000 in interest income and a decrease of $1.3 million in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.
The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans and unfunded lending commitments of $347,000 and $77,000, respectively, and a reversal of provision for credit losses on securities of $1,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans, unfunded lending commitments and securities of $501,000, $158,000 and $84,000, respectively, for the same period in 2024. The Company recognized $309,000 in net charge-offs recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2025, of which $216,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs of $105,000, of which $49,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $1.7 million from $16.9 million at September 30, 2024 to $15.2 million at June 30, 2025.
Noninterest income increased $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in other income and net gain on sales of SBA loans of $565,000 and $351,000, respectively, and net gain on sales of home equity lines of credit (“HELOC”) of $617,000, partially offset by a $404,000 decrease in net unrealized gains on equity securities. The increase in other income was primarily due to a $487,000 gain recognized in connection with a lease termination. The was no gain on sales of HELOC in the 2024 period as the sale of this product commenced in fiscal 2025.
Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to an increase in compensation and benefits of $904,000, which was due to routine salary increases and increases in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025 related to stronger Company performance.
The Company recognized income tax expense of $963,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $483,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in 2025 as compared to 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 13.5% compared to 10.6% for 2024. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.
Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
The Company reported net income of $17.9 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $9.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $15.1 million (non-GAAP measure)
(1)
and net income per diluted share of $2.16 (non-GAAP measure)
(1)
for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $9.4 million and net income per diluted share of $1.37 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. The core banking segment reported net income of $17.2 million, or $2.46 per diluted share for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $13.3 million and net income per diluted share of $1.92 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $14.4 million (non-GAAP measure)
(1)
, or $2.05 per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)
(1)
for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $12.9 million and net income per diluted share of $1.89 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024.
Net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 12.1%, to $48.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 was 2.89% as compared to 2.67% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to a $5.5 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $279,000 increase in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.
The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $501,000 and $8,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $246,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $1.7 million and $107,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $159,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to the bulk sale of approximately $87.2 million of HELOC during the period and a decrease in qualitative reserves. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $271,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, of which $52,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $224,000 in 2024, of which $15,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.
Noninterest income increased $4.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $3.1 million net gain on sales of HELOC, a $403,000 net gain on sales of equity securities in 2025, and the aforementioned $487,000 gain recognized in connection with a lease termination in the 2025 period with no corresponding gain amounts for the 2024 period.
Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and other operating expenses of $1.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $412,000. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to routine salary increases and increases in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025 related to stronger Company performance. The increase in other operating expenses was due primarily to a $721,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in the 2024 period with no corresponding amount for the 2025 period and a $405,000 accrued contingent liability associated with employee benefits recognized in the 2025 period with no corresponding amount in the 2024 period. The decrease in professional fees is primarily due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
The Company recognized income tax expense of $2.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $873,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in the 2025 period. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 11.8% compared to 8.1%. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.
Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024
Total assets decreased $33.7 million, from $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.42 billion at June 30, 2025. Net loans held for investment decreased $68.0 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2025, due primarily to $109.1 million of sales of HELOC during the nine months ended June 30, 2025, and residential mortgage loans held for sale increased $42.1 million during the same period.
Total liabilities decreased $40.4 million due primarily to a decrease in total deposits and other borrowings of $144.7 and $19.9 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in FHLB borrowings of $133.3 million. The decrease in total deposits was due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $229.1 million, which was due primarily to proceeds from the aforementioned sales of HELOC and greater utilization of FHLB borrowings, partially offset by an increase in customer deposits of $84.4 million. The decrease in other borrowings is due to the redemption of $20.0 million of subordinated notes during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2025, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 35.0% of total deposits and 14.3% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.
Total stockholders’ equity increased $6.7 million, from $177.1 million at September 30, 2024 to $183.8 million at June 30, 2025, due primarily to a $14.6 million increase in retained net income, partially offset by a $8.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to increasing long-term market interest rates during the nine months ended June 30, 2025, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of securities available for sale. At June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.
First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST
community
BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this release or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Tony A. Schoen, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
812-283-0724
FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
OPERATING DATA:
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Total interest income
$
31,965
$
31,094
$
95,237
$
89,765
Total interest expense
15,240
16,560
47,059
46,780
Net interest income
16,725
14,534
48,178
42,985
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
347
501
(501
)
1,684
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments
77
158
246
(159
)
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities
(1
)
84
(8
)
107
Total provision (credit) for credit losses
423
743
(263
)
1,632
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
16,302
13,791
48,441
41,353
Total noninterest income
4,520
3,196
14,183
9,688
Total noninterest expense
13,693
12,431
42,334
40,248
Income before income taxes
7,129
4,556
20,290
10,793
Income tax expense
963
483
2,400
873
Net income
$
6,166
$
4,073
$
17,890
$
9,920
Net income per share, basic
$
0.90
$
0.60
$
2.60
$
1.45
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
6,881,077
6,832,452
6,867,734
6,829,490
Net income per share, diluted
$
0.88
$
0.60
$
2.57
$
1.45
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
6,977,674
6,834,784
6,967,742
6,851,145
Performance ratios (annualized)
Return on average assets
1.02
%
0.69
%
0.99
%
0.57
%
Return on average equity
13.66
%
9.86
%
13.32
%
8.23
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity
13.66
%
9.86
%
13.32
%
8.23
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)
2.99
%
2.67
%
2.89
%
2.67
%
Efficiency ratio
64.45
%
70.11
%
67.89
%
76.41
%
QTD
FYTD
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
June 30,
March 31,
Increase
September 30,
Increase
(In thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
(Decrease)
2024
(Decrease)
Total assets
$
2,416,675
$
2,376,230
$
40,445
$
2,450,368
$
(33,693
)
Cash and cash equivalents
52,123
28,683
23,440
52,142
(19
)
Investment securities
244,284
244,084
200
249,719
(5,435
)
Loans held for sale
60,970
61,239
(269
)
25,716
35,254
Gross loans
1,916,343
1,900,660
15,683
1,985,146
(68,803
)
Allowance for credit losses
20,522
20,484
38
21,294
(772
)
Interest earning assets
2,260,099
2,219,504
40,595
2,277,512
(17,413
)
Goodwill
9,848
9,848
-
9,848
-
Core deposit intangibles
275
316
(41
)
398
(123
)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
202,649
185,252
17,397
191,528
11,121
Interest-bearing deposits (customer)
1,253,525
1,207,159
46,366
1,180,196
73,329
Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)
280,020
396,770
(116,750
)
509,157
(229,137
)
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
434,924
325,310
109,614
301,640
133,284
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
28,722
48,682
(19,960
)
48,603
(19,881
)
Total liabilities
2,232,853
2,197,041
35,812
2,273,253
(40,400
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20,061
)
(19,385
)
(676
)
(11,195
)
(8,866
)
Total stockholders' equity
183,822
179,189
4,633
177,115
6,707
Book value per share
$
26.35
$
25.90
0.45
$
25.72
0.63
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)
24.90
24.43
0.47
24.23
0.67
Non-performing assets:
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed
$
2,713
$
123
$
2,590
$
5,036
$
(2,323
)
Nonaccrual loans
12,502
12,597
(95
)
11,906
596
Total nonaccrual loans
$
15,215
$
12,720
$
2,495
$
16,942
$
(1,727
)
Accruing loans past due 90 days
-
-
-
-
-
Total non-performing loans
15,215
12,720
2,495
16,942
(1,727
)
Foreclosed real estate
1,113
444
669
444
669
Total non-performing assets
$
16,328
$
13,164
$
3,164
$
17,386
$
(1,058
)
Asset quality ratios:
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans
1.07
%
1.08
%
(0.01
%)
1.07
%
(0.00
%)
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans
134.88
%
161.04
%
(26.16
%)
125.69
%
9.19
%
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans
0.79
%
0.67
%
0.12
%
0.85
%
(0.06
%)
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets
0.68
%
0.55
%
0.13
%
0.71
%
(0.03
%)
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Net Income
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP)
$
5,691
$
3,534
$
15,057
$
9,381
Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect
-
-
1,869
-
Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect
110
-
110
-
Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect
365
-
365
-
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect
-
-
302
-
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect
-
212
-
212
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect
-
-
186
-
Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax
-
327
-
327
Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)
$
6,166
$
4,073
$
17,890
$
9,920
Net Income per Share, Diluted
Net income per share attributable to the Company, diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.81
$
0.52
$
2.16
$
1.37
Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect
-
-
0.27
-
Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect
0.02
-
0.02
-
Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect
0.05
-
0.05
-
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect
-
-
0.04
-
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect
-
0.03
-
0.03
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect
-
-
0.03
-
Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax
-
0.05
-
0.05
Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)
$
0.88
$
0.60
$
2.57
$
1.45
Core Bank Segment Net Income
(In thousands)
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP)
$
5,299
$
4,176
$
14,379
$
12,947
Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect
-
-
1,869
-
Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect
110
-
110
-
Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect
365
-
365
-
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect
-
-
302
-
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect
-
-
186
-
Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax
-
327
-
327
Net income attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP)
$
5,774
$
4,503
$
17,212
$
13,274
Core Bank Segment Net Income per Share, Diluted
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.75
$
0.64
$
2.05
$
1.89
Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect
-
-
0.27
-
Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect
0.02
-
0.02
-
Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect
0.05
-
0.05
-
Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect
-
-
0.04
-
Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect
-
-
-
0.03
Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax
-
0.05
0.03
-
Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP)
$
0.82
$
0.69
$
2.46
$
1.92
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
Fiscal Year Ended
Efficiency Ratio
June 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
16,725
$
14,534
$
48,178
$
42,985
Noninterest income (GAAP)
4,520
3,196
14,183
9,688
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
13,693
12,431
42,334
40,248
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
64.45
%
70.11
%
67.89
%
76.41
%
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$
4,520
$
3,196
$
14,183
$
9,688
Less: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit
-
-
(2,492
)
-
Less: Gain on life insurance
(147
)
-
(147
)
-
Less: Gain on lease termination
(487
)
-
(487
)
-
Less: Gain on sale of equity securities
-
-
(403
)
-
Less: Gain on sale of premises and equipment
-
-
(140
)
-
Less: Recording of Visa Class C shares
-
(245
)
-
(245
)
Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)
3,886
2,951
10,515
9,443
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
13,693
$
12,431
$
42,334
$
40,248
Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans
-
283
-
283
Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)
$
13,693
$
12,714
$
42,334
$
40,531
Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)
66.44
%
72.71
%
72.13
%
77.31
%
QTD
FYTD
Tangible Book Value Per Share
June 30,
March 31,
Increase
September 30,
Increase
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
2025
2025
(Decrease)
2024
(Decrease)
Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
183,822
$
179,189
$
4,633
$
177,115
$
6,707
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles
(10,123
)
(10,164
)
41
(10,246
)
123
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
173,699
$
169,025
$
4,674
$
166,869
$
6,830
Outstanding common shares
6,976,558
6,919,136
$
57,422
6,887,106
$
89,452
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
24.90
$
24.43
$
0.47
$
24.23
$
0.67
Book value per share (GAAP)
$
26.35
$
25.90
$
0.45
$
25.72
$
0.63
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):
As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Total cash and cash equivalents
$
52,123
$
28,683
$
76,224
$
52,142
$
42,423
Total investment securities
244,284
244,084
242,634
249,719
238,785
Total loans held for sale
60,970
61,239
24,441
25,716
125,859
Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses
1,895,821
1,880,176
1,884,514
1,963,852
1,826,980
Loan servicing rights
2,869
2,744
2,661
2,754
2,860
Total assets
2,416,675
2,376,230
2,388,735
2,450,368
2,393,491
Customer deposits
$
1,456,174
$
1,392,411
$
1,395,766
$
1,371,724
$
1,312,997
Brokered deposits
280,020
396,770
437,008
509,157
399,151
Total deposits
1,736,194
1,789,181
1,832,774
1,880,881
1,712,148
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
434,924
325,310
295,000
301,640
425,000
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
$
30,090
$
28,650
$
28,382
$
27,725
$
27,592
Retained earnings - substantially restricted
187,969
182,918
178,526
173,337
170,688
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20,061
)
(19,385
)
(17,789
)
(11,195
)
(17,415
)
Unearned stock compensation
(2,005
)
(862
)
(973
)
(901
)
(999
)
Less treasury stock, at cost
(12,171
)
(12,132
)
(12,119
)
(11,851
)
(11,866
)
Total stockholders' equity
183,822
179,189
176,027
177,115
168,000
Outstanding common shares
6,976,558
6,919,136
6,909,173
6,887,106
6,883,656
Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Total interest income
$
31,965
$
30,823
$
32,449
$
32,223
$
31,094
Total interest expense
15,240
14,832
16,987
17,146
16,560
Net interest income
16,725
15,991
15,462
15,077
14,534
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
347
(357
)
(491
)
1,808
501
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments
77
123
46
(262
)
158
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities
(1
)
(1
)
(6
)
(86
)
84
Total provision (credit) for credit losses
423
(235
)
(451
)
1,460
743
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
16,302
16,226
15,913
13,617
13,791
Total noninterest income
4,520
3,560
6,103
2,842
3,196
Total noninterest expense
13,693
13,698
14,943
12,642
12,431
Income before income taxes
7,129
6,088
7,073
3,817
4,556
Income tax expense (benefit)
963
589
848
145
483
Net income
6,166
5,499
6,225
3,672
4,073
Net income per share, basic
$
0.90
$
0.80
$
0.91
$
0.54
$
0.60
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic
6,881,077
6,875,826
6,851,153
6,832,626
6,832,452
Net income per share, diluted
$
0.88
$
0.79
$
0.89
$
0.53
$
0.60
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
6,977,674
6,960,020
6,969,223
6,894,532
6,842,336
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
Noninterest Income Detail
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
537
$
541
$
567
$
552
$
538
ATM and interchange fees
648
632
665
642
593
Net unrealized gain on equity securities
15
47
78
28
419
Net gain on equity securities
-
-
403
-
-
Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration
932
1,078
711
647
581
Net gain on sales of loans, home equity lines of credit
617
-
2,492
-
-
Mortgage banking income
96
104
78
6
49
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance
358
380
361
363
353
Gain on life insurance
147
-
108
-
-
Commission income
184
255
210
294
220
Real estate lease income
132
122
121
122
154
Net gain (loss) on premises and equipment
-
-
45
(4
)
-
Other income
854
401
264
192
289
Total noninterest income
$
4,520
$
3,560
$
6,103
$
2,842
$
3,196
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Return on average assets
1.02
%
0.93
%
1.02
%
0.61
%
0.69
%
Return on average equity
13.66
%
12.24
%
14.07
%
8.52
%
9.86
%
Return on average common stockholders' equity
13.66
%
12.34
%
14.07
%
8.52
%
9.86
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)
2.99
%
2.93
%
2.75
%
2.72
%
2.67
%
Efficiency ratio
64.45
%
70.06
%
69.29
%
70.55
%
70.11
%
As of or for the Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans
0.79
%
0.67
%
0.87
%
0.85
%
0.91
%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.68
%
0.55
%
0.71
%
0.71
%
0.72
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
1.07
%
1.08
%
1.09
%
1.07
%
1.07
%
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
134.88
%
161.04
%
124.85
%
125.69
%
118.12
%
Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans
0.02
%
-0.01
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Core Banking Segment:
Net interest income
$
15,086
$
14,259
$
13,756
$
14,083
$
13,590
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
420
(540
)
(745
)
1,339
320
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments
32
35
(75
)
78
64
Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities
(1
)
(1
)
(7
)
(86
)
84
Total provision (credit) for credit losses
451
(506
)
(827
)
1,331
468
Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses
14,635
14,765
14,583
12,752
13,122
Noninterest income
3,340
2,242
5,253
2,042
2,474
Noninterest expense
11,366
11,486
12,574
10,400
10,192
Income before income taxes
6,609
5,521
7,262
4,394
5,404
Income tax expense
835
452
893
301
689
Net income
$
5,774
$
5,069
$
6,369
$
4,093
$
4,715
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):
Net interest income
$
1,639
$
1,732
$
1,706
$
994
$
944
Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans
(73
)
183
255
469
181
Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments
45
88
121
(340
)
94
Total provision (credit) for credit losses
(28
)
271
376
129
275
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,667
1,461
1,330
865
669
Noninterest income
1,180
1,318
850
800
722
Noninterest expense
2,327
2,212
2,369
2,242
2,239
Income (loss) before income taxes
520
567
(189
)
(577
)
(848
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
128
137
(45
)
(156
)
(206
)
Net income (loss)
$
392
$
430
$
(144
)
$
(421
)
$
(642
)
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income Information
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except percentage data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking
$
0.84
$
0.74
$
0.93
$
0.60
$
0.69
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)
0.06
0.06
(0.02
)
(0.06
)
(0.09
)
Total net income (loss) per share, basic
$
0.90
$
0.80
$
0.91
$
0.54
$
0.60
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking
$
0.82
$
0.73
$
0.91
$
0.59
$
0.69
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)
0.06
0.06
(0.02
)
(0.06
)
(0.09
)
Total net income per share, diluted
$
0.88
$
0.79
$
0.89
$
0.53
$
0.60
Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (3)
Core Banking
1.01
%
0.90
%
1.09
%
0.71
%
0.83
%
SBA Lending
1.36
%
1.58
%
(0.55
%)
(1.71
%)
(2.91
%)
Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (3)
Core Banking
61.68
%
69.61
%
66.15
%
64.50
%
63.45
%
SBA Lending
82.55
%
72.52
%
92.68
%
124.97
%
134.39
%
Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Core Banking Segment:
Compensation
$
6,470
$
6,637
$
7,245
$
5,400
$
5,587
Occupancy
1,533
1,648
1,577
1,554
1,573
Advertising
437
429
338
399
253
Other
2,926
2,772
3,414
3,047
2,779
Total Noninterest Expense
$
11,366
$
11,486
$
12,574
$
10,400
$
10,192
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):
Compensation
$
1,914
$
1,892
$
1,931
$
1,854
$
1,893
Occupancy
92
50
59
55
51
Advertising
17
10
14
17
12
Other
304
260
365
316
283
Total Noninterest Expense
$
2,327
$
2,212
$
2,369
$
2,242
$
2,239
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) Data
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands, except percentage data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA
$
18,019
$
15,716
$
10,785
$
10,880
$
7,515
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA
$
1,548
$
1,508
$
1,141
$
1,029
$
811
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA
8.59
%
9.60
%
10.58
%
9.46
%
10.79
%
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2)
$
932
$
1,078
$
711
$
647
$
581
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA
5.17
%
6.86
%
6.59
%
5.95
%
7.73
%
(2) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):
Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Interest-earning assets
Average balances:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
15,889
$
11,851
$
21,102
$
16,841
$
26,100
Loans
1,992,567
1,946,338
2,010,082
1,988,997
1,943,716
Investment securities - taxable
104,169
102,744
101,960
99,834
101,350
Investment securities - nontaxable
162,017
161,579
160,929
158,917
157,991
FRB and FHLB stock
24,993
24,986
24,986
24,986
24,986
Total interest-earning assets
$
2,299,635
$
2,247,498
$
2,319,059
$
2,289,575
$
2,254,143
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
$
145
$
168
$
210
$
209
$
324
Loans
29,214
27,998
29,617
29,450
28,155
Investment securities - taxable
947
921
914
910
918
Investment securities - nontaxable
1,733
1,719
1,715
1,685
1,665
FRB and FHLB stock
416
511
493
471
519
Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)
$
32,455
$
31,317
$
32,949
$
32,725
$
31,581
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
3.65
%
5.67
%
3.98
%
4.96
%
4.97
%
Loans
5.86
%
5.75
%
5.89
%
5.92
%
5.79
%
Investment securities - taxable
3.64
%
3.59
%
3.59
%
3.65
%
3.62
%
Investment securities - nontaxable
4.28
%
4.26
%
4.26
%
4.24
%
4.22
%
FRB and FHLB stock
6.66
%
8.18
%
7.89
%
7.54
%
8.31
%
Total interest-earning assets
5.65
%
5.57
%
5.68
%
5.72
%
5.60
%
Interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
$
1,537,248
$
1,653,058
$
1,671,156
$
1,563,258
$
1,572,871
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
437,371
266,975
315,583
378,956
351,227
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
35,070
48,656
48,616
48,576
48,537
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
2,009,689
$
1,968,689
$
2,035,355
$
1,990,790
$
1,972,635
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing deposits
$
10,601
$
12,069
$
13,606
$
12,825
$
12,740
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
4,149
2,001
2,617
3,521
3,021
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
489
762
764
800
799
Total interest expense
$
15,239
$
14,832
$
16,987
$
17,146
$
16,560
Weighted average cost (annualized):
Interest-bearing deposits
2.76
%
2.92
%
3.26
%
3.28
%
3.24
%
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
3.79
%
3.00
%
3.32
%
3.72
%
3.44
%
Subordinated debt and other borrowings
5.58
%
6.26
%
6.29
%
6.59
%
6.58
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3.03
%
3.01
%
3.34
%
3.45
%
3.36
%
Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)
$
17,216
$
16,485
$
15,962
$
15,579
$
15,021
Less: taxable equivalent adjustment
(491
)
(494
)
(500
)
(502
)
(487
)
Net interest income
$
16,725
$
15,991
$
15,462
$
15,077
$
14,534
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)
2.62
%
2.56
%
2.34
%
2.27
%
2.24
%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)
2.99
%
2.93
%
2.75
%
2.72
%
2.67
%
