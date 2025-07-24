First Savings Financial Group Reports Increased Net Income of $6.2 Million for Q3 2025

First Savings Financial Group reports increased net income and improved net interest margin for Q2 2025 compared to the previous year.

Quiver AI Summary

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. announced a net income of $6.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, net income was $5.7 million. CEO Larry W. Myers highlighted improvements in net interest margins, deposit growth, and efficiency, along with continued success in the SBA Lending segment. The company experienced a significant rise in net interest income, increasing by 15.1% to $16.7 million, with a net interest margin of 2.99%. Noninterest income also rose, driven primarily by gains from sales of home equity lines of credit and SBA loans. Overall, for the nine months ending June 30, 2025, net income was $17.9 million, significantly higher than the prior year. The company remains optimistic about continued growth and profitability while maintaining strong asset quality.

Potential Positives

Net income increased by 51.2% year-over-year for the quarter, rising from $4.1 million to $6.2 million.

Significant growth in net interest income of 15.1% for the quarter, indicating strong performance in interest-earning activities.

Improvement in net interest margin by 32 basis points, suggesting enhanced efficiency in managing interest income and expenses.

Nonperforming loans decreased by $1.7 million year-over-year, reflecting improvements in asset quality.

Potential Negatives

Total assets decreased by $33.7 million and total liabilities decreased by $40.4 million, indicating potential concerns about growth and financial health.

Deposits decreased significantly, particularly brokered deposits, which fell by $229.1 million, raising concerns about liquidity and customer confidence.

Net charge-offs increased from $105,000 to $309,000 year-over-year, which could indicate worsening credit quality or increased risk among borrowers.

FAQ

What was First Savings Financial Group's net income for Q3 2025?

First Savings Financial Group reported a net income of $6.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

How did net interest income perform in 2025?

Net interest income increased by $2.2 million, or 15.1%, totaling $16.7 million for Q3 2025.

What are the expectations for SBA Lending in fiscal 2025?

The SBA Lending segment is expected to continue profitability with a strong pipeline for the fourth fiscal quarter.

How has First Savings Financial Group's stock performed?

The common shares of First Savings Financial Group trade on NASDAQ under the symbol "FSFG."

What were the key financial improvements reported?

Key improvements included growth in deposits, reduced expenses, and an efficient ratio improvement to 64.45%.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FSFG Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $FSFG Data Alerts

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $FSFG stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$FSFG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FSFG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Hovde Group issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/06/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/29/2025

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $FSFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FSFG forecast page.

$FSFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FSFG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FSFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $32.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $31.0 on 04/28/2025

Full Release



JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $6.2 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $5.7 million (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



and net income per diluted share of $0.81 (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to $3.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated “We are pleased with the third fiscal quarter performance, including the continued improvement in the net interest margin, which has increased 32 basis points from June of 2024 to June of 2025, solid growth in deposits, expense containment, and meaningful efficiency ratio improvement. The SBA Lending segment posted its second consecutive profitable quarter, which included a solid level of loans originations and sales. Additionally, the SBA Lending pipeline for the fourth fiscal quarter remains robust. We are optimistic regarding the remainder of fiscal 2025 as we anticipate further expansion of the net interest margin, continued profitability from the SBA Lending segment, additional sales of home equity lines of credit, and stable and strong asset quality. We will continue our focus on customer deposit growth, select loan growth opportunities, preservation of asset quality, and prudent capital and liquidity management. We will also continue to evaluate options and strategies that we believe will maximize shareholder value.”





(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.







Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024







Net interest income increased $2.2 million, or 15.1%, to $16.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 2.99% as compared to 2.67% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase of $871,000 in interest income and a decrease of $1.3 million in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.





The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans and unfunded lending commitments of $347,000 and $77,000, respectively, and a reversal of provision for credit losses on securities of $1,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans, unfunded lending commitments and securities of $501,000, $158,000 and $84,000, respectively, for the same period in 2024. The Company recognized $309,000 in net charge-offs recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2025, of which $216,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs of $105,000, of which $49,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $1.7 million from $16.9 million at September 30, 2024 to $15.2 million at June 30, 2025.





Noninterest income increased $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in other income and net gain on sales of SBA loans of $565,000 and $351,000, respectively, and net gain on sales of home equity lines of credit (“HELOC”) of $617,000, partially offset by a $404,000 decrease in net unrealized gains on equity securities. The increase in other income was primarily due to a $487,000 gain recognized in connection with a lease termination. The was no gain on sales of HELOC in the 2024 period as the sale of this product commenced in fiscal 2025.





Noninterest expense increased $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to an increase in compensation and benefits of $904,000, which was due to routine salary increases and increases in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025 related to stronger Company performance.





The Company recognized income tax expense of $963,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $483,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in 2025 as compared to 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 13.5% compared to 10.6% for 2024. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.







Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024







The Company reported net income of $17.9 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $9.9 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $15.1 million (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



and net income per diluted share of $2.16 (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $9.4 million and net income per diluted share of $1.37 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. The core banking segment reported net income of $17.2 million, or $2.46 per diluted share for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $13.3 million and net income per diluted share of $1.92 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024. Excluding nonrecurring items, the core banking segment reported net income of $14.4 million (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



, or $2.05 per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)



(1)



for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to net income of $12.9 million and net income per diluted share of $1.89 for the nine months ended June 30, 2024.





Net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 12.1%, to $48.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 was 2.89% as compared to 2.67% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to a $5.5 million increase in interest income, partially offset by a $279,000 increase in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.





The Company recognized a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $501,000 and $8,000, respectively, and a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $246,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $1.7 million and $107,000, respectively, and reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $159,000 for the same period in 2024. The reversal of provisions during the 2025 period was due primarily to the bulk sale of approximately $87.2 million of HELOC during the period and a decrease in qualitative reserves. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $271,000 for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, of which $52,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $224,000 in 2024, of which $15,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.





Noninterest income increased $4.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $3.1 million net gain on sales of HELOC, a $403,000 net gain on sales of equity securities in 2025, and the aforementioned $487,000 gain recognized in connection with a lease termination in the 2025 period with no corresponding gain amounts for the 2024 period.





Noninterest expense increased $2.1 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and other operating expenses of $1.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees of $412,000. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to routine salary increases and increases in bonus and incentive accruals in 2025 related to stronger Company performance. The increase in other operating expenses was due primarily to a $721,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in the 2024 period with no corresponding amount for the 2025 period and a $405,000 accrued contingent liability associated with employee benefits recognized in the 2025 period with no corresponding amount in the 2024 period. The decrease in professional fees is primarily due to the cessation of national mortgage banking operations in the quarter ended December 31, 2023.





The Company recognized income tax expense of $2.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $873,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in the 2025 period. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 11.8% compared to 8.1%. The effective tax rate is well below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.







Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024







Total assets decreased $33.7 million, from $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.42 billion at June 30, 2025. Net loans held for investment decreased $68.0 million during the nine months ended June 30, 2025, due primarily to $109.1 million of sales of HELOC during the nine months ended June 30, 2025, and residential mortgage loans held for sale increased $42.1 million during the same period.





Total liabilities decreased $40.4 million due primarily to a decrease in total deposits and other borrowings of $144.7 and $19.9 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in FHLB borrowings of $133.3 million. The decrease in total deposits was due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $229.1 million, which was due primarily to proceeds from the aforementioned sales of HELOC and greater utilization of FHLB borrowings, partially offset by an increase in customer deposits of $84.4 million. The decrease in other borrowings is due to the redemption of $20.0 million of subordinated notes during the quarter ended June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2025, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 35.0% of total deposits and 14.3% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.





Total stockholders’ equity increased $6.7 million, from $177.1 million at September 30, 2024 to $183.8 million at June 30, 2025, due primarily to a $14.6 million increase in retained net income, partially offset by a $8.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to increasing long-term market interest rates during the nine months ended June 30, 2025, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of securities available for sale. At June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.





First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization’s vision, We Expect To Be The BEST



community



BANK, which fuels our success. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “FSFG.”





This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.





Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this release or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.





Contact:





Tony A. Schoen, CPA





Chief Financial Officer





812-283-0724



















FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.













CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS













(Unaudited)









































































































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





















OPERATING DATA:









June 30,













June 30,





















(In thousands, except share and per share data)













2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



































































Total interest income





$





31,965













$





31,094













$





95,237













$





89,765





















Total interest expense









15,240

















16,560

















47,059

















46,780

































































Net interest income









16,725

















14,534

















48,178

















42,985

































































Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans









347

















501

















(501





)













1,684





















Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments









77

















158

















246

















(159





)

















Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities









(1





)













84

















(8





)













107

































































Total provision (credit) for credit losses









423

















743

















(263





)













1,632

































































Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses









16,302

















13,791

















48,441

















41,353

































































Total noninterest income









4,520

















3,196

















14,183

















9,688





















Total noninterest expense









13,693

















12,431

















42,334

















40,248

































































Income before income taxes









7,129

















4,556

















20,290

















10,793





















Income tax expense









963

















483

















2,400

















873

































































Net income





$





6,166













$





4,073













$





17,890













$





9,920

































































Net income per share, basic





$





0.90













$





0.60













$





2.60













$





1.45





















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic









6,881,077

















6,832,452

















6,867,734

















6,829,490

































































Net income per share, diluted





$





0.88













$





0.60













$





2.57













$





1.45





















Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted









6,977,674

















6,834,784

















6,967,742

















6,851,145













































































































Performance ratios (annualized)













































Return on average assets









1.02





%













0.69





%













0.99





%













0.57





%

















Return on average equity









13.66





%













9.86





%













13.32





%













8.23





%

















Return on average common stockholders' equity









13.66





%













9.86





%













13.32





%













8.23





%

















Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)









2.99





%













2.67





%













2.89





%













2.67





%

















Efficiency ratio









64.45





%













70.11





%













67.89





%













76.41





%































































































































QTD





















FYTD













FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:









June 30,













March 31,













Increase













September 30,













Increase













(In thousands, except per share data)













2025





















2025

















(Decrease)

















2024

















(Decrease)























































Total assets





$





2,416,675













$





2,376,230













$





40,445













$





2,450,368













$





(33,693





)









Cash and cash equivalents









52,123

















28,683

















23,440

















52,142

















(19





)









Investment securities









244,284

















244,084

















200

















249,719

















(5,435





)









Loans held for sale









60,970

















61,239

















(269





)













25,716

















35,254













Gross loans









1,916,343

















1,900,660

















15,683

















1,985,146

















(68,803





)









Allowance for credit losses









20,522

















20,484

















38

















21,294

















(772





)









Interest earning assets









2,260,099

















2,219,504

















40,595

















2,277,512

















(17,413





)









Goodwill









9,848

















9,848

















-

















9,848

















-













Core deposit intangibles









275

















316

















(41





)













398

















(123





)









Noninterest-bearing deposits









202,649

















185,252

















17,397

















191,528

















11,121













Interest-bearing deposits (customer)









1,253,525

















1,207,159

















46,366

















1,180,196

















73,329













Interest-bearing deposits (brokered)









280,020

















396,770

















(116,750





)













509,157

















(229,137





)









Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









434,924

















325,310

















109,614

















301,640

















133,284













Subordinated debt and other borrowings









28,722

















48,682

















(19,960





)













48,603

















(19,881





)









Total liabilities









2,232,853

















2,197,041

















35,812

















2,273,253

















(40,400





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(20,061





)













(19,385





)













(676





)













(11,195





)













(8,866





)









Total stockholders' equity









183,822

















179,189

















4,633

















177,115

















6,707

























































Book value per share





$





26.35













$





25.90

















0.45













$





25.72

















0.63













Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1)









24.90

















24.43

















0.47

















24.23

















0.67

























































Non-performing assets:













































Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed





$





2,713













$





123













$





2,590













$





5,036













$





(2,323





)









Nonaccrual loans









12,502

















12,597

















(95





)













11,906

















596













Total nonaccrual loans





$





15,215













$





12,720













$





2,495













$





16,942













$





(1,727





)









Accruing loans past due 90 days









-

















-

















-

















-

















-













Total non-performing loans









15,215

















12,720

















2,495

















16,942

















(1,727





)









Foreclosed real estate









1,113

















444

















669

















444

















669













Total non-performing assets





$





16,328













$





13,164













$





3,164













$





17,386













$





(1,058





)





















































Asset quality ratios:













































Allowance for credit losses as a percent of total gross loans









1.07





%













1.08





%













(0.01





%)













1.07





%













(0.00





%)









Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans









134.88





%













161.04





%













(26.16





%)













125.69





%













9.19





%









Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans









0.79





%













0.67





%













0.12





%













0.85





%













(0.06





%)









Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets









0.68





%













0.55





%













0.13





%













0.71





%













(0.03





%)





















































(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.



































































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):











The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.



















































Three Months Ended













Fiscal Year Ended





















Net Income









June 30,













June 30,





















(In thousands)













2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



































































Net income attributable to the Company (non-GAAP)





$





5,691













$





3,534













$





15,057













$





9,381





















Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect









-

















-

















1,869

















-





















Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect









110

















-

















110

















-





















Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect









365

















-

















365

















-





















Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect









-

















-

















302

















-





















Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect









-

















212

















-

















212





















Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect









-

















-

















186

















-





















Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax









-

















327

















-

















327





















Net income attributable to the Company (GAAP)





$





6,166













$





4,073













$





17,890













$





9,920



































































Net Income per Share, Diluted



























































































Net income per share attributable to the Company, diluted (non-GAAP)





$





0.81













$





0.52













$





2.16













$





1.37





















Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect









-

















-

















0.27

















-





















Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect









0.02

















-

















0.02

















-





















Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect









0.05

















-

















0.05

















-





















Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect









-

















-

















0.04

















-





















Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans, net of tax effect









-

















0.03

















-

















0.03





















Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect









-

















-

















0.03

















-





















Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax









-

















0.05

















-

















0.05





















Net income per share, diluted (GAAP)





$





0.88













$





0.60













$





2.57













$





1.45



































































Core Bank Segment Net Income

















































(In thousands)



























































































Net income attributable to the Core Bank (non-GAAP)





$





5,299













$





4,176













$





14,379













$





12,947





















Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect









-

















-

















1,869

















-





















Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect









110

















-

















110

















-





















Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect









365

















-

















365

















-





















Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect









-

















-

















302

















-





















Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect









-

















-

















186

















-





















Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax









-

















327

















-

















327





















Net income attributable to the Core Bank (GAAP)





$





5,774













$





4,503













$





17,212













$





13,274



































































Core Bank Segment Net Income per Share, Diluted



























































































Core Bank net income per share, diluted (non-GAAP)





$





0.75













$





0.64













$





2.05













$





1.89





















Plus: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit, net of tax effect









-

















-

















0.27

















-





















Plus: Gain on life insurance, net of tax effect









0.02

















-

















0.02

















-





















Plus: Gain on lease termination, net of tax effect









0.05

















-

















0.05

















-





















Plus: Gain on sale of equity securities, net of tax effect









-

















-

















0.04

















-





















Plus: Gain on sale of premises and equipment, net of tax effect









-

















-

















-

















0.03





















Plus: Recording of Visa Class C shares, net of tax









-

















0.05

















0.03

















-





















Core Bank net income per share, diluted (GAAP)





$





0.82













$





0.69













$





2.46













$





1.92















































































































RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):









Three Months Ended













Fiscal Year Ended





















Efficiency Ratio









June 30,













June 30,





















(In thousands)













2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



































































Net interest income (GAAP)





$





16,725













$





14,534













$





48,178













$





42,985

































































Noninterest income (GAAP)









4,520

















3,196

















14,183

















9,688

































































Noninterest expense (GAAP)









13,693

















12,431

















42,334

















40,248

































































Efficiency ratio (GAAP)









64.45





%













70.11





%













67.89





%













76.41





%





























































Noninterest income (GAAP)





$





4,520













$





3,196













$





14,183













$





9,688





















Less: Gain on bulk sale of loans, home equity lines of credit









-

















-

















(2,492





)













-





















Less: Gain on life insurance









(147





)













-

















(147





)













-





















Less: Gain on lease termination









(487





)













-

















(487





)













-





















Less: Gain on sale of equity securities









-

















-

















(403





)













-





















Less: Gain on sale of premises and equipment









-

















-

















(140





)













-





















Less: Recording of Visa Class C shares









-

















(245





)













-

















(245





)

















Noninterest income (Non-GAAP)









3,886

















2,951

















10,515

















9,443

































































Noninterest expense (GAAP)





$





13,693













$





12,431













$





42,334













$





40,248





















Plus: Decrease in loss contingency for SBA-guaranteed loans









-

















283

















-

















283





















Noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)





$





13,693













$





12,714













$





42,334













$





40,531

































































Efficiency ratio (excluding nonrecurring items) (non-GAAP)









66.44





%













72.71





%













72.13





%













77.31





%



















































































QTD





















FYTD













Tangible Book Value Per Share









June 30,













March 31,













Increase













September 30,













Increase













(In thousands, except share and per share data)













2025





















2025

















(Decrease)

















2024

















(Decrease)























































Stockholders' equity (GAAP)





$





183,822













$





179,189













$





4,633













$





177,115













$





6,707













Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles









(10,123





)













(10,164





)













41

















(10,246





)













123













Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)





$





173,699













$





169,025













$





4,674













$





166,869













$





6,830

























































Outstanding common shares









6,976,558

















6,919,136













$





57,422

















6,887,106













$





89,452

























































Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)





$





24.90













$





24.43













$





0.47













$





24.23













$





0.67

























































Book value per share (GAAP)





$





26.35













$





25.90













$





0.45













$





25.72













$





0.63



















































































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):









As of













Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets









June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(In thousands, except per share data)













2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024



























































Total cash and cash equivalents





$





52,123













$





28,683













$





76,224













$





52,142













$





42,423













Total investment securities









244,284

















244,084

















242,634

















249,719

















238,785













Total loans held for sale









60,970

















61,239

















24,441

















25,716

















125,859













Total loans, net of allowance for credit losses









1,895,821

















1,880,176

















1,884,514

















1,963,852

















1,826,980













Loan servicing rights









2,869

















2,744

















2,661

















2,754

















2,860













Total assets









2,416,675

















2,376,230

















2,388,735

















2,450,368

















2,393,491

























































Customer deposits





$





1,456,174













$





1,392,411













$





1,395,766













$





1,371,724













$





1,312,997













Brokered deposits









280,020

















396,770

















437,008

















509,157

















399,151













Total deposits









1,736,194

















1,789,181

















1,832,774

















1,880,881

















1,712,148













Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









434,924

















325,310

















295,000

















301,640

















425,000

























































Common stock and additional paid-in capital





$





30,090













$





28,650













$





28,382













$





27,725













$





27,592













Retained earnings - substantially restricted









187,969

















182,918

















178,526

















173,337

















170,688













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(20,061





)













(19,385





)













(17,789





)













(11,195





)













(17,415





)









Unearned stock compensation









(2,005





)













(862





)













(973





)













(901





)













(999





)









Less treasury stock, at cost









(12,171





)













(12,132





)













(12,119





)













(11,851





)













(11,866





)









Total stockholders' equity









183,822

















179,189

















176,027

















177,115

















168,000

























































Outstanding common shares









6,976,558

















6,919,136

















6,909,173

















6,887,106

















6,883,656











































































































Three Months Ended













Summarized Consolidated Statements of Income









June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(In thousands, except per share data)













2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024



























































Total interest income





$





31,965













$





30,823













$





32,449













$





32,223













$





31,094













Total interest expense









15,240

















14,832

















16,987

















17,146

















16,560













Net interest income









16,725

















15,991

















15,462

















15,077

















14,534













Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans









347

















(357





)













(491





)













1,808

















501













Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments









77

















123

















46

















(262





)













158













Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities









(1





)













(1





)













(6





)













(86





)













84













Total provision (credit) for credit losses









423

















(235





)













(451





)













1,460

















743

























































Net interest income after provision for credit losses









16,302

















16,226

















15,913

















13,617

















13,791

























































Total noninterest income









4,520

















3,560

















6,103

















2,842

















3,196













Total noninterest expense









13,693

















13,698

















14,943

















12,642

















12,431













Income before income taxes









7,129

















6,088

















7,073

















3,817

















4,556













Income tax expense (benefit)









963

















589

















848

















145

















483













Net income









6,166

















5,499

















6,225

















3,672

















4,073





































































































Net income per share, basic





$





0.90













$





0.80













$





0.91













$





0.54













$





0.60













Weighted average shares outstanding, basic









6,881,077

















6,875,826

















6,851,153

















6,832,626

















6,832,452

























































Net income per share, diluted





$





0.88













$





0.79













$





0.89













$





0.53













$





0.60













Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted









6,977,674

















6,960,020

















6,969,223

















6,894,532

















6,842,336







































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):









Three Months Ended













Noninterest Income Detail









June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(In thousands)













2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024



























































Service charges on deposit accounts





$





537













$





541













$





567













$





552













$





538













ATM and interchange fees









648

















632

















665

















642

















593













Net unrealized gain on equity securities









15

















47

















78

















28

















419













Net gain on equity securities









-

















-

















403

















-

















-













Net gain on sales of loans, Small Business Administration









932

















1,078

















711

















647

















581













Net gain on sales of loans, home equity lines of credit









617

















-

















2,492

















-

















-













Mortgage banking income









96

















104

















78

















6

















49













Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance









358

















380

















361

















363

















353













Gain on life insurance









147

















-

















108

















-

















-













Commission income









184

















255

















210

















294

















220













Real estate lease income









132

















122

















121

















122

















154













Net gain (loss) on premises and equipment









-

















-

















45

















(4





)













-













Other income









854

















401

















264

















192

















289













Total noninterest income





$





4,520













$





3,560













$





6,103













$





2,842













$





3,196











































































































Three Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized)













2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024



























































Return on average assets









1.02





%













0.93





%













1.02





%













0.61





%













0.69





%









Return on average equity









13.66





%













12.24





%













14.07





%













8.52





%













9.86





%









Return on average common stockholders' equity









13.66





%













12.34





%













14.07





%













8.52





%













9.86





%









Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis)









2.99





%













2.93





%













2.75





%













2.72





%













2.67





%









Efficiency ratio









64.45





%













70.06





%













69.29





%













70.55





%













70.11





%







































































































As of or for the Three Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios













2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024



























































Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans









0.79





%













0.67





%













0.87





%













0.85





%













0.91





%









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets









0.68





%













0.55





%













0.71





%













0.71





%













0.72





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans









1.07





%













1.08





%













1.09





%













1.07





%













1.07





%









Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans









134.88





%













161.04





%













124.85





%













125.69





%













118.12





%









Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans









0.02





%













-0.01





%













0.01





%













0.02





%













0.01





%



































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):









Three Months Ended













Segmented Statements of Income Information









June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(In thousands)













2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





























































Core Banking Segment:















































Net interest income





$





15,086













$





14,259













$





13,756













$





14,083













$





13,590













Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans









420

















(540





)













(745





)













1,339

















320













Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments









32

















35

















(75





)













78

















64













Provision (credit) for credit losses - securities









(1





)













(1





)













(7





)













(86





)













84













Total provision (credit) for credit losses









451

















(506





)













(827





)













1,331

















468













Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses









14,635

















14,765

















14,583

















12,752

















13,122













Noninterest income









3,340

















2,242

















5,253

















2,042

















2,474













Noninterest expense









11,366

















11,486

















12,574

















10,400

















10,192













Income before income taxes









6,609

















5,521

















7,262

















4,394

















5,404













Income tax expense









835

















452

















893

















301

















689













Net income





$





5,774













$





5,069













$





6,369













$





4,093













$





4,715



























































SBA Lending Segment (Q2):















































Net interest income





$





1,639













$





1,732













$





1,706













$





994













$





944













Provision (credit) for credit losses - loans









(73





)













183

















255

















469

















181













Provision (credit) for unfunded lending commitments









45

















88

















121

















(340





)













94













Total provision (credit) for credit losses









(28





)













271

















376

















129

















275













Net interest income after provision for credit losses









1,667

















1,461

















1,330

















865

















669













Noninterest income









1,180

















1,318

















850

















800

















722













Noninterest expense









2,327

















2,212

















2,369

















2,242

















2,239













Income (loss) before income taxes









520

















567

















(189





)













(577





)













(848





)









Income tax expense (benefit)









128

















137

















(45





)













(156





)













(206





)









Net income (loss)





$





392













$





430













$





(144





)









$





(421





)









$





(642





)



































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):









Three Months Ended













Segmented Statements of Income Information









June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(In thousands, except percentage data)













2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





























































Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment















































Net income per share, basic - Core Banking





$





0.84













$





0.74













$





0.93













$





0.60













$





0.69













Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2)









0.06

















0.06

















(0.02





)













(0.06





)













(0.09





)









Total net income (loss) per share, basic





$





0.90













$





0.80













$





0.91













$





0.54













$





0.60



























































Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment















































Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking





$





0.82













$





0.73













$





0.91













$





0.59













$





0.69













Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2)









0.06

















0.06

















(0.02





)













(0.06





)













(0.09





)









Total net income per share, diluted





$





0.88













$





0.79













$





0.89













$





0.53













$





0.60



























































Return on Average Assets by Segment (annualized) (3)















































Core Banking









1.01





%













0.90





%













1.09





%













0.71





%













0.83





%









SBA Lending









1.36





%













1.58





%













(0.55





%)













(1.71





%)













(2.91





%)























































Efficiency Ratio by Segment (annualized) (3)















































Core Banking









61.68





%













69.61





%













66.15





%













64.50





%













63.45





%









SBA Lending









82.55





%













72.52





%













92.68





%













124.97





%













134.39





%







































































































Three Months Ended













Noninterest Expense Detail by Segment









June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(In thousands)













2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024





























































Core Banking Segment:















































Compensation





$





6,470













$





6,637













$





7,245













$





5,400













$





5,587













Occupancy









1,533

















1,648

















1,577

















1,554

















1,573













Advertising









437

















429

















338

















399

















253













Other









2,926

















2,772

















3,414

















3,047

















2,779













Total Noninterest Expense





$





11,366













$





11,486













$





12,574













$





10,400













$





10,192



























































SBA Lending Segment (Q2):















































Compensation





$





1,914













$





1,892













$





1,931













$





1,854













$





1,893













Occupancy









92

















50

















59

















55

















51













Advertising









17

















10

















14

















17

















12













Other









304

















260

















365

















316

















283













Total Noninterest Expense





$





2,327













$





2,212













$





2,369













$





2,242













$





2,239







































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):









Three Months Ended













SBA Lending (Q2) Data









June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(In thousands, except percentage data)













2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024



























































Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA





$





18,019













$





15,716













$





10,785













$





10,880













$





7,515

























































Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA





$





1,548













$





1,508













$





1,141













$





1,029













$





811













Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA









8.59





%













9.60





%













10.58





%













9.46





%













10.79





%





















































Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (2)





$





932













$





1,078













$





711













$





647













$





581













Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA









5.17





%













6.86





%













6.59





%













5.95





%













7.73





%

































































































(2) Inclusive of gains on servicing assets and net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment.



































































































SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):









Three Months Ended













Summarized Consolidated Average Balance Sheets









June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













(In thousands)













2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Interest-earning assets















































Average balances:













































Interest-bearing deposits with banks





$





15,889













$





11,851













$





21,102













$





16,841













$





26,100













Loans









1,992,567

















1,946,338

















2,010,082

















1,988,997

















1,943,716













Investment securities - taxable









104,169

















102,744

















101,960

















99,834

















101,350













Investment securities - nontaxable









162,017

















161,579

















160,929

















158,917

















157,991













FRB and FHLB stock









24,993

















24,986

















24,986

















24,986

















24,986













Total interest-earning assets





$





2,299,635













$





2,247,498













$





2,319,059













$





2,289,575













$





2,254,143

























































Interest income (tax equivalent basis):













































Interest-bearing deposits with banks





$





145













$





168













$





210













$





209













$





324













Loans









29,214

















27,998

















29,617

















29,450

















28,155













Investment securities - taxable









947

















921

















914

















910

















918













Investment securities - nontaxable









1,733

















1,719

















1,715

















1,685

















1,665













FRB and FHLB stock









416

















511

















493

















471

















519













Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)





$





32,455













$





31,317













$





32,949













$





32,725













$





31,581

























































Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):













































Interest-bearing deposits with banks









3.65





%













5.67





%













3.98





%













4.96





%













4.97





%









Loans









5.86





%













5.75





%













5.89





%













5.92





%













5.79





%









Investment securities - taxable









3.64





%













3.59





%













3.59





%













3.65





%













3.62





%









Investment securities - nontaxable









4.28





%













4.26





%













4.26





%













4.24





%













4.22





%









FRB and FHLB stock









6.66





%













8.18





%













7.89





%













7.54





%













8.31





%









Total interest-earning assets









5.65





%













5.57





%













5.68





%













5.72





%













5.60





%























































Interest-bearing liabilities















































Interest-bearing deposits





$





1,537,248













$





1,653,058













$





1,671,156













$





1,563,258













$





1,572,871













Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









437,371

















266,975

















315,583

















378,956

















351,227













Subordinated debt and other borrowings









35,070

















48,656

















48,616

















48,576

















48,537













Total interest-bearing liabilities





$





2,009,689













$





1,968,689













$





2,035,355













$





1,990,790













$





1,972,635

























































Interest expense:













































Interest-bearing deposits





$





10,601













$





12,069













$





13,606













$





12,825













$





12,740













Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









4,149

















2,001

















2,617

















3,521

















3,021













Subordinated debt and other borrowings









489

















762

















764

















800

















799













Total interest expense





$





15,239













$





14,832













$





16,987













$





17,146













$





16,560

























































Weighted average cost (annualized):













































Interest-bearing deposits









2.76





%













2.92





%













3.26





%













3.28





%













3.24





%









Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









3.79





%













3.00





%













3.32





%













3.72





%













3.44





%









Subordinated debt and other borrowings









5.58





%













6.26





%













6.29





%













6.59





%













6.58





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









3.03





%













3.01





%













3.34





%













3.45





%













3.36





%





















































Net interest income (taxable equivalent basis)





$





17,216













$





16,485













$





15,962













$





15,579













$





15,021













Less: taxable equivalent adjustment









(491





)













(494





)













(500





)













(502





)













(487





)









Net interest income





$





16,725













$





15,991













$





15,462













$





15,077













$





14,534

























































Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized)









2.62





%













2.56





%













2.34





%













2.27





%













2.24





%





















































Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized)









2.99





%













2.93





%













2.75





%













2.72





%













2.67





%



















































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.