First Resource Bank Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - First Resource Bank (FRSB.OB) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $2.47 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $1.68 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.4% to $12.02 million from $9.74 million last year.

First Resource Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.47 Mln. vs. $1.68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $12.02 Mln vs. $9.74 Mln last year.

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