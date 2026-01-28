First Resource Bank Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - First Resource Bank (FRSB.OB) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $2.30 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $1.00 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.8% to $7.12 million from $5.36 million last year.

First Resource Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

