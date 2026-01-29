First Reliance Bancshares Inc. Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - First Reliance Bancshares Inc. (FSRL.OB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.93 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $0.92 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.0% to $12.36 million from $9.81 million last year.

First Reliance Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.93 Mln. vs. $0.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.11 last year. -Revenue: $12.36 Mln vs. $9.81 Mln last year.

