First Quantum Minerals Posts FY25 Financial Report, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO), Thursday announced full year 2025 financial results, reporting a net loss of $28 million, or $0.03 per share, attributable to shareholders of the company, compared with a net profit of $2 million, or $0.00 per share, last year.

Operating profit increased to $966 million from $810 million in the prior year.

Sales revenue climbed to $5.237 billion from $4.802 billion in the previous year.

Currently, stock of First Quantum Minerals is moving down 3.30 percent, to C$36.42 on the Toronto Exchange.

