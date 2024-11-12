News & Insights

First Property Group Expects Higher Profits Amid Volatility

November 12, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

First Property (GB:FPO) has released an update.

First Property Group PLC has reported a promising performance for the first half of the financial year, despite ongoing volatility in property markets. The company has benefited from one-off profits and early fee receipts, leading the board to anticipate profits before tax to exceed market expectations for the year ending March 2025. Investors are advised to look ahead to the announcement of interim results on November 21, 2024.

