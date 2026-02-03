First Pacific Bancorp Q4 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - First Pacific Bancorp (FPBC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $0.558 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $0.499 million, or $0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to $6.19 million from $5.71 million last year.

First Pacific Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.558 Mln. vs. $0.499 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue: $6.19 Mln vs. $5.71 Mln last year.

