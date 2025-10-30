First Pacific Bancorp Q3 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - First Pacific Bancorp (FPBC) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.607 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $0.248 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $4.10 million from $3.53 million last year.

First Pacific Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.607 Mln. vs. $0.248 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.14 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $4.10 Mln vs. $3.53 Mln last year.

