First Ottawa Bancshares (FOTB) Declares $0.75 Dividend

First Ottawa Bancshares said on May 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.75 per share ($1.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on July 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $94.51 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.63%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 3.82%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=166).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Ottawa Bancshares. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FOTB is 0.95%, an increase of 9.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.10% to 29K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FOTB by 9.40% over the last quarter.

Key filings for this company:

