First Northern Community Bancorp Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - First Northern Community Bancorp (FNRN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.98 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $5.85 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $19.18 million from $17.97 million last year.

First Northern Community Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.98 Mln. vs. $5.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $19.18 Mln vs. $17.97 Mln last year.

