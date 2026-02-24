First Mining Gold (FFMGF) Price Target Increased by 21.96% to 0.73

The average one-year price target for First Mining Gold (OTCPK:FFMGF) has been revised to $0.73 / share. This is an increase of 21.96% from the prior estimate of $0.60 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.58 to a high of $0.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 650.38% from the latest reported closing price of $0.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Mining Gold. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FFMGF is 0.02%, an increase of 26.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 10,854K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 9,944K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,064K shares , representing a decrease of 41.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FFMGF by 20.38% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 749K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 50K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Social Core Equity Portfolio Institutional Class holds 44K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 39K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

