First Merchants Corporation Declares Cash Dividend of $0.36 per Share

First Merchants Corporation announced a cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on June 20, 2025.

Potential Positives

First Merchants Corporation announced a cash dividend of $0.36 per share, which demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend declaration indicates the company's financial stability and profitability, allowing it to distribute cash to shareholders.

The scheduled payment date of June 20, 2025, provides shareholders with a clear timeline for receiving their dividends.

The dividend announcement can attract potential investors looking for income-generating investments, potentially boosting the company's stock price.

Potential Negatives

The dividend amount of $0.36 per share may be perceived as lower than expected, potentially leading to shareholder dissatisfaction.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by First Merchants Corporation?

First Merchants Corporation declared a cash dividend of $0.36 per share on May 16, 2025.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 20, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 6, 2025.

What is the ex-date for the cash dividend?

The ex-date for the cash dividend is June 5, 2025, for broker trading purposes.

What is First Merchants Corporation?

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, operating First Merchants Bank.

Where can I find more information about First Merchants Corporation?

More information can be found on the company's website at http://www.firstmerchants.com.

$FRME Insider Trading Activity

$FRME insiders have traded $FRME stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J STEWART (President) sold 7,248 shares for an estimated $316,955

HOWARD HALDERMAN purchased 4 shares for an estimated $164

$FRME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $FRME stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MUNCIE, Ind., May 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ: FRME) declared a cash dividend on May 16, 2025 of $0.36 per share. The dividend is payable on June 20, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of June 6, 2025. For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is June 5, 2025.







About First Merchants Corporation:







First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).





First Merchants Corporation's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME.



http://www.firstmerchants.com



).





FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.





For more information, contact:





Nicole M. Weaver, First Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration





765-521-7619







http://www.firstmerchants.com





