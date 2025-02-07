First Merchants Corporation Declares $0.35 Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2025

First Merchants Corporation announced a cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record.

First Merchants Corporation announced a cash dividend of $0.35 per share, set to be paid on March 21, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 7, 2025. The ex-dividend date for trading purposes is March 6, 2025. Headquartered in Muncie, Indiana, First Merchants Corporation operates one full-service bank, First Merchants Bank, which also includes First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors. The company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol FRME. For more details, stakeholders can visit the company's website or contact Nicole M. Weaver, First Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a cash dividend of $0.35 per share signifies strong financial performance and reflects the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment schedule demonstrates effective cash management and financial stability, as it shows the company can support ongoing shareholder returns.

The upcoming dividend may attract new investors and maintain the confidence of existing shareholders, positively impacting the company's stock price.

The press release provides clear details on the dividend timeline, demonstrating transparency and good communication with shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a cash dividend may indicate that the company does not have high growth opportunities to reinvest its profits, potentially raising concerns among investors about its future growth prospects.

The timing of the dividend payment may suggest the company is focusing on returning cash to shareholders rather than pursuing new investments or expanding its operations.

Setting the record date and ex-date could signal that the company is experiencing pressures that necessitate communicating important financial actions to shareholders, which might reflect uncertainty in its financial position.

FAQ

What is the cash dividend declared by First Merchants Corporation?

First Merchants Corporation declared a cash dividend of $0.35 per share on February 7, 2025.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend is payable on March 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2025.

What is the ex-date for the cash dividend?

The ex-date of the cash dividend is March 6, 2025, for broker trading purposes.

Where is First Merchants Corporation headquartered?

First Merchants Corporation is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Under what symbol is First Merchants Corporation's stock traded?

The common stock of First Merchants Corporation is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol FRME.

$FRME Insider Trading Activity

$FRME insiders have traded $FRME stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FRME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J. FEHRING sold 26,437 shares for an estimated $1,137,055

MARK K HARDWICK (Chief Executive Officer) sold 11,832 shares for an estimated $475,921

MICHAEL J STEWART (President) sold 7,248 shares for an estimated $316,955

$FRME Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 121 institutional investors add shares of $FRME stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

About First Merchants Corporation:







First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).





First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (





http://www.firstmerchants.com





).





FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.





