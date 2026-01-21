Is First Majestic Silver's Higher Production a Catalyst for Future Growth?

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG reported solid growth in silver production in the fourth quarter of 2025. In the quarter, the company produced 7.8 million silver-equivalent (AgEq) ounces, increasing 37% on a year-over-year basis, driven by a sharp rise in silver output.



A key catalyst behind this growth was the acquisition of Gatos Silver (January 2025), which added a 70% interest in the Cerro Los Gatos underground mine. The asset contributed 2.09 million AgEq ounces in the quarter, including 1.49 million ounces of silver, significantly enhancing First Majestic’s production base.



The company’s core operations also delivered encouraging results. The San Dimas mine produced 2.45 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 1.31 million ounces of silver in the fourth quarter. Silver equivalent production increased 10% year over year, aided by a 10% increase in silver production.



The Santa Elena mine produced 2.28 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 358,185 ounces of silver. La Encantada produced 1 million ounces of silver, up 32% from the fourth quarter of 2024. The upside was driven by 20% growth in ore processed and 11% increase in silver grades.



Beyond its operating mines, AG is investing in future growth through exploration and development. First Majestic started its 2025 drilling program at the Jerritt Canyon mine in the third quarter of 2025. The company completed 5,889 meters of drilling on two surface drill rigs in the fourth quarter of 2025, bringing the total drilling at the property to 18,410 meters.



Higher silver production, successful asset integration and continued exploration investments position AG well to sustain growth momentum going forward.

Snapshot of AG’s Peers

Among its major peers, Hecla Mining Company HL is strengthening its position as a leading North American precious metals producer. In the third quarter of 2025, Hecla Mining produced 4.6 million ounces of silver, representing a 1.5% increase from the previous quarter. Hecla Mining’s revenues rose to $409.5 million, up 35% sequentially, driven by higher metal prices and increased precious-metals sales volumes.



Its another peer, Pan American Silver Corp.’s PAAS third-quarter silver production reached 5.5 million ounces, flat with the prior-year period. Driven by a strong performance from its stake in the Juanicipio mine, Pan American Silver had increased its silver production outlook. For 2025, Pan American Silver anticipates generating 22-25 million ounces, higher than the previously stated 20-21 million ounces.

First Majestic's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of First Majestic have gained 77.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 67%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, First Majestic is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62X, above the industry’s average of 20.44X. AG carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AG’s 2025 earnings has been on the rise over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

First Majestic currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

