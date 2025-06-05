First Majestic Silver Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for First Majestic Silver. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $147,406, and 22 are calls, amounting to $1,005,531.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.5 to $12.0 for First Majestic Silver over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Majestic Silver's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Majestic Silver's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.5 to $12.0 in the last 30 days.

First Majestic Silver 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.13 $1.06 $1.07 $10.00 $107.0K 29.8K 5.2K AG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.79 $1.59 $1.79 $9.00 $106.3K 0 594 AG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $0.68 $0.63 $0.67 $9.00 $95.1K 3.6K 2.1K AG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.97 $0.92 $0.97 $10.00 $82.4K 29.8K 2.3K AG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.99 $2.98 $2.99 $5.50 $74.5K 3.8K 262

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It owns three producing mines in Mexico consisting of the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine, and the La Encantada Silver Mine.

Present Market Standing of First Majestic Silver

With a volume of 35,166,844, the price of AG is up 6.87% at $7.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On First Majestic Silver

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $11.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on First Majestic Silver, maintaining a target price of $11.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest First Majestic Silver options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for AG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Reiterates Buy Buy Jan 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Perform Sector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for AG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.