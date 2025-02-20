First Majestic Silver Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for First Majestic Silver Corp (AG):

Earnings: -$13.5 million in Q4 vs. $10.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.04 in Q4 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, First Majestic Silver Corp reported adjusted earnings of $7.6 million or $0.03 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $172.3 million in Q4 vs. $136.9 million in the same period last year.

