First Majestic Silver (AG) Price Target Increased by 20.64% to 28.35

The average one-year price target for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) has been revised to $28.35 / share. This is an increase of 20.64% from the prior estimate of $23.50 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.22 to a high of $39.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.91% from the latest reported closing price of $29.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 376 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Majestic Silver. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 8.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AG is 0.25%, an increase of 8.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.51% to 267,946K shares. The put/call ratio of AG is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 40,141K shares representing 8.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,226K shares , representing a decrease of 7.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 11.99% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 24,337K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,015K shares , representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 86.28% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 19,182K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,932K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 28.85% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 18,383K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,482K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 1.27% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 15,042K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,960K shares , representing an increase of 80.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 540.77% over the last quarter.

