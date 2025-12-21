Stocks
AG

First Majestic Silver (AG) Price Target Increased by 17.38% to 17.26

December 21, 2025 — 09:04 am EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel->

The average one-year price target for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) has been revised to $17.26 / share. This is an increase of 17.38% from the prior estimate of $14.70 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.80 to a high of $22.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.39% from the latest reported closing price of $16.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Majestic Silver. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AG is 0.23%, an increase of 7.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.11% to 292,879K shares. AG / First Majestic Silver Corp. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of AG is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 43,226K shares representing 8.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,754K shares , representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 60.97% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 21,015K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,434K shares , representing an increase of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AG by 43.62% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 18,932K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,667K shares , representing an increase of 27.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AG by 24.80% over the last quarter.

Amplify ETF Trust - Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 18,383K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,482K shares , representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 1.27% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 14,776K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,416K shares , representing a decrease of 17.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AG by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
Check out our Unique Analysis of Insider Sentiment for First Majestic Silver Corp.-> Find out what the Options Markets think of First Majestic Silver Corp.-> See our take on First Majestic Silver Corp. Upcoming Earnings-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.