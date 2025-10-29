First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $71.4 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $55.5 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.6% to $206.8 million from $205.5 million last year.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.4 Mln. vs. $55.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $0.54 last year. -Revenue: $206.8 Mln vs. $205.5 Mln last year.

