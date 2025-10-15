First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) released a profit for third quarter of $65.30 million

The company's earnings totaled $65.30 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $99.36 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $181.43 million from $167.64 million last year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

