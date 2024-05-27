News & Insights

Stocks

First Hydrogen Advances Zero-Emission Commercial Fleet

May 27, 2024 — 11:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

First Hydrogen (TSE:FHYD) has released an update.

First Hydrogen Corp. has announced a key partnership with a major German automotive manufacturer to integrate its hydrogen-fuel-cell powertrain into e-Vans, signifying a leap towards providing customized zero-emission commercial vehicles. The company’s FCEV has proven its robust performance in trials, including a 400-mile range on a single refuel, demonstrating its potential for heavy-duty tasks and a strong interest from North American markets. This move marks First Hydrogen’s continued commitment to advancing zero-emission transportation solutions.

For further insights into TSE:FHYD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FHYDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.