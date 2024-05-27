First Hydrogen Advances Zero-Emission Commercial Fleet

First Hydrogen (TSE:FHYD) has released an update.

First Hydrogen Corp. has announced a key partnership with a major German automotive manufacturer to integrate its hydrogen-fuel-cell powertrain into e-Vans, signifying a leap towards providing customized zero-emission commercial vehicles. The company’s FCEV has proven its robust performance in trials, including a 400-mile range on a single refuel, demonstrating its potential for heavy-duty tasks and a strong interest from North American markets. This move marks First Hydrogen’s continued commitment to advancing zero-emission transportation solutions.

