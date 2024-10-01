First Horizon's Preferred Stock Series C Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: FHN.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.65), with shares changing hands as low as $25.37 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.34% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, FHN.PRC was trading at a 2.20% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.19% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of FHN.PRC shares, versus FHN:
Below is a dividend history chart for FHN.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C:
In Tuesday trading, First Horizon Corp's 6.60% Dep Shares Fix/Float Non-Cumul Pfd Stock Ser C (Symbol: FHN.PRC) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FHN) are off about 3.2%.
