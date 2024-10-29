First Horizon announces new $1B common stock repurchase program

First Horizon (FHN) announced that its board of directors has authorized a new $1B common stock repurchase program to replace the company’s prior repurchase program, effective as of the close of business on October 29. This new authorization will expire on January 31, 2026. The terminated program had approximately $174M of remaining authorization and was set to expire on January 31, 2025.

