First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $67.78 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $59.25 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.3% to $229.69 million from $235.15 million last year.

First Hawaiian, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $67.78 Mln. vs. $59.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.55 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $229.69 Mln vs. $235.15 Mln last year.

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