First Hawaiian, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $69.93 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $52.50 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $236.84 million from $240.16 million last year.

First Hawaiian, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

