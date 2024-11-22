News & Insights

Markets
FFWM

First Foundation Appoints Thomas Shafer As CEO

November 22, 2024 — 07:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - First Foundation Inc. (FFWM), a financial services provider, on Friday announced the appointment of Thomas Shafer as its Chief Executive Officer. He will also serve as the CEO of First Foundation Bank, a subsidiary of FFWM.

The appointment follows the retirement of Scott Kavanaugh, who has served as CEO of FFWM, since 2009.

Shafer had previously served as Co-President of Commercial Banking and Senior Executive Vice President of Huntington Bancshares Inc. following its merger with TCF Financial Corporation in June 2021, until December 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FFWM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.