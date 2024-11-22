First Foundation Appoints Thomas Shafer As CEO

(RTTNews) - First Foundation Inc. (FFWM), a financial services provider, on Friday announced the appointment of Thomas Shafer as its Chief Executive Officer. He will also serve as the CEO of First Foundation Bank, a subsidiary of FFWM.

The appointment follows the retirement of Scott Kavanaugh, who has served as CEO of FFWM, since 2009.

Shafer had previously served as Co-President of Commercial Banking and Senior Executive Vice President of Huntington Bancshares Inc. following its merger with TCF Financial Corporation in June 2021, until December 2022.

