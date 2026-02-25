First Financial (THFF) Price Target Increased by 15.32% to 72.93

The average one-year price target for First Financial (NasdaqGS:THFF) has been revised to $72.93 / share. This is an increase of 15.32% from the prior estimate of $63.24 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $68.68 to a high of $78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.57% from the latest reported closing price of $65.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 364 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Financial. This is an decrease of 73 owner(s) or 16.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THFF is 0.08%, an increase of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 11,016K shares. The put/call ratio of THFF is 3.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Financial holds 639K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares , representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 39.21% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 495K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 483K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%.

Lsv Asset Management holds 402K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 387K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 9.97% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 340K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 317K shares , representing an increase of 6.93%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 339K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares , representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THFF by 5.15% over the last quarter.

