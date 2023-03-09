First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $23.08, changing hands as low as $22.59 per share. First Financial Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FFBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FFBC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.75 per share, with $26.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.57.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.