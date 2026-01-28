First Financial Bancorp Bottom Line Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $62.393 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $64.885 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $265.331 million from $251.571 million last year.

First Financial Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $62.393 Mln. vs. $64.885 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $265.331 Mln vs. $251.571 Mln last year.

