First Financial Bancorp Bottom Line Climbs In Q3

(RTTNews) - First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $71.9 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $52.5 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

First Financial Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $71.9 Mln. vs. $52.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.55 last year.

