First Ever Bitcoin Duncan Yo-Yo Launches

Today, Collect & HODL Co, a subsidiary of ProSnacktive Sales LLC, in collaboration with the renowned toy company Duncan Toys, has announced the launch of a Limited Edition, first ever Bitcoin-themed Duncan Butterfly XT Yo-yo, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

The Yo-yo, symbolizing the market’s ups and downs akin to Bitcoin's fluctuations, aims to offer a playful representation of the Bitcoin journey. These Bitcoin-themed yo-yos are available for purchase exclusively on Walmart Marketplace.

“We’re back with a new Bitcoin item that all ages can enjoy!” said Chris Coradini, Owner of Collect & HODL Co. “We’ve worked with another iconic, 90+ year old company, Duncan Toys, to bring this to all Bitcoin (and yo-yo) enthusiasts. We continue to feel overly bullish on the market and demand for Bitcoin. That’s why we’re laser focused on blending Bitcoin with meaningful brands that all Bitcoin investors will appreciate!”

In March 2023, the company announced the world’s first Bitcoin-themed PEZ dispenser. Launching a limited 30,000 units of the famous candy dispenser. A few months later in November, the company also helped launch the first ever Bitcoin-themed Crocs.

This is not a paid ad. Bitcoin Magazine is not affiliated with this product. Bitcoin Magazine is not making money from this. Due your own due diligence before purchasing.

