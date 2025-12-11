Markets
DHIL

First Eagle To Acquire Diamond Hill

December 11, 2025 — 08:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) and First Eagle Investments have entered into a definitive agreement under which First Eagle will acquire all outstanding shares of Diamond Hill for $175 per share in an all-cash transaction valuing Diamond Hill at approximately $473 million.

Following the close of the transaction, Diamond Hill will maintain its headquarters in Columbus and operate under existing brand, with no changes to its investment philosophy or process. Pro forma for the transaction, First Eagle's total Assets Under Management and Assets Under Advisement are approximately $208 billion as of September 30, 2025.

Shares of Diamond Hill are up 43% to $168.00 in pre-market trade on Thursday.

