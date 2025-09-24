The First Dogecoin ETF Is Here. Here's 1 Thing Investors Need to Know.

Key Points On Sept. 18, the first-ever Dogecoin ETF made its debut.

While the new ETF gives investors exposure to the spot price of Dogecoin, it is not a pure spot ETF since it uses financial derivatives.

Investing in this new ETF is not equivalent to investing directly in Dogecoin.

10 stocks we like better than ETF Opportunities Trust - REX-Osprey Doge ETF ›

The launch of the first-ever Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) exchange-traded fund (ETF) kicked off to much fanfare on Sept. 18. On the first day of trading, nearly $17 million flowed into the ETF, and even longtime industry watchers were surprised at how much trading volume there was in the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (NYSEMKT: DOJE).

But this meme coin ETF may not be what you think it is. Here's what you need to know.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

All spot ETFs are not alike

The new Dogecoin ETF (trading under the ticker symbol "DOJE") kinda, sorta gives investors exposure to the spot price of Dogecoin. However, it does so in a way that, quite frankly, may confuse many people.

The spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and spot Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ETFs actually go out into the spot crypto market, purchase the desired cryptocurrency, and then hold on to that cryptocurrency on behalf of investors. This way, investors get precise 1-to-1 matching to the crypto's spot price.

But that's not what the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF does. It uses financial derivatives to create a spot Dogecoin position, buying and selling these derivatives through a Cayman Islands subsidiary.

So its investors don't hold Dogecoin, either directly or indirectly. They hold a "synthetic" position that mimics Dogecoin's spot price. As the offering prospectus clearly tells investors: "Investing in DOJE is not equivalent to investing directly in Dogecoin."

For short periods, this might produce accurate 1-to-1 matching. However, it's a different story over the long haul. This is the exact problem faced by the Bitcoin ETFs that launched before the first true spot Bitcoin ETFs arrived in 2024 -- also based on derivatives of the underlying cryptocurrency.

Is the new Dogecoin ETF right for you?

The new ETF uses a clever regulatory workaround. It's much easier to get approval for this type of ETF. And that explains why the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF was first to market.

But if you're looking for true spot exposure to Dogecoin, you should wait for new spot Dogecoin ETFs, perhaps by the end of the year.

Should you invest $1,000 in ETF Opportunities Trust - REX-Osprey Doge ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in ETF Opportunities Trust - REX-Osprey Doge ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ETF Opportunities Trust - REX-Osprey Doge ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,110!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,093,751!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.