First Community Reports Strategic Growth and Stability

First Community Corporation is showcasing its strategic growth and stability, highlighting its expansion through organic growth and acquisitions since 1995. As the largest community bank in South Carolina Midlands, it boasts $1.9 billion in total assets and a consistent dividend record. The bank’s geographical reach spans several key markets, with a robust portfolio of earning assets and a focus on risk management, capital strength, and non-interest income growth, making it an appealing prospect for those interested in the financial sector.

