First Community Corp Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - First Community Corp (FCCO) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.83 million, or $0.6203 per share. This compares with $4.23 million, or $0.5469 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Community Corp reported adjusted earnings of $5.35 million or $0.6880 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.8% to $16.31 million from $13.85 million last year.

First Community Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

