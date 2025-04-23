First Community Corp Profit Climbs In Q1, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Community Corp (FCCO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.00 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $2.60 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First Community Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.00 Mln. vs. $2.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.51 vs. $0.34 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.