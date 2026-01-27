First Commonwealth Financial Reports Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $44.87 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $35.84 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Commonwealth Financial reported adjusted earnings of $44.65 million or $0.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.1% to $113.20 million from $95.08 million last year.

First Commonwealth Financial earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $44.87 Mln. vs. $35.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $113.20 Mln vs. $95.08 Mln last year.

