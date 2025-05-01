First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Completes Acquisition of CenterGroup Financial, Inc.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation completes acquisition of CenterGroup Financial, expanding services and ATM access for customers.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has successfully completed its acquisition of CenterGroup Financial, Inc., the parent company of CenterBank in Milford, Ohio. T. Michael Price, President and CEO of First Commonwealth, expressed enthusiasm for expanding into the Cincinnati market and integrating CenterBank's employees and customers into their operations. Following a systems conversion scheduled for June 2025, CenterBank customers will gain access to First Commonwealth’s extensive network of ATMs and retail offices, along with enhanced financial products and services, including loans, wealth management, and digital banking solutions. The merger is expected to bolster First Commonwealth’s commercial banking capabilities and customer offerings, but also comes with potential risks and uncertainties regarding integration and realization of expected benefits.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has successfully completed its acquisition of CenterGroup Financial, enhancing its market presence in the Cincinnati area.

CenterBank customers will gain access to First Commonwealth's extensive network of 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 127 retail offices.

The merger will allow for an expanded range of financial products and services for both retail and commercial customers, including enhanced online banking and payment solutions.

This acquisition positions First Commonwealth for future growth by integrating a business-focused community bank into its existing operations.

Potential risks and uncertainties surrounding the merger include the possibility that anticipated benefits may not be realized or may be delayed, which could impact investor confidence.

Integration challenges with CenterBank's operations could lead to increased costs or delays, potentially affecting First Commonwealth's operational efficiency.

Management's focus may be diverted from ongoing business operations, which could disrupt existing workflows and hinder performance during the integration process.

What is the recent acquisition announced by First Commonwealth?

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has completed its acquisition of CenterGroup Financial, Inc., the parent company of CenterBank.

How will CenterBank customers benefit from First Commonwealth's services?

CenterBank customers will gain access to First Commonwealth’s network of 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs and enhanced banking services.

What new services will be available to former CenterBank customers?

Former CenterBank customers will have access to mortgage and personal loans, wealth management, insurance, and improved online banking options.

When will the systems conversion for CenterBank customers occur?

The full systems conversion for CenterBank customers is scheduled for June 2025.

How can customers find First Commonwealth's branch and ATM locations?

Customers can visit www.fcbanking.com or call the Engagement Center at (800) 711-BANK for information on locations.

Full Release



INDIANA, Pa., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) (“First Commonwealth”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of CenterGroup Financial, Inc. (“CenterGroup”), the parent company of Milford, Ohio-based CenterBank.





“We are pleased to announce the completion of the merger with CenterBank and are excited to expand our presence in the Cincinnati market,” said President and Chief Executive Officer T. Michael Price. “CenterBank has built a strong reputation as a business-focused community bank, and we look forward to welcoming our new CenterBank teammates and clients as we build upon their success.”





Following a full systems conversion in June 2025, CenterBank customers will be able to access First Commonwealth’s network of 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs worldwide, as well as 127 retail offices located across Pennsylvania and Ohio.





Customers will also have access to additional products and services, including mortgage and personal loans, wealth management and insurance, and enhanced online banking, BillPay, mobile banking and mobile payment solutions. Commercial customers will have access to a wide array of financing solutions, a full line of cash management services and a set of payment processing options to help manage credit and debit card transaction processing.





For a complete listing of First Commonwealth’s products and services as well as office and ATM locations, please visit



www.fcbanking.com



or call the Engagement Center at (800) 711-BANK (2265). TTY/TDD services are available for the speech and hearing impaired at (877) 816-1801.







About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation







First Commonwealth, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services company with 125 banking offices in 30 counties throughout Pennsylvania and Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this release which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and benefits relating to the merger transaction between First Commonwealth and CenterGroup Financial, Inc. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Such statements are based on assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond First Commonwealth’s control. In addition to factors previously disclosed in reports filed by First Commonwealth with the Securities and Exchange Commission, risks and uncertainties relating to the merger transaction and the integration of CenterBank into First Commonwealth after the merger include, but are not limited to: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of CenterBank’s operations with those of First Commonwealth will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the effect of the announcement of the merger on First Commonwealth’s, CenterBank’s or the combined company's respective customer relationships and operating results; and general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations. All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, First Commonwealth assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.







Media Relations:







Ron Wahl





Assistant Vice President / Communications and Media Specialist





Phone: 724-463-6806





E-mail:



RWahl@fcbanking.com









Investor Relations:







Ryan M. Thomas





Vice President / Finance and Investor Relations





Phone: 724-463-1690





E-mail:



RThomas1@fcbanking.com





