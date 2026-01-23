First Citizens Bancshares Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCNCA) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $566 million, or $45.81 per share. This compares with $685 million, or $49.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Citizens Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $634 million or $51.27 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.2% to $1.72 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

First Citizens Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $566 Mln. vs. $685 Mln. last year. -EPS: $45.81 vs. $49.21 last year. -Revenue: $1.72 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

