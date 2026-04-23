Markets
FCNCA

First Citizens Bancshares Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

April 23, 2026 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - First Citizens Bancshares Inc. (FCNCA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $508 million, or $42.63 per share. This compares with $468 million, or $34.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Citizens Bancshares Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $534 million or $44.86 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $2.786 billion from $2.895 billion last year.

First Citizens Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $508 Mln. vs. $468 Mln. last year. -EPS: $42.63 vs. $34.47 last year. -Revenue: $2.786 Bln vs. $2.895 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FCNCA
FIZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.