First Capital Inc. Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - First Capital Inc. (FCAP) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.77 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $2.83 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.6% to $10.41 million from $8.29 million last year.

First Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

