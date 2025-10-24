First Capital Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - First Capital Inc. (FCAP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $4.48 million, or $1.34 per share. This compares with $2.90 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 20.0% to $10.96 million from $9.13 million last year.

First Capital Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.48 Mln. vs. $2.90 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.34 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $10.96 Mln vs. $9.13 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.