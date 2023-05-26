First Capital (FCAP) Declares $0.27 Dividend

First Capital said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.39%, the lowest has been 1.20%, and the highest has been 4.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=224).

The current dividend yield is 2.16 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.13%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Capital. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCAP is 0.01%, an increase of 0.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.59% to 2,604K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,945K shares representing 147.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,912K shares, representing an increase of 20.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCAP by 22.68% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,253K shares representing 126.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,547K shares, representing a decrease of 6.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCAP by 6.95% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,938K shares representing 87.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 2,056K shares representing 61.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,949K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCAP by 2.61% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 1,389K shares representing 41.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares, representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCAP by 1.38% over the last quarter.

First Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

First Capital, Inc. is the holding company for First Harrison Bank. The Bank provides banking services to individuals and small businesses in southern Indiana. First Harrison also provides business, consumer, commercial, real estate, and residential construction loans. A subsidiary also provides property and casualty and life insurance products.

