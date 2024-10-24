News & Insights

First Business Financial Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 24, 2024 — 04:31 pm EDT

First Business Bank reported a robust third quarter in 2024, achieving a net income of $10.3 million, driven by consistent loan and deposit growth and a stable net interest margin of 3.64%. The bank’s strategy of strong balance sheet management and revenue diversification supported a 12.5% increase in tangible book value from the previous year. With record growth in private wealth management and positive operating leverage, First Business Bank continues to enhance shareholder value in a competitive financial landscape.

