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First Busey's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

April 20, 2026 — 02:56 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of First Busey Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.25% Fixed Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BUSEP) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $25.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.59% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BUSEP was trading at a 3.24% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.00% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BUSEP, showing historical dividend payments on First Busey Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.25% Fixed Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:

BUSEP+Dividend+History+Chart

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In Monday trading, First Busey Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.25% Fixed Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BUSEP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BUSE) are down about 0.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Diagnostics Dividend Stocks
 KPRX Historical Stock Prices
 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Diagnostics Dividend Stocks-> KPRX Historical Stock Prices-> Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

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