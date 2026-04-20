First Busey's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for BUSEP, showing historical dividend payments on First Busey Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.25% Fixed Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock:
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In Monday trading, First Busey Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 8.25% Fixed Rate Series B Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: BUSEP) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BUSE) are down about 0.1%.
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