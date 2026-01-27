First Busey Corp. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Busey Corp. (BUSE) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $56.16 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $28.11 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Busey Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $60.60 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 71.4% to $200.25 million from $116.80 million last year.

First Busey Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.16 Mln. vs. $28.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $200.25 Mln vs. $116.80 Mln last year.

