First Busey Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - First Busey Corp. (BUSE) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $51.97 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $32.00 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.

Excluding items, First Busey Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $57.37 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 67.1% to $197.32 million from $118.08 million last year.

First Busey Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $51.97 Mln. vs. $32.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $197.32 Mln vs. $118.08 Mln last year.

