First Busey Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BUSE

In trading on Friday, shares of First Busey Corp (Symbol: BUSE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.65, changing hands as high as $21.05 per share. First Busey Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BUSE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BUSE's low point in its 52 week range is $16.26 per share, with $27.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.95.

