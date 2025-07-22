First Bank Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results with Decrease in Net Income and Continued Growth in Loans and Deposits

First Bank reports Q2 2025 net income of $10.2 million, with substantial growth in loans and deposits year-over-year.

First Bank reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a net income of $10.2 million, down from $11.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Key performance metrics saw returns on average assets at 1.04%, average equity at 9.77%, and tangible equity at 11.16%. Notable growth was recorded in total loans, which increased to $3.33 billion, marking an annualized growth of 11.3%, while total deposits rose to $3.17 billion, reflecting a 6.2% annualized increase. The bank's net interest margin remained stable at 3.65%. Additionally, First Bank continued to demonstrate strong asset quality with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.40% of total assets. The CEO expressed optimism regarding the growth in high-quality loans and deposits, anticipating moderation in loan growth moving forward, while also highlighting ongoing strategies to manage risk and enhance shareholder returns through capital management and share buybacks.

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.2 million, demonstrating strong earnings despite a slight year-over-year decline.

Total loans grew by $91.2 million, or 11.3%, annualized from the previous quarter, indicating solid loan growth and demand.

Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.40% of total assets, reflecting continued strong asset quality.

Tangible book value per share increased by 11.1%, signaling enhanced shareholder value.

Net income decreased from $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, indicating a decline in profitability year-over-year.

Return on average equity fell from 11.52% in the second quarter of 2024 to 9.77% in the same quarter of 2025, suggesting a decrease in the efficiency at which the bank is generating profits from shareholders' equity.

Credit loss expense increased significantly to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 from only $63,000 in the second quarter of 2024, raising concerns about potential risks associated with loan growth and asset quality.

What were the net income results for First Bank in Q2 2025?

First Bank reported a net income of $10.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in Q2 2025.

How did First Bank's loans and deposits change in Q2 2025?

Total loans grew by $91.2 million, while total deposits increased by $48.4 million from the previous quarter.

What was First Bank's net interest margin in Q2 2025?

The bank maintained a stable net interest margin of 3.65% in Q2 2025, consistent with the prior quarter.

What are the future expectations for First Bank's loan growth?

First Bank anticipates a moderation in loan growth while focusing on relationship-building and profitability amid industry competition.

When will First Bank host itsearnings conference call

Theearnings callis scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of $FRBA stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HAMILTON, N.J. , July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) ("the Bank") today announced results for the second quarter of 2025. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity



i



for the second quarter of 2025 were 1.04%, 9.77% and 11.16%, respectively, compared to 1.23%, 11.52% and 13.40%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.









Second Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:











Total loans of $3.33 billion at June 30, 2025 grew $91.2 million, or 11.3%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025.



Total deposits were $3.17 billion at June 30, 2025, increasing $48.4 million, or 6.2% annualized, from the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025.



Net interest margin measured 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, remaining stable compared to the first quarter of 2025.



Tangible book value per share



ii



grew to $14.87 at June 30, 2025, increasing 11.1%, annualized, from $14.47 at March 31, 2025.



Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.40% of total assets at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.42% at March 31, 2025 and 0.56% at June 30, 2024.







“We are pleased to report growth in high-quality loans and deposits that continues to enhance our core earnings profile,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank. “Our team’s robust performance in expanding commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loans and non-interest bearing deposits during the first half of 2025 demonstrates effective execution of our strategy to grow deep middle market commercial relationships. We have achieved substantial organic growth in our primary areas of focus while maintaining a stable net interest margin, solid asset quality, and an efficiency ratio that remained below 60% for the 24th consecutive quarter. These successes positioned First Bank to deliver an 11.1% annualized increase in tangible book value per share during the second quarter.”





Mr. Ryan added, “We anticipate our pace of loan growth will likely moderate in the second half of 2025 as we continue to prioritize relationship-building and profitability over volume amid continued competition in the deposit market. With a focus on continuing to maximize our risk-adjusted returns on shareholders’ equity, we expect to realize additional benefits from the prudent management of our capital, such as the reduced debt costs afforded by our recent subordinated debt issuance, and by delivering enhanced returns to our shareholders through share buybacks. Furthermore, we remain committed to proactive investments designed to scale our business and achieve top quartile profitability relative to our peers.”









Income Statement









In the second quarter of 2025, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $34.0 million, growing $3.5 million, or 11.4%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.6 million in interest income, reflecting higher average loan balances, which outpaced the $140,000 increase in interest expense. Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 6.0%, over the linked quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily driven by a $3.4 million increase in interest income, primarily due to higher average loan balances and yields, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in interest expense, primarily resulting from higher average borrowings during the second quarter of 2025.





The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, increasing by three basis points from 3.62% for the prior year quarter, and remaining stable as compared to the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025. The modest improvement from the prior year quarter was driven by an improved interest rate spread, reflecting declines in average rates on deposits and borrowings which outpaced the reduction in average rates on earning assets. The Bank’s net interest margin remained stable as compared to the linked quarter primarily due to a slight increase in average rates on loans and a slight decrease in average rate on deposits, offset by the increased cost on subordinated debt. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. The net impact of amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions was a $2.7 million increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.





The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $2.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to credit loss expense totaling $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $63,000 for the second quarter of 2024. The increased credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2025 is primarily due to the Bank's loan growth during the quarter, and to a lesser extent, slight increases in net charge-offs and specific reserves. The Bank’s credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2024 reflected the Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and modest loan growth during the quarter.





In the second quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.7 million, compared to $689,000 during the same period in 2024 and $2.0 million during the first quarter of 2025. Non-interest income increased from both periods primarily due to higher loan fee income and a $397,000 gain on the sale of a corporate facility acquired through Malvern acquisition. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded approximately $900,000 in net realized losses on the sale of certain loans as part of its balance sheet repositioning initiatives taken following its acquisition of Malvern Bank in 2023.





Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 16.2%, compared to $18.0 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to an increase of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits related to a larger employee base and $863,000 in one-time executive severance payments, a $429,000 increase in other expense primarily due to a settlement loss of $220,000 relating to a letter of credit commitment acquired through the Malvern Bank acquisition and other miscellaneous increases related to the Bank’s significant growth over the last twelve months, and $268,000 in higher occupancy and equipment costs due to ongoing branch network optimization initiatives and new branch locations added over the past year.





On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $483,000 from $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The linked quarter growth primarily reflects increases of $841,000 in salaries and employee benefits costs primarily related to the aforementioned executive severance payments and settlement loss during the second quarter. This was partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense due to an $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the linked quarter and the subsequent $34,000 gain on the sale of that property during second quarter 2025.





Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.0 million with an effective tax rate of 22.9%, compared to $2.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.2% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was lower due to the recognition of a $1.1 million tax benefit associated with the enactment of the New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee during that period and the related revaluation of the Bank’s deferred tax assets. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $5.8 million with an effective tax rate of 22.8%. We anticipate our future effective tax rate will be relatively stable and should not be significantly impacted by any recent legislative tax changes.





On July 4, 2025, subsequent to the end of the Company’s second fiscal quarter, the one big beautiful bill (“OBBB”) was enacted into law. The legislation includes a number of significant tax-related provisions, including changes affecting corporate tax incentives, international tax provisions, and various business credits and deductions. Pursuant to ASC 740, Income Taxes, the Company will recognize the effects of the OBBB in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the period in which the legislation was enacted. The Company is currently evaluating the potential impact of the OBBB on its financial statements and, based on its preliminary assessment, does not expect the legislation to have a material impact.









Balance Sheet









The Bank reported total assets of $4.02 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $403.6 million, or 11.2%, from $3.62 billion at June 30, 2024. Total loans increased $329.3 million, or 11.0%, to $3.33 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $3.00 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase reflects strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios.





Total assets increased $239.0 million, or 6.3%, from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025. Total loans as of June 30, 2025 increased $183.0 million, or 5.8%, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $73.0 million, or 26.8%, compared to December 31, 2024, as management continued to maintain adequate on-balance sheet liquidity.





The Bank reported total deposits of $3.17 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $200.6 million, or 6.8%, from $2.97 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposit growth was primarily due to our team’s success in attracting new deposit relationships while also maintaining existing balances amid heightened industry-wide pricing competition. Total deposits as of June 30, 2025 increased by $112.3 million, or 3.7%, from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2024, due to a combination of in-market commercial and consumer balances, offset somewhat by a decline in government related deposit balances. Compared to December 31, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $70.9 million to comprise 18.6% of total deposits, up from 17.0%. Over the same period, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $75.2 million to comprise 17.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, down from 20.6% at December 31, 2024. Time deposits expanded by $73.4 million, or 10.3%, during the first half of 2025.





During the six months ended June 30, 2025, stockholders’ equity increased by $13.2 million, or 3.2%, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends and share repurchases.





As of June 30, 2025, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio



iii



measured 9.34% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2024. The decline from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to the asset growth during the period.









Asset Quality









First Bank's asset quality metrics remained favorable during the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets declined from $17.3 million at December 31, 2024 to $16.0 million at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the sale of the Bank’s OREO asset during the second quarter of 2025, partially offset by the addition of nonperforming loans. Total nonperforming loans increased from $11.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $16.0 million at June 30, 2025.





The Bank recorded net charge-offs of $796,000 during the second quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $15,000 in the first quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $175,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.23% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.21% at both March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.









Liquidity and Borrowings









Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $56.8 million, or 19.7%, compared to March 31, 2025, ensuring adequate on-balance sheet liquidity. Borrowings increased by $44.9 million compared to March 31, 2025, as the Bank utilized Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances to support loan growth, while continuing to maintain adequate available borrowing capacity at the FHLB.









Subordinated Debt Issuance









On June 18, 2025, the Bank announced the closing of a $35.0 million private placement of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of June 30, 2035 and a fixed rate of interest of 7.125% per annum for the first five years. Thereafter, the notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 343 basis points. The notes may be redeemed at the option of the Bank, without penalty, on or after June 30, 2030. The Bank intends to use the proceeds of this issuance to redeem the Bank’s $30.0 million fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 1, 2030 (the “2020 notes”) on September 1, 2025, as well as for general corporate purposes. Previously, the 2020 notes carried a fixed rate of 5.50% per annum. On June 1, 2025, the 2020 notes began repricing quarterly at a rate equal to the current three-month term SOFR rate plus 538 basis points. The 2020 notes repriced to a rate of 9.704% per annum on June 1, 2025. The notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.









Cash Dividend Declared









On July 15, 2025, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2025, payable on August 22, 2025.









Share Repurchase Program









During the second quarter of 2025 the Bank repurchased 193,185 shares of common stock at an average price of $14.71 per share, under the share repurchase program authorized in October 2024. Through June 30, 2025, 543,185 shares have been repurchased from the current share repurchase plan with a total cost of $8.0 million or $14.81 per share on average. The share repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock with an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.









Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement









Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.



http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5917a538-bdcd-4a25-b364-99fd7d36addb







First Bank will host itsearnings callon Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 3909613. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 3909613) from one hour after the end of the conference call until October 21, 2025. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at



www.firstbanknj.com



under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.









About First Bank









First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 27 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Summit, Trenton and Williamstown, New Jersey; Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Lionville, Malvern, Media, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $4.02 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”









Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the impact of public health emergencies, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.





This press release contains “non-GAAP” financial measures, which management uses in its analysis of First Bank’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, First Bank believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying financial tables.







i



Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.







ii



Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.







iii



Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.











FIRST BANK









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





























June 30, 2025













December 31, 2024













Assets



































Cash and due from banks









$





35,860













$





18,252













Restricted cash













9,900

















14,270













Interest bearing deposits with banks













299,131

















239,392













Cash and cash equivalents













344,891

















271,914













Interest bearing time deposits with banks













747

















743













Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $86,666 and $84,083, respectively)













81,891

















77,413













Equity securities, at fair value













1,904

















1,870













Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $203 and $206, respectively (fair value of $41,941 and $42,770, respectively)













45,749

















47,123













Restricted investment in bank stocks













18,009

















14,333













Other investments













13,556

















11,612













Loans held for sale













2,127

















-













Loans, net of deferred fees and costs













3,327,288

















3,144,266













Less: Allowance for credit losses













(40,877)

















(37,773)













Net loans













3,286,411

















3,106,493













Premises and equipment, net













17,987

















21,351













Other real estate owned, net













-

















5,637













Accrued interest receivable













14,505

















14,267













Bank-owned life insurance













86,980

















85,553













Goodwill













44,166

















44,166













Other intangible assets, net













7,860

















8,827













Deferred income taxes, net













25,032

















25,528













Other assets













27,520

















43,516













Total assets









$





4,019,335













$





3,780,346















































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:

































Non-interest bearing deposits









$





590,209













$





519,320













Interest bearing deposits













2,578,004

















2,536,576













Total deposits













3,168,213

















3,055,896













Borrowings













326,802

















246,933













Subordinated debentures













64,343

















29,954













Accrued interest payable













4,443

















3,820













Other liabilities













33,155

















34,587













Total liabilities













3,596,956

















3,371,190













Stockholders' Equity:

































Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding













-

















-













Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,630,039 shares issued and 24,905,790 shares outstanding and 27,375,439 shares issued and 25,100,829 shares outstanding, respectively













136,640

















135,495













Additional paid-in capital













125,290

















124,524













Retained earnings













193,395

















176,779













Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(3,525)

















(4,925)













Treasury stock, 2,724,249 and 2,274,610 shares, respectively













(29,421)

















(22,717)













Total stockholders' equity













422,379

















409,156













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





4,019,335













$





3,780,346



































































FIRST BANK









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME









(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended June 30,













Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Interest and Dividend Income



































































Investment securities—taxable









$





1,246













$





1,278













$





2,434













$





2,460













Investment securities—tax-exempt













41

















36

















92

















74













Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other













3,487

















3,482

















6,484

















6,507













Loans, including fees













54,394

















50,763

















105,946

















100,082













Total interest and dividend income













59,168

















55,559

















114,956

















109,123















































































Interest Expense



































































Deposits













21,276

















22,386

















42,120

















43,172













Borrowings













3,256

















2,193

















5,668

















4,309













Subordinated debentures













627

















440

















1,067

















784













Total interest expense













25,159

















25,019

















48,855

















48,265













Net interest income













34,009

















30,540

















66,101

















60,858













Credit loss expense (benefit)













2,558

















63

















4,102

















(635)













Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)













31,451

















30,477

















61,999

















61,493















































































Non-Interest Income



































































Service fees on deposit accounts













382

















350

















738

















694













Loan fees













568

















117

















894

















219













Income from bank-owned life insurance













723

















609

















1,516

















1,394













Gains on sale of loans, net













75

















(900)

















104

















(671)













Gains on recovery of acquired loans













100

















56

















124

















174













Gain on sale of other assets













397

















-

















397

















-













Other non-interest income













457

















457

















900

















843













Total non-interest income













2,702

















689

















4,673

















2,653















































































Non-Interest Expense



































































Salaries and employee benefits













11,959

















9,968

















23,077

















20,006













Occupancy and equipment













2,350

















2,082

















4,814

















4,108













Legal fees













279

















240

















647

















556













Other professional fees













924

















929

















1,650

















1,685













Regulatory fees













684

















640

















1,368

















1,242













Directors' fees













260

















270

















542

















512













Data processing













893

















749

















1,698

















1,555













Marketing and advertising













503

















377

















902

















673













Travel and entertainment













251

















285

















487

















529













Insurance













233

















251

















447

















495













Other real estate owned expense, net













69

















129

















989

















217













Other expense













2,462

















2,033

















4,630

















4,185













Total non-interest expense













20,867

















17,953

















41,251

















35,763















Income Before Income Taxes















13,286

















13,213

















25,421

















28,383













Income tax expense













3,047

















2,140

















5,801

















4,798















Net Income











$





10,239













$





11,073













$





19,620













$





23,585













































































Basic earnings per common share









$





0.41













$





0.44













$





0.78













$





0.94













Diluted earnings per common share









$





0.41













$





0.44













$





0.77













$





0.93













































































Basic weighted average common shares outstanding













25,029,164

















25,129,199

















25,073,368

















25,084,558













Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding













25,234,120

















25,258,785

















25,335,743

















25,228,888



























FIRST BANK









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES









(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended June 30,





















2025

















2024

























Average

























Average













Average

























Average





















Balance













Interest













Rate (5)













Balance













Interest













Rate (5)













Interest earning assets



















































































Investment securities



(1) (2)











$





135,094













$





1,295

















3.84





%









$





146,289













$





1,321

















3.63





%









Loans



(3)















3,296,031

















54,394

















6.62





%













2,997,892

















50,763

















6.81





%









Interest bearing deposits with banks,

















































































Federal funds sold and other













276,488

















3,079

















4.47





%













224,503

















3,101

















5.56





%









Restricted investment in bank stocks













17,960

















276

















6.16





%













11,178

















243

















8.74





%









Other investments













15,402

















132

















3.44





%













12,136

















138

















4.57





%











Total interest earning assets







(2)

















3,740,975

















59,176

















6.34





%













3,391,998

















55,566

















6.59





%









Allowance for credit losses













(39,507)









































(36,784)





































Non-interest earning assets













251,475









































263,698







































Total assets











$





3,952,943





































$





3,618,912























































































































Interest bearing liabilities



















































































Interest bearing demand deposits









$





606,838













$





3,701

















2.45





%









$





591,222













$





3,813

















2.59





%









Money market deposits













1,064,363

















8,917

















3.36





%













1,061,593

















10,559

















4.00





%









Savings deposits













140,301

















694

















1.98





%













158,158

















619

















1.57





%









Time deposits













781,299

















7,964

















4.09





%













678,197

















7,395

















4.39





%









Total interest bearing deposits













2,592,801

















21,276

















3.29





%













2,489,170

















22,386

















3.62





%









Borrowings













319,494

















3,256

















4.09





%













171,533

















2,193

















5.14





%









Subordinated debentures













34,966

















627

















7.17





%













29,880

















440

















5.89





%











Total interest bearing liabilities















2,947,261

















25,159

















3.42





%













2,690,583

















25,019

















3.74





%









Non-interest bearing deposits













548,279









































497,205





































Other liabilities













36,960









































44,480





































Stockholders' equity













420,443









































386,644







































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





3,952,943





































$





3,618,912





































Net interest income/interest rate spread



(2)



























34,017

















2.92





%

























30,547

















2.85





%









Net interest margin



(2) (4)







































3.65





%





































3.62





%









Tax equivalent adjustment



(2)



























(8)









































(7)

























Net interest income





















$





34,009





































$





30,540





































(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.









(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.









(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.









(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.









(5) Annualized.























FIRST BANK









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES









(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





























Six Months Ended June 30,





















2025

















2024

























Average

























Average













Average

























Average





















Balance













Interest













Rate (5)













Balance













Interest













Rate (5)













Interest earning assets



















































































Investment securities



(1) (2)











$





134,686













$





2,545

















3.81





%









$





146,719













$





2,549

















3.49





%









Loans



(3)















3,233,747

















105,946

















6.61





%













2,988,707

















100,082

















6.73





%









Interest bearing deposits with banks,

















































































Federal funds sold and other













255,378

















5,654

















4.46





%













213,831

















5,811

















5.46





%









Restricted investment in bank stocks













16,059

















576

















7.23





%













10,800

















442

















8.23





%









Other investments













14,731

















254

















3.48





%













12,003

















254

















4.26





%











Total interest earning assets







(2)

















3,654,601

















114,975

















6.34





%













3,372,060

















109,138

















6.51





%









Allowance for credit losses













(38,847)









































(37,196)





































Non-interest earning assets













256,261









































262,465







































Total assets











$





3,872,015





































$





3,597,329















































































































Interest bearing liabilities



















































































Interest bearing demand deposits









$





625,682













$





7,728

















2.49





%









$





605,081













$





7,479

















2.49





%









Money market deposits













1,054,742

















17,548

















3.36





%













1,038,250

















20,348

















3.94





%









Savings deposits













141,395

















1,344

















1.92





%













160,135

















1,193

















1.50





%









Time deposits













749,765

















15,500

















4.17





%













674,872

















14,152

















4.22





%









Total interest bearing deposits













2,571,584

















42,120

















3.30





%













2,478,338

















43,172

















3.50





%









Borrowings













277,245

















5,668

















4.12





%













169,337

















4,309

















5.12





%









Subordinated debentures













32,478

















1,067

















6.57





%













36,175

















784

















4.33





%











Total interest bearing liabilities















2,881,307

















48,855

















3.42





%













2,683,850

















48,265

















3.62





%









Non-interest bearing deposits













534,877









































489,353





































Other liabilities













38,755









































42,534





































Stockholders' equity













417,076









































381,592







































Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





3,872,015





































$





3,597,329





































Net interest income/interest rate spread



(2)



























66,120

















2.92





%

























60,873

















2.89





%









Net interest margin



(2) (4)







































3.65





%





































3.63





%









Tax equivalent adjustment



(2)



























(19)









































(15)

























Net interest income





















$





66,101





































$





60,858

























(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.





(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.





(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.





(5) Annualized.



















FIRST BANK









QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)





























As of or For the Quarter Ended





















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













EARNINGS







































































Net interest income









$





34,009













$





32,092













$





31,594













$





30,094













$





30,540













Credit loss expense













2,558

















1,544

















234

















1,579

















63













Non-interest income













2,702

















1,971

















2,176

















2,479

















689













Non-interest expense













20,867

















20,384

















19,124

















18,644

















17,953













Income tax expense













3,047

















2,754

















3,915

















4,188

















2,140













Net income













10,239

















9,381

















10,497

















8,162

















11,073



















































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS







































































Return on average assets



(1)















1.04%

















1.00%

















1.10%

















0.88%

















1.23%













Return on average equity



(1)















9.77%

















9.20%

















10.27%

















8.15%

















11.52%













Return on average tangible equity



(1) (2)















11.16%

















10.54%

















11.82%

















9.42%

















13.40%













Net interest margin



(1) (3)















3.65%

















3.65%

















3.54%

















3.48%

















3.62%













Yield on loans



(1)















6.62%

















6.59%

















6.62%

















6.73%

















6.81%













Total cost of deposits



(1)















2.72%

















2.75%

















2.89%

















3.06%

















3.01%













Efficiency ratio



(2)















56.24%

















57.65%

















56.98%

















58.49%

















55.88%



















































































SHARE DATA







































































Common shares outstanding













24,905,790

















25,045,612

















25,100,829

















25,186,920

















25,144,983













Basic earnings per share









$





0.41













$





0.37













$





0.42













$





0.32













$





0.44













Diluted earnings per share













0.41

















0.37

















0.41

















0.32

















0.44













Book value per share













16.96

















16.57

















16.30

















15.96

















15.61













Tangible book value per share



(2)















14.87

















14.47

















14.19

















13.84

















13.46



















































































MARKET DATA







































































Market value per share









$





15.47













$





14.81













$





14.07













$





15.20













$





12.74













Market value / Tangible book value



(2)















104.03%

















102.35%

















99.16%

















109.83%

















94.65%













Market capitalization









$





385,293













$





370,926













$





353,169













$





382,841













$





320,347



















































































CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY







































































Stockholders' equity / assets













10.51%

















10.69%

















10.82%

















10.70%

















10.86%













Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets



(2)















9.34%

















9.47%

















9.56%

















9.41%

















9.50%













Loans / deposits













105.02%

















103.73%

















102.89%

















101.23%

















101.02%



















































































ASSET QUALITY







































































Net charge-offs (recoveries)









$





796













$





(15)













$





(155)













$





386













$





175













Nonperforming loans













15,978

















11,584

















11,677

















12,014

















14,227













Nonperforming assets













15,978

















16,406

















17,314

















17,651

















20,226













Net charge offs (recoveries)/ average loans



(1)















0.10%

















(0.00%)

















(0.02%)

















0.05%

















0.02%













Nonperforming loans / total loans













0.48%

















0.36%

















0.37%

















0.39%

















0.47%













Nonperforming assets / total assets













0.40%

















0.42%

















0.46%

















0.47%

















0.56%













Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans













1.23%

















1.21%

















1.20%

















1.21%

















1.21%













Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans













255.83%

















338.60%

















323.48%

















311.59%

















254.81%



















































































OTHER DATA







































































Total assets









$





4,019,335













$





3,880,759













$





3,780,346













$





3,757,653













$





3,615,731













Total loans













3,327,288

















3,236,039

















3,144,266

















3,087,488

















2,998,029













Total deposits













3,168,213

















3,119,794

















3,055,896

















3,050,070

















2,967,634













Total stockholders' equity













422,379

















414,915

















409,156

















402,070

















392,489













Number of full-time equivalent employees













335

















315

















318

















313

















294













(1) Annualized.





(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.





(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.



















FIRST BANK









QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





























As of the Quarter Ended





















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













LOAN COMPOSITION







































































Commercial and industrial









$





706,849













$





651,690













$





576,625













$





546,541













$





530,996













Commercial real estate:





































































Owner-occupied













707,766

















694,113

















671,357

















688,988

















647,625













Investor













1,192,716

















1,160,549

















1,181,684

















1,170,508

















1,143,954













Construction and development













161,361

















200,262

















205,096

















193,460

















190,108













Multi-family













309,189

















308,217

















287,843

















267,861

















270,238













Total commercial real estate













2,371,032

















2,363,141

















2,345,980

















2,320,817

















2,251,925













Residential real estate:





































































Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans













160,935

















142,298

















142,769

















144,081

















144,978













Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit













62,738

















52,438

















51,020

















49,763

















46,882













Total residential real estate













223,673

















194,736

















193,789

















193,844

















191,860













Consumer and other













29,248

















29,760

















31,324

















29,518

















26,321













Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs













3,330,802

















3,239,327

















3,147,718

















3,090,720

















3,001,102













Net deferred loan fees and costs













(3,514)

















(3,288)

















(3,452)

















(3,232)

















(3,073)













Total loans









$





3,327,288













$





3,236,039













$





3,144,266













$





3,087,488













$





2,998,029



















































































LOAN MIX







































































Commercial and industrial













21.2%

















20.1%

















18.3%

















17.7%

















17.7%













Commercial real estate:





































































Owner-occupied













21.3%

















21.5%

















21.4%

















22.3%

















22.3%













Investor













35.8%

















35.9%

















37.6%

















37.9%

















37.9%













Construction and development













4.8%

















6.2%

















6.5%

















6.3%

















6.3%













Multi-family













9.3%

















9.5%

















9.1%

















8.7%

















8.7%













Total commercial real estate













71.3%

















73.1%

















74.6%

















75.2%

















75.2%













Residential real estate:





































































Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans













4.8%

















4.4%

















4.6%

















4.7%

















4.7%













Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit













1.9%

















1.6%

















1.6%

















1.6%

















1.6%













Total residential real estate













6.7%

















6.0%

















6.2%

















6.3%

















6.3%













Consumer and other













0.9%

















0.9%

















1.0%

















0.9%

















0.9%













Net deferred loan fees and costs













(0.1%)

















(0.1%)

















(0.1%)

















(0.1%)

















(0.1%)













Total loans













100.0%

















100.0%

















100.0%

















100.0%

















100.0%



















































































































FIRST BANK









QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





























As of the Quarter Ended





















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













DEPOSIT COMPOSITION







































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits









$





590,209













$





535,584













$





519,320













$





519,079













$





499,765













Interest bearing demand deposits













553,909

















629,974

















629,099

















597,802

















574,515













Money market and savings deposits













1,241,277

















1,197,517

















1,198,039

















1,235,637

















1,199,382













Time deposits













782,818

















756,719

















709,438

















697,552

















693,972













Total Deposits









$





3,168,213













$





3,119,794













$





3,055,896













$





3,050,070













$





2,967,634



















































































DEPOSIT MIX







































































Non-interest bearing demand deposits













18.6%

















17.2%

















17.0%

















17.0%

















16.8%













Interest bearing demand deposits













17.5%

















20.2%

















20.6%

















19.6%

















19.4%













Money market and savings deposits













39.2%

















38.4%

















39.2%

















40.5%

















40.4%













Time deposits













24.7%

















24.2%

















23.2%

















22.9%

















23.4%













Total Deposits













100.0%

















100.0%

















100.0%

















100.0%

















100.0%



















































































































FIRST BANK









NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES









(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





























As of or For the Quarter Ended





















6/30/2025













3/31/2025













12/31/2024













9/30/2024













6/30/2024













Return on Average Tangible Equity







































































Net income (numerator)









$





10,239













$





9,381













$





10,497













$





8,162













$





11,073

















































































Average stockholders' equity









$





420,443













$





413,672













$





406,579













$





398,535













$





386,644













Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













52,301

















52,805

















53,278

















53,823

















54,347













Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)









$





368,142













$





360,867













$





353,301













$





344,712













$





332,297

















































































Return on average tangible equity



(1)















11.16%

















10.54%

















11.82%

















9.42%

















13.40%



















































































Tangible Book Value Per Share







































































Stockholders' equity









$





422,379













$





414,915













$





409,156













$





402,070













$





392,489













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













52,026

















52,507

















52,993

















53,484

















54,026













Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)









$





370,353













$





362,408













$





356,163













$





348,586













$





338,463

















































































Common shares outstanding (denominator)













24,905,790

















25,045,612

















25,100,829

















25,186,920

















25,144,983

















































































Tangible book value per share









$





14.87













$





14.47













$





14.19













$





13.84













$





13.46



















































































Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets







































































Stockholders' equity









$





422,379













$





414,915













$





409,156













$





402,070













$





392,489













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













52,026

















52,507

















52,993

















53,484

















54,026













Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)









$





370,353













$





362,408













$





356,163













$





348,586













$





338,463

















































































Total assets









$





4,019,335













$





3,880,759













$





3,780,346













$





3,757,653













$





3,615,731













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net













52,026

















52,507

















52,993

















53,484

















54,026













Tangible total assets (denominator)









$





3,967,309













$





3,828,252













$





3,727,353













$





3,704,169













$





3,561,705

















































































Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets













9.34%

















9.47%

















9.56%

















9.41%

















9.50%



















































































Efficiency Ratio







































































Non-interest expense









$





20,867













$





20,384













$





19,124













$





18,644













$





17,953













Less: Other real estate owned write-down













-

















815

















-

















362

















-













Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)









$





20,867













$





19,569













$





19,124













$





18,282













$





17,953

















































































Net interest income









$





34,009













$





32,092













$





31,594













$





30,094













$





30,540













Non-interest income













2,702

















1,971

















2,176

















2,479

















689













Total revenue













36,711

















34,063

















33,770

















32,573

















31,229













Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net













-

















-

















-

















555

















-













(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net













(75)

















(29)

















(38)

















(135)

















900













(Subtract): Gain on sale of other assets













(397)

















-

















-

















-

















-













Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Incentive













-

















(88)

















(168)

















(1,116)

















-













Add: Executive Officer Severance Benefits













863

















-

















-

















-

















-













Adjusted total revenue (denominator)









$





37,102













$





33,946













$





33,564













$





31,877













$





32,129

















































































Efficiency ratio













56.24%

















57.65%

















56.98%

















57.35%

















55.88%

















































































(1) Annualized.











CONTACT:



Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer









(609) 643-0058,



andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com

















