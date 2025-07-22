First Bank Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results with Decrease in Net Income and Continued Growth in Loans and Deposits

First Bank reports Q2 2025 net income of $10.2 million, with substantial growth in loans and deposits year-over-year.
First Bank reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a net income of $10.2 million, down from $11.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Key performance metrics saw returns on average assets at 1.04%, average equity at 9.77%, and tangible equity at 11.16%. Notable growth was recorded in total loans, which increased to $3.33 billion, marking an annualized growth of 11.3%, while total deposits rose to $3.17 billion, reflecting a 6.2% annualized increase. The bank's net interest margin remained stable at 3.65%. Additionally, First Bank continued to demonstrate strong asset quality with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.40% of total assets. The CEO expressed optimism regarding the growth in high-quality loans and deposits, anticipating moderation in loan growth moving forward, while also highlighting ongoing strategies to manage risk and enhance shareholder returns through capital management and share buybacks.
Potential Positives
- Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.2 million, demonstrating strong earnings despite a slight year-over-year decline.
- Total loans grew by $91.2 million, or 11.3%, annualized from the previous quarter, indicating solid loan growth and demand.
- Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.40% of total assets, reflecting continued strong asset quality.
- Tangible book value per share increased by 11.1%, signaling enhanced shareholder value.
Potential Negatives
- Net income decreased from $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, indicating a decline in profitability year-over-year.
- Return on average equity fell from 11.52% in the second quarter of 2024 to 9.77% in the same quarter of 2025, suggesting a decrease in the efficiency at which the bank is generating profits from shareholders' equity.
- Credit loss expense increased significantly to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 from only $63,000 in the second quarter of 2024, raising concerns about potential risks associated with loan growth and asset quality.
FAQ
What were the net income results for First Bank in Q2 2025?
First Bank reported a net income of $10.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in Q2 2025.
How did First Bank's loans and deposits change in Q2 2025?
Total loans grew by $91.2 million, while total deposits increased by $48.4 million from the previous quarter.
What was First Bank's net interest margin in Q2 2025?
The bank maintained a stable net interest margin of 3.65% in Q2 2025, consistent with the prior quarter.
What are the future expectations for First Bank's loan growth?
First Bank anticipates a moderation in loan growth while focusing on relationship-building and profitability amid industry competition.
When will First Bank host itsearnings conference call
Theearnings callis scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.
Full Release
HAMILTON, N.J. , July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) ("the Bank") today announced results for the second quarter of 2025. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity
i
for the second quarter of 2025 were 1.04%, 9.77% and 11.16%, respectively, compared to 1.23%, 11.52% and 13.40%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.
Second Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:
Total loans of $3.33 billion at June 30, 2025 grew $91.2 million, or 11.3%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Total deposits were $3.17 billion at June 30, 2025, increasing $48.4 million, or 6.2% annualized, from the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Net interest margin measured 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, remaining stable compared to the first quarter of 2025.
Tangible book value per share
ii
grew to $14.87 at June 30, 2025, increasing 11.1%, annualized, from $14.47 at March 31, 2025.
Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.40% of total assets at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.42% at March 31, 2025 and 0.56% at June 30, 2024.
“We are pleased to report growth in high-quality loans and deposits that continues to enhance our core earnings profile,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank. “Our team’s robust performance in expanding commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loans and non-interest bearing deposits during the first half of 2025 demonstrates effective execution of our strategy to grow deep middle market commercial relationships. We have achieved substantial organic growth in our primary areas of focus while maintaining a stable net interest margin, solid asset quality, and an efficiency ratio that remained below 60% for the 24th consecutive quarter. These successes positioned First Bank to deliver an 11.1% annualized increase in tangible book value per share during the second quarter.”
Mr. Ryan added, “We anticipate our pace of loan growth will likely moderate in the second half of 2025 as we continue to prioritize relationship-building and profitability over volume amid continued competition in the deposit market. With a focus on continuing to maximize our risk-adjusted returns on shareholders’ equity, we expect to realize additional benefits from the prudent management of our capital, such as the reduced debt costs afforded by our recent subordinated debt issuance, and by delivering enhanced returns to our shareholders through share buybacks. Furthermore, we remain committed to proactive investments designed to scale our business and achieve top quartile profitability relative to our peers.”
Income Statement
In the second quarter of 2025, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $34.0 million, growing $3.5 million, or 11.4%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.6 million in interest income, reflecting higher average loan balances, which outpaced the $140,000 increase in interest expense. Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 6.0%, over the linked quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily driven by a $3.4 million increase in interest income, primarily due to higher average loan balances and yields, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in interest expense, primarily resulting from higher average borrowings during the second quarter of 2025.
The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, increasing by three basis points from 3.62% for the prior year quarter, and remaining stable as compared to the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025. The modest improvement from the prior year quarter was driven by an improved interest rate spread, reflecting declines in average rates on deposits and borrowings which outpaced the reduction in average rates on earning assets. The Bank’s net interest margin remained stable as compared to the linked quarter primarily due to a slight increase in average rates on loans and a slight decrease in average rate on deposits, offset by the increased cost on subordinated debt. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. The net impact of amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions was a $2.7 million increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $2.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to credit loss expense totaling $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $63,000 for the second quarter of 2024. The increased credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2025 is primarily due to the Bank's loan growth during the quarter, and to a lesser extent, slight increases in net charge-offs and specific reserves. The Bank’s credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2024 reflected the Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and modest loan growth during the quarter.
In the second quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.7 million, compared to $689,000 during the same period in 2024 and $2.0 million during the first quarter of 2025. Non-interest income increased from both periods primarily due to higher loan fee income and a $397,000 gain on the sale of a corporate facility acquired through Malvern acquisition. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded approximately $900,000 in net realized losses on the sale of certain loans as part of its balance sheet repositioning initiatives taken following its acquisition of Malvern Bank in 2023.
Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 16.2%, compared to $18.0 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to an increase of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits related to a larger employee base and $863,000 in one-time executive severance payments, a $429,000 increase in other expense primarily due to a settlement loss of $220,000 relating to a letter of credit commitment acquired through the Malvern Bank acquisition and other miscellaneous increases related to the Bank’s significant growth over the last twelve months, and $268,000 in higher occupancy and equipment costs due to ongoing branch network optimization initiatives and new branch locations added over the past year.
On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $483,000 from $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The linked quarter growth primarily reflects increases of $841,000 in salaries and employee benefits costs primarily related to the aforementioned executive severance payments and settlement loss during the second quarter. This was partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense due to an $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the linked quarter and the subsequent $34,000 gain on the sale of that property during second quarter 2025.
Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.0 million with an effective tax rate of 22.9%, compared to $2.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.2% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was lower due to the recognition of a $1.1 million tax benefit associated with the enactment of the New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee during that period and the related revaluation of the Bank’s deferred tax assets. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $5.8 million with an effective tax rate of 22.8%. We anticipate our future effective tax rate will be relatively stable and should not be significantly impacted by any recent legislative tax changes.
On July 4, 2025, subsequent to the end of the Company’s second fiscal quarter, the one big beautiful bill (“OBBB”) was enacted into law. The legislation includes a number of significant tax-related provisions, including changes affecting corporate tax incentives, international tax provisions, and various business credits and deductions. Pursuant to ASC 740, Income Taxes, the Company will recognize the effects of the OBBB in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the period in which the legislation was enacted. The Company is currently evaluating the potential impact of the OBBB on its financial statements and, based on its preliminary assessment, does not expect the legislation to have a material impact.
Balance Sheet
The Bank reported total assets of $4.02 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $403.6 million, or 11.2%, from $3.62 billion at June 30, 2024. Total loans increased $329.3 million, or 11.0%, to $3.33 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $3.00 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase reflects strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios.
Total assets increased $239.0 million, or 6.3%, from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025. Total loans as of June 30, 2025 increased $183.0 million, or 5.8%, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $73.0 million, or 26.8%, compared to December 31, 2024, as management continued to maintain adequate on-balance sheet liquidity.
The Bank reported total deposits of $3.17 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $200.6 million, or 6.8%, from $2.97 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposit growth was primarily due to our team’s success in attracting new deposit relationships while also maintaining existing balances amid heightened industry-wide pricing competition. Total deposits as of June 30, 2025 increased by $112.3 million, or 3.7%, from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2024, due to a combination of in-market commercial and consumer balances, offset somewhat by a decline in government related deposit balances. Compared to December 31, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $70.9 million to comprise 18.6% of total deposits, up from 17.0%. Over the same period, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $75.2 million to comprise 17.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, down from 20.6% at December 31, 2024. Time deposits expanded by $73.4 million, or 10.3%, during the first half of 2025.
During the six months ended June 30, 2025, stockholders’ equity increased by $13.2 million, or 3.2%, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends and share repurchases.
As of June 30, 2025, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio
iii
measured 9.34% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2024. The decline from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to the asset growth during the period.
Asset Quality
First Bank's asset quality metrics remained favorable during the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets declined from $17.3 million at December 31, 2024 to $16.0 million at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the sale of the Bank’s OREO asset during the second quarter of 2025, partially offset by the addition of nonperforming loans. Total nonperforming loans increased from $11.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $16.0 million at June 30, 2025.
The Bank recorded net charge-offs of $796,000 during the second quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $15,000 in the first quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $175,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.23% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.21% at both March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.
Liquidity and Borrowings
Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $56.8 million, or 19.7%, compared to March 31, 2025, ensuring adequate on-balance sheet liquidity. Borrowings increased by $44.9 million compared to March 31, 2025, as the Bank utilized Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances to support loan growth, while continuing to maintain adequate available borrowing capacity at the FHLB.
Subordinated Debt Issuance
On June 18, 2025, the Bank announced the closing of a $35.0 million private placement of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of June 30, 2035 and a fixed rate of interest of 7.125% per annum for the first five years. Thereafter, the notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 343 basis points. The notes may be redeemed at the option of the Bank, without penalty, on or after June 30, 2030. The Bank intends to use the proceeds of this issuance to redeem the Bank’s $30.0 million fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 1, 2030 (the “2020 notes”) on September 1, 2025, as well as for general corporate purposes. Previously, the 2020 notes carried a fixed rate of 5.50% per annum. On June 1, 2025, the 2020 notes began repricing quarterly at a rate equal to the current three-month term SOFR rate plus 538 basis points. The 2020 notes repriced to a rate of 9.704% per annum on June 1, 2025. The notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.
Cash Dividend Declared
On July 15, 2025, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2025, payable on August 22, 2025.
Share Repurchase Program
During the second quarter of 2025 the Bank repurchased 193,185 shares of common stock at an average price of $14.71 per share, under the share repurchase program authorized in October 2024. Through June 30, 2025, 543,185 shares have been repurchased from the current share repurchase plan with a total cost of $8.0 million or $14.81 per share on average. The share repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock with an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.
Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement
Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5917a538-bdcd-4a25-b364-99fd7d36addb
First Bank will host itsearnings callon Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 3909613. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 3909613) from one hour after the end of the conference call until October 21, 2025. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at
www.firstbanknj.com
under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.
About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 27 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Summit, Trenton and Williamstown, New Jersey; Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Lionville, Malvern, Media, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $4.02 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the impact of public health emergencies, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.
This press release contains “non-GAAP” financial measures, which management uses in its analysis of First Bank’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, First Bank believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying financial tables.
i
Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
ii
Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
iii
Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.
FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
June 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
35,860
$
18,252
Restricted cash
9,900
14,270
Interest bearing deposits with banks
299,131
239,392
Cash and cash equivalents
344,891
271,914
Interest bearing time deposits with banks
747
743
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $86,666 and $84,083, respectively)
81,891
77,413
Equity securities, at fair value
1,904
1,870
Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $203 and $206, respectively (fair value of $41,941 and $42,770, respectively)
45,749
47,123
Restricted investment in bank stocks
18,009
14,333
Other investments
13,556
11,612
Loans held for sale
2,127
-
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs
3,327,288
3,144,266
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(40,877)
(37,773)
Net loans
3,286,411
3,106,493
Premises and equipment, net
17,987
21,351
Other real estate owned, net
-
5,637
Accrued interest receivable
14,505
14,267
Bank-owned life insurance
86,980
85,553
Goodwill
44,166
44,166
Other intangible assets, net
7,860
8,827
Deferred income taxes, net
25,032
25,528
Other assets
27,520
43,516
Total assets
$
4,019,335
$
3,780,346
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
590,209
$
519,320
Interest bearing deposits
2,578,004
2,536,576
Total deposits
3,168,213
3,055,896
Borrowings
326,802
246,933
Subordinated debentures
64,343
29,954
Accrued interest payable
4,443
3,820
Other liabilities
33,155
34,587
Total liabilities
3,596,956
3,371,190
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,630,039 shares issued and 24,905,790 shares outstanding and 27,375,439 shares issued and 25,100,829 shares outstanding, respectively
136,640
135,495
Additional paid-in capital
125,290
124,524
Retained earnings
193,395
176,779
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,525)
(4,925)
Treasury stock, 2,724,249 and 2,274,610 shares, respectively
(29,421)
(22,717)
Total stockholders' equity
422,379
409,156
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,019,335
$
3,780,346
FIRST BANK
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest and Dividend Income
Investment securities—taxable
$
1,246
$
1,278
$
2,434
$
2,460
Investment securities—tax-exempt
41
36
92
74
Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other
3,487
3,482
6,484
6,507
Loans, including fees
54,394
50,763
105,946
100,082
Total interest and dividend income
59,168
55,559
114,956
109,123
Interest Expense
Deposits
21,276
22,386
42,120
43,172
Borrowings
3,256
2,193
5,668
4,309
Subordinated debentures
627
440
1,067
784
Total interest expense
25,159
25,019
48,855
48,265
Net interest income
34,009
30,540
66,101
60,858
Credit loss expense (benefit)
2,558
63
4,102
(635)
Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)
31,451
30,477
61,999
61,493
Non-Interest Income
Service fees on deposit accounts
382
350
738
694
Loan fees
568
117
894
219
Income from bank-owned life insurance
723
609
1,516
1,394
Gains on sale of loans, net
75
(900)
104
(671)
Gains on recovery of acquired loans
100
56
124
174
Gain on sale of other assets
397
-
397
-
Other non-interest income
457
457
900
843
Total non-interest income
2,702
689
4,673
2,653
Non-Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
11,959
9,968
23,077
20,006
Occupancy and equipment
2,350
2,082
4,814
4,108
Legal fees
279
240
647
556
Other professional fees
924
929
1,650
1,685
Regulatory fees
684
640
1,368
1,242
Directors' fees
260
270
542
512
Data processing
893
749
1,698
1,555
Marketing and advertising
503
377
902
673
Travel and entertainment
251
285
487
529
Insurance
233
251
447
495
Other real estate owned expense, net
69
129
989
217
Other expense
2,462
2,033
4,630
4,185
Total non-interest expense
20,867
17,953
41,251
35,763
Income Before Income Taxes
13,286
13,213
25,421
28,383
Income tax expense
3,047
2,140
5,801
4,798
Net Income
$
10,239
$
11,073
$
19,620
$
23,585
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.41
$
0.44
$
0.78
$
0.94
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.41
$
0.44
$
0.77
$
0.93
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
25,029,164
25,129,199
25,073,368
25,084,558
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
25,234,120
25,258,785
25,335,743
25,228,888
FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate (5)
Balance
Interest
Rate (5)
Interest earning assets
Investment securities
(1) (2)
$
135,094
$
1,295
3.84
%
$
146,289
$
1,321
3.63
%
Loans
(3)
3,296,031
54,394
6.62
%
2,997,892
50,763
6.81
%
Interest bearing deposits with banks,
Federal funds sold and other
276,488
3,079
4.47
%
224,503
3,101
5.56
%
Restricted investment in bank stocks
17,960
276
6.16
%
11,178
243
8.74
%
Other investments
15,402
132
3.44
%
12,136
138
4.57
%
Total interest earning assets
(2)
3,740,975
59,176
6.34
%
3,391,998
55,566
6.59
%
Allowance for credit losses
(39,507)
(36,784)
Non-interest earning assets
251,475
263,698
Total assets
$
3,952,943
$
3,618,912
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
606,838
$
3,701
2.45
%
$
591,222
$
3,813
2.59
%
Money market deposits
1,064,363
8,917
3.36
%
1,061,593
10,559
4.00
%
Savings deposits
140,301
694
1.98
%
158,158
619
1.57
%
Time deposits
781,299
7,964
4.09
%
678,197
7,395
4.39
%
Total interest bearing deposits
2,592,801
21,276
3.29
%
2,489,170
22,386
3.62
%
Borrowings
319,494
3,256
4.09
%
171,533
2,193
5.14
%
Subordinated debentures
34,966
627
7.17
%
29,880
440
5.89
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
2,947,261
25,159
3.42
%
2,690,583
25,019
3.74
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
548,279
497,205
Other liabilities
36,960
44,480
Stockholders' equity
420,443
386,644
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,952,943
$
3,618,912
Net interest income/interest rate spread
(2)
34,017
2.92
%
30,547
2.85
%
Net interest margin
(2) (4)
3.65
%
3.62
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
(2)
(8)
(7)
Net interest income
$
34,009
$
30,540
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
(5) Annualized.
FIRST BANK
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2025
2024
Average
Average
Average
Average
Balance
Interest
Rate (5)
Balance
Interest
Rate (5)
Interest earning assets
Investment securities
(1) (2)
$
134,686
$
2,545
3.81
%
$
146,719
$
2,549
3.49
%
Loans
(3)
3,233,747
105,946
6.61
%
2,988,707
100,082
6.73
%
Interest bearing deposits with banks,
Federal funds sold and other
255,378
5,654
4.46
%
213,831
5,811
5.46
%
Restricted investment in bank stocks
16,059
576
7.23
%
10,800
442
8.23
%
Other investments
14,731
254
3.48
%
12,003
254
4.26
%
Total interest earning assets
(2)
3,654,601
114,975
6.34
%
3,372,060
109,138
6.51
%
Allowance for credit losses
(38,847)
(37,196)
Non-interest earning assets
256,261
262,465
Total assets
$
3,872,015
$
3,597,329
Interest bearing liabilities
Interest bearing demand deposits
$
625,682
$
7,728
2.49
%
$
605,081
$
7,479
2.49
%
Money market deposits
1,054,742
17,548
3.36
%
1,038,250
20,348
3.94
%
Savings deposits
141,395
1,344
1.92
%
160,135
1,193
1.50
%
Time deposits
749,765
15,500
4.17
%
674,872
14,152
4.22
%
Total interest bearing deposits
2,571,584
42,120
3.30
%
2,478,338
43,172
3.50
%
Borrowings
277,245
5,668
4.12
%
169,337
4,309
5.12
%
Subordinated debentures
32,478
1,067
6.57
%
36,175
784
4.33
%
Total interest bearing liabilities
2,881,307
48,855
3.42
%
2,683,850
48,265
3.62
%
Non-interest bearing deposits
534,877
489,353
Other liabilities
38,755
42,534
Stockholders' equity
417,076
381,592
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,872,015
$
3,597,329
Net interest income/interest rate spread
(2)
66,120
2.92
%
60,873
2.89
%
Net interest margin
(2) (4)
3.65
%
3.63
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
(2)
(19)
(15)
Net interest income
$
66,101
$
60,858
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.
(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.
(5) Annualized.
FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
As of or For the Quarter Ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
EARNINGS
Net interest income
$
34,009
$
32,092
$
31,594
$
30,094
$
30,540
Credit loss expense
2,558
1,544
234
1,579
63
Non-interest income
2,702
1,971
2,176
2,479
689
Non-interest expense
20,867
20,384
19,124
18,644
17,953
Income tax expense
3,047
2,754
3,915
4,188
2,140
Net income
10,239
9,381
10,497
8,162
11,073
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
(1)
1.04%
1.00%
1.10%
0.88%
1.23%
Return on average equity
(1)
9.77%
9.20%
10.27%
8.15%
11.52%
Return on average tangible equity
(1) (2)
11.16%
10.54%
11.82%
9.42%
13.40%
Net interest margin
(1) (3)
3.65%
3.65%
3.54%
3.48%
3.62%
Yield on loans
(1)
6.62%
6.59%
6.62%
6.73%
6.81%
Total cost of deposits
(1)
2.72%
2.75%
2.89%
3.06%
3.01%
Efficiency ratio
(2)
56.24%
57.65%
56.98%
58.49%
55.88%
SHARE DATA
Common shares outstanding
24,905,790
25,045,612
25,100,829
25,186,920
25,144,983
Basic earnings per share
$
0.41
$
0.37
$
0.42
$
0.32
$
0.44
Diluted earnings per share
0.41
0.37
0.41
0.32
0.44
Book value per share
16.96
16.57
16.30
15.96
15.61
Tangible book value per share
(2)
14.87
14.47
14.19
13.84
13.46
MARKET DATA
Market value per share
$
15.47
$
14.81
$
14.07
$
15.20
$
12.74
Market value / Tangible book value
(2)
104.03%
102.35%
99.16%
109.83%
94.65%
Market capitalization
$
385,293
$
370,926
$
353,169
$
382,841
$
320,347
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
Stockholders' equity / assets
10.51%
10.69%
10.82%
10.70%
10.86%
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets
(2)
9.34%
9.47%
9.56%
9.41%
9.50%
Loans / deposits
105.02%
103.73%
102.89%
101.23%
101.02%
ASSET QUALITY
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
796
$
(15)
$
(155)
$
386
$
175
Nonperforming loans
15,978
11,584
11,677
12,014
14,227
Nonperforming assets
15,978
16,406
17,314
17,651
20,226
Net charge offs (recoveries)/ average loans
(1)
0.10%
(0.00%)
(0.02%)
0.05%
0.02%
Nonperforming loans / total loans
0.48%
0.36%
0.37%
0.39%
0.47%
Nonperforming assets / total assets
0.40%
0.42%
0.46%
0.47%
0.56%
Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans
1.23%
1.21%
1.20%
1.21%
1.21%
Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans
255.83%
338.60%
323.48%
311.59%
254.81%
OTHER DATA
Total assets
$
4,019,335
$
3,880,759
$
3,780,346
$
3,757,653
$
3,615,731
Total loans
3,327,288
3,236,039
3,144,266
3,087,488
2,998,029
Total deposits
3,168,213
3,119,794
3,055,896
3,050,070
2,967,634
Total stockholders' equity
422,379
414,915
409,156
402,070
392,489
Number of full-time equivalent employees
335
315
318
313
294
(1) Annualized.
(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.
(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.
FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
As of the Quarter Ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
LOAN COMPOSITION
Commercial and industrial
$
706,849
$
651,690
$
576,625
$
546,541
$
530,996
Commercial real estate:
Owner-occupied
707,766
694,113
671,357
688,988
647,625
Investor
1,192,716
1,160,549
1,181,684
1,170,508
1,143,954
Construction and development
161,361
200,262
205,096
193,460
190,108
Multi-family
309,189
308,217
287,843
267,861
270,238
Total commercial real estate
2,371,032
2,363,141
2,345,980
2,320,817
2,251,925
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
160,935
142,298
142,769
144,081
144,978
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
62,738
52,438
51,020
49,763
46,882
Total residential real estate
223,673
194,736
193,789
193,844
191,860
Consumer and other
29,248
29,760
31,324
29,518
26,321
Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs
3,330,802
3,239,327
3,147,718
3,090,720
3,001,102
Net deferred loan fees and costs
(3,514)
(3,288)
(3,452)
(3,232)
(3,073)
Total loans
$
3,327,288
$
3,236,039
$
3,144,266
$
3,087,488
$
2,998,029
LOAN MIX
Commercial and industrial
21.2%
20.1%
18.3%
17.7%
17.7%
Commercial real estate:
Owner-occupied
21.3%
21.5%
21.4%
22.3%
22.3%
Investor
35.8%
35.9%
37.6%
37.9%
37.9%
Construction and development
4.8%
6.2%
6.5%
6.3%
6.3%
Multi-family
9.3%
9.5%
9.1%
8.7%
8.7%
Total commercial real estate
71.3%
73.1%
74.6%
75.2%
75.2%
Residential real estate:
Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans
4.8%
4.4%
4.6%
4.7%
4.7%
Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit
1.9%
1.6%
1.6%
1.6%
1.6%
Total residential real estate
6.7%
6.0%
6.2%
6.3%
6.3%
Consumer and other
0.9%
0.9%
1.0%
0.9%
0.9%
Net deferred loan fees and costs
(0.1%)
(0.1%)
(0.1%)
(0.1%)
(0.1%)
Total loans
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
FIRST BANK
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
As of the Quarter Ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
590,209
$
535,584
$
519,320
$
519,079
$
499,765
Interest bearing demand deposits
553,909
629,974
629,099
597,802
574,515
Money market and savings deposits
1,241,277
1,197,517
1,198,039
1,235,637
1,199,382
Time deposits
782,818
756,719
709,438
697,552
693,972
Total Deposits
$
3,168,213
$
3,119,794
$
3,055,896
$
3,050,070
$
2,967,634
DEPOSIT MIX
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
18.6%
17.2%
17.0%
17.0%
16.8%
Interest bearing demand deposits
17.5%
20.2%
20.6%
19.6%
19.4%
Money market and savings deposits
39.2%
38.4%
39.2%
40.5%
40.4%
Time deposits
24.7%
24.2%
23.2%
22.9%
23.4%
Total Deposits
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
100.0%
FIRST BANK
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
As of or For the Quarter Ended
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
Return on Average Tangible Equity
Net income (numerator)
$
10,239
$
9,381
$
10,497
$
8,162
$
11,073
Average stockholders' equity
$
420,443
$
413,672
$
406,579
$
398,535
$
386,644
Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
52,301
52,805
53,278
53,823
54,347
Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)
$
368,142
$
360,867
$
353,301
$
344,712
$
332,297
Return on average tangible equity
(1)
11.16%
10.54%
11.82%
9.42%
13.40%
Tangible Book Value Per Share
Stockholders' equity
$
422,379
$
414,915
$
409,156
$
402,070
$
392,489
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
52,026
52,507
52,993
53,484
54,026
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
$
370,353
$
362,408
$
356,163
$
348,586
$
338,463
Common shares outstanding (denominator)
24,905,790
25,045,612
25,100,829
25,186,920
25,144,983
Tangible book value per share
$
14.87
$
14.47
$
14.19
$
13.84
$
13.46
Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets
Stockholders' equity
$
422,379
$
414,915
$
409,156
$
402,070
$
392,489
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
52,026
52,507
52,993
53,484
54,026
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)
$
370,353
$
362,408
$
356,163
$
348,586
$
338,463
Total assets
$
4,019,335
$
3,880,759
$
3,780,346
$
3,757,653
$
3,615,731
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
52,026
52,507
52,993
53,484
54,026
Tangible total assets (denominator)
$
3,967,309
$
3,828,252
$
3,727,353
$
3,704,169
$
3,561,705
Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets
9.34%
9.47%
9.56%
9.41%
9.50%
Efficiency Ratio
Non-interest expense
$
20,867
$
20,384
$
19,124
$
18,644
$
17,953
Less: Other real estate owned write-down
-
815
-
362
-
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)
$
20,867
$
19,569
$
19,124
$
18,282
$
17,953
Net interest income
$
34,009
$
32,092
$
31,594
$
30,094
$
30,540
Non-interest income
2,702
1,971
2,176
2,479
689
Total revenue
36,711
34,063
33,770
32,573
31,229
Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net
-
-
-
555
-
(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net
(75)
(29)
(38)
(135)
900
(Subtract): Gain on sale of other assets
(397)
-
-
-
-
Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Incentive
-
(88)
(168)
(1,116)
-
Add: Executive Officer Severance Benefits
863
-
-
-
-
Adjusted total revenue (denominator)
$
37,102
$
33,946
$
33,564
$
31,877
$
32,129
Efficiency ratio
56.24%
57.65%
56.98%
57.35%
55.88%
(1) Annualized.
CONTACT:
Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer
(609) 643-0058,
andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.