First Bank Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results with Decrease in Net Income and Continued Growth in Loans and Deposits

July 22, 2025 — 04:43 pm EDT

First Bank reports Q2 2025 net income of $10.2 million, with substantial growth in loans and deposits year-over-year.

Quiver AI Summary

First Bank reported its second quarter 2025 financial results, revealing a net income of $10.2 million, down from $11.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Key performance metrics saw returns on average assets at 1.04%, average equity at 9.77%, and tangible equity at 11.16%. Notable growth was recorded in total loans, which increased to $3.33 billion, marking an annualized growth of 11.3%, while total deposits rose to $3.17 billion, reflecting a 6.2% annualized increase. The bank's net interest margin remained stable at 3.65%. Additionally, First Bank continued to demonstrate strong asset quality with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.40% of total assets. The CEO expressed optimism regarding the growth in high-quality loans and deposits, anticipating moderation in loan growth moving forward, while also highlighting ongoing strategies to manage risk and enhance shareholder returns through capital management and share buybacks.

Potential Positives

  • Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.2 million, demonstrating strong earnings despite a slight year-over-year decline.
  • Total loans grew by $91.2 million, or 11.3%, annualized from the previous quarter, indicating solid loan growth and demand.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.40% of total assets, reflecting continued strong asset quality.
  • Tangible book value per share increased by 11.1%, signaling enhanced shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased from $11.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, indicating a decline in profitability year-over-year.
  • Return on average equity fell from 11.52% in the second quarter of 2024 to 9.77% in the same quarter of 2025, suggesting a decrease in the efficiency at which the bank is generating profits from shareholders' equity.
  • Credit loss expense increased significantly to $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2025 from only $63,000 in the second quarter of 2024, raising concerns about potential risks associated with loan growth and asset quality.

FAQ

What were the net income results for First Bank in Q2 2025?

First Bank reported a net income of $10.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in Q2 2025.

How did First Bank's loans and deposits change in Q2 2025?

Total loans grew by $91.2 million, while total deposits increased by $48.4 million from the previous quarter.

What was First Bank's net interest margin in Q2 2025?

The bank maintained a stable net interest margin of 3.65% in Q2 2025, consistent with the prior quarter.

What are the future expectations for First Bank's loan growth?

First Bank anticipates a moderation in loan growth while focusing on relationship-building and profitability amid industry competition.

When will First Bank host itsearnings conference call

Theearnings callis scheduled for July 23, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



HAMILTON, N.J. , July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) ("the Bank") today announced results for the second quarter of 2025. Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $11.1 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible equity

i

for the second quarter of 2025 were 1.04%, 9.77% and 11.16%, respectively, compared to 1.23%, 11.52% and 13.40%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2024.





Second Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights:





  • Total loans of $3.33 billion at June 30, 2025 grew $91.2 million, or 11.3%, annualized, from the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025.


  • Total deposits were $3.17 billion at June 30, 2025, increasing $48.4 million, or 6.2% annualized, from the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025.


  • Net interest margin measured 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, remaining stable compared to the first quarter of 2025.


  • Tangible book value per share

    ii

    grew to $14.87 at June 30, 2025, increasing 11.1%, annualized, from $14.47 at March 31, 2025.


  • Strong asset quality continued, with nonperforming assets decreasing to 0.40% of total assets at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.42% at March 31, 2025 and 0.56% at June 30, 2024.



“We are pleased to report growth in high-quality loans and deposits that continues to enhance our core earnings profile,” said Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO of First Bank. “Our team’s robust performance in expanding commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loans and non-interest bearing deposits during the first half of 2025 demonstrates effective execution of our strategy to grow deep middle market commercial relationships. We have achieved substantial organic growth in our primary areas of focus while maintaining a stable net interest margin, solid asset quality, and an efficiency ratio that remained below 60% for the 24th consecutive quarter. These successes positioned First Bank to deliver an 11.1% annualized increase in tangible book value per share during the second quarter.”



Mr. Ryan added, “We anticipate our pace of loan growth will likely moderate in the second half of 2025 as we continue to prioritize relationship-building and profitability over volume amid continued competition in the deposit market. With a focus on continuing to maximize our risk-adjusted returns on shareholders’ equity, we expect to realize additional benefits from the prudent management of our capital, such as the reduced debt costs afforded by our recent subordinated debt issuance, and by delivering enhanced returns to our shareholders through share buybacks. Furthermore, we remain committed to proactive investments designed to scale our business and achieve top quartile profitability relative to our peers.”





Income Statement




In the second quarter of 2025, the Bank’s net interest income increased to $34.0 million, growing $3.5 million, or 11.4%, compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by an increase of $3.6 million in interest income, reflecting higher average loan balances, which outpaced the $140,000 increase in interest expense. Net interest income increased $1.9 million, or 6.0%, over the linked quarter of 2025. This increase was primarily driven by a $3.4 million increase in interest income, primarily due to higher average loan balances and yields, partially offset by an increase of $1.5 million in interest expense, primarily resulting from higher average borrowings during the second quarter of 2025.



The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin measured 3.65% for the second quarter of 2025, increasing by three basis points from 3.62% for the prior year quarter, and remaining stable as compared to the linked quarter ended March 31, 2025. The modest improvement from the prior year quarter was driven by an improved interest rate spread, reflecting declines in average rates on deposits and borrowings which outpaced the reduction in average rates on earning assets. The Bank’s net interest margin remained stable as compared to the linked quarter primarily due to a slight increase in average rates on loans and a slight decrease in average rate on deposits, offset by the increased cost on subordinated debt. The Bank’s tax equivalent net interest margin includes the impact of amortization and accretion of premiums and discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions. The net impact of amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts from fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in acquisitions was a $2.7 million increase in net interest income during the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.



The Bank recorded a credit loss expense totaling $2.6 million during the second quarter of 2025, compared to credit loss expense totaling $1.5 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $63,000 for the second quarter of 2024. The increased credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2025 is primarily due to the Bank's loan growth during the quarter, and to a lesser extent, slight increases in net charge-offs and specific reserves. The Bank’s credit loss expense for the second quarter of 2024 reflected the Bank’s strong and stable asset quality and modest loan growth during the quarter.



In the second quarter of 2025, the Bank recorded non-interest income totaling $2.7 million, compared to $689,000 during the same period in 2024 and $2.0 million during the first quarter of 2025. Non-interest income increased from both periods primarily due to higher loan fee income and a $397,000 gain on the sale of a corporate facility acquired through Malvern acquisition. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2024, the Bank recorded approximately $900,000 in net realized losses on the sale of certain loans as part of its balance sheet repositioning initiatives taken following its acquisition of Malvern Bank in 2023.



Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2025 was $20.9 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 16.2%, compared to $18.0 million for the prior year quarter. Higher non-interest expense was largely due to an increase of $1.1 million in salaries and employee benefits related to a larger employee base and $863,000 in one-time executive severance payments, a $429,000 increase in other expense primarily due to a settlement loss of $220,000 relating to a letter of credit commitment acquired through the Malvern Bank acquisition and other miscellaneous increases related to the Bank’s significant growth over the last twelve months, and $268,000 in higher occupancy and equipment costs due to ongoing branch network optimization initiatives and new branch locations added over the past year.



On a linked quarter basis, non-interest expense increased $483,000 from $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2025. The linked quarter growth primarily reflects increases of $841,000 in salaries and employee benefits costs primarily related to the aforementioned executive severance payments and settlement loss during the second quarter. This was partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense due to an $815,000 impairment of an OREO asset recorded during the linked quarter and the subsequent $34,000 gain on the sale of that property during second quarter 2025.



Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $3.0 million with an effective tax rate of 22.9%, compared to $2.1 million with an effective tax rate of 16.2% for the second quarter of 2024. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was lower due to the recognition of a $1.1 million tax benefit associated with the enactment of the New Jersey Corporate Transit Fee during that period and the related revaluation of the Bank’s deferred tax assets. Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $5.8 million with an effective tax rate of 22.8%. We anticipate our future effective tax rate will be relatively stable and should not be significantly impacted by any recent legislative tax changes.



On July 4, 2025, subsequent to the end of the Company’s second fiscal quarter, the one big beautiful bill (“OBBB”) was enacted into law. The legislation includes a number of significant tax-related provisions, including changes affecting corporate tax incentives, international tax provisions, and various business credits and deductions. Pursuant to ASC 740, Income Taxes, the Company will recognize the effects of the OBBB in the third fiscal quarter of 2025, the period in which the legislation was enacted. The Company is currently evaluating the potential impact of the OBBB on its financial statements and, based on its preliminary assessment, does not expect the legislation to have a material impact.





Balance Sheet




The Bank reported total assets of $4.02 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $403.6 million, or 11.2%, from $3.62 billion at June 30, 2024. Total loans increased $329.3 million, or 11.0%, to $3.33 billion at June 30, 2025 compared to $3.00 billion at June 30, 2024. The increase reflects strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios.



Total assets increased $239.0 million, or 6.3%, from December 31, 2024 to June 30, 2025. Total loans as of June 30, 2025 increased $183.0 million, or 5.8%, from $3.14 billion at December 31, 2024, reflecting strong organic loan growth, particularly in the C&I and owner-occupied commercial real estate portfolios. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $73.0 million, or 26.8%, compared to December 31, 2024, as management continued to maintain adequate on-balance sheet liquidity.



The Bank reported total deposits of $3.17 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $200.6 million, or 6.8%, from $2.97 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposit growth was primarily due to our team’s success in attracting new deposit relationships while also maintaining existing balances amid heightened industry-wide pricing competition. Total deposits as of June 30, 2025 increased by $112.3 million, or 3.7%, from $3.06 billion at December 31, 2024, due to a combination of in-market commercial and consumer balances, offset somewhat by a decline in government related deposit balances. Compared to December 31, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits increased by $70.9 million to comprise 18.6% of total deposits, up from 17.0%. Over the same period, interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $75.2 million to comprise 17.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, down from 20.6% at December 31, 2024. Time deposits expanded by $73.4 million, or 10.3%, during the first half of 2025.



During the six months ended June 30, 2025, stockholders’ equity increased by $13.2 million, or 3.2%, primarily due to net income, partially offset by dividends and share repurchases.



As of June 30, 2025, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well-capitalized. The tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio

iii

measured 9.34% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 9.56% at December 31, 2024. The decline from December 31, 2024, was primarily due to the asset growth during the period.





Asset Quality




First Bank's asset quality metrics remained favorable during the second quarter of 2025. Total nonperforming assets declined from $17.3 million at December 31, 2024 to $16.0 million at June 30, 2025, primarily due to the sale of the Bank’s OREO asset during the second quarter of 2025, partially offset by the addition of nonperforming loans. Total nonperforming loans increased from $11.7 million at December 31, 2024 to $16.0 million at June 30, 2025.



The Bank recorded net charge-offs of $796,000 during the second quarter of 2025, compared to net recoveries of $15,000 in the first quarter of 2025 and net charge-offs of $175,000 in the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans measured 1.23% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.21% at both March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024.





Liquidity and Borrowings




Management believes the Bank’s current liquidity position, coupled with our various contingent funding sources, provides the Bank with a strong liquidity base and a diverse source of funding options. The Bank’s cash and cash equivalents increased by $56.8 million, or 19.7%, compared to March 31, 2025, ensuring adequate on-balance sheet liquidity. Borrowings increased by $44.9 million compared to March 31, 2025, as the Bank utilized Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances to support loan growth, while continuing to maintain adequate available borrowing capacity at the FHLB.





Subordinated Debt Issuance




On June 18, 2025, the Bank announced the closing of a $35.0 million private placement of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes with a maturity date of June 30, 2035 and a fixed rate of interest of 7.125% per annum for the first five years. Thereafter, the notes will pay interest at a floating rate, reset quarterly, equal to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 343 basis points. The notes may be redeemed at the option of the Bank, without penalty, on or after June 30, 2030. The Bank intends to use the proceeds of this issuance to redeem the Bank’s $30.0 million fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due June 1, 2030 (the “2020 notes”) on September 1, 2025, as well as for general corporate purposes. Previously, the 2020 notes carried a fixed rate of 5.50% per annum. On June 1, 2025, the 2020 notes began repricing quarterly at a rate equal to the current three-month term SOFR rate plus 538 basis points. The 2020 notes repriced to a rate of 9.704% per annum on June 1, 2025. The notes have been structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory purposes.





Cash Dividend Declared




On July 15, 2025, the Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on August 8, 2025, payable on August 22, 2025.





Share Repurchase Program




During the second quarter of 2025 the Bank repurchased 193,185 shares of common stock at an average price of $14.71 per share, under the share repurchase program authorized in October 2024. Through June 30, 2025, 543,185 shares have been repurchased from the current share repurchase plan with a total cost of $8.0 million or $14.81 per share on average. The share repurchase program provides for the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock with an aggregate repurchase amount of up to $16.0 million. The share repurchase program will expire on September 30, 2025.





Conference Call and Earnings Release Supplement




Additional details on the quarterly results and the Bank are included in the attached earnings release supplement.

http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5917a538-bdcd-4a25-b364-99fd7d36addb



First Bank will host itsearnings callon Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The direct dial toll free number for the live call is 1-800-715-9871 and the access code is 3909613. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (access code 3909613) from one hour after the end of the conference call until October 21, 2025. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at

www.firstbanknj.com

under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.





About First Bank




First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 27 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Fairfield, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Morristown, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, Summit, Trenton and Williamstown, New Jersey; Coventry, Devon, Doylestown, Lionville, Malvern, Media, Paoli, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania; and Palm Beach, Florida. With $4.02 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA.”





Forward Looking Statements




This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions, integrate acquired entities and realize anticipated efficiencies, sustain its internal growth rate, and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing market values; the impact of public health emergencies, on First Bank, its operations and its customers and employees; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations, including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions and expenses associated with complying with such regulations; uncertainties in tax estimates and valuations, including due to changes in state and federal tax law; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; and possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.




This press release contains “non-GAAP” financial measures, which management uses in its analysis of First Bank’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability of period to period operating performance. Additionally, First Bank believes this information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is provided in the accompanying financial tables.




i

Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing net income by average tangible equity (average equity minus average goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.




ii

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing common shares outstanding by tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets).  For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.




iii

Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing tangible equity (equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets) by tangible assets (total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets). For a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION




(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





June 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


Assets






Cash and due from banks

$
35,860


$
18,252

Restricted cash


9,900



14,270

Interest bearing deposits with banks


299,131



239,392

Cash and cash equivalents


344,891



271,914

Interest bearing time deposits with banks


747



743

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $86,666 and $84,083, respectively)


81,891



77,413

Equity securities, at fair value


1,904



1,870

Investment securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses of $203 and $206, respectively (fair value of $41,941 and $42,770, respectively)


45,749



47,123

Restricted investment in bank stocks


18,009



14,333

Other investments


13,556



11,612

Loans held for sale


2,127



-

Loans, net of deferred fees and costs


3,327,288



3,144,266

Less: Allowance for credit losses


(40,877)



(37,773)

Net loans


3,286,411



3,106,493

Premises and equipment, net


17,987



21,351

Other real estate owned, net


-



5,637

Accrued interest receivable


14,505



14,267

Bank-owned life insurance


86,980



85,553

Goodwill


44,166



44,166

Other intangible assets, net


7,860



8,827

Deferred income taxes, net


25,032



25,528

Other assets


27,520



43,516

Total assets

$
4,019,335


$
3,780,346









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Liabilities:






Non-interest bearing deposits

$
590,209


$
519,320

Interest bearing deposits


2,578,004



2,536,576

Total deposits


3,168,213



3,055,896

Borrowings


326,802



246,933

Subordinated debentures


64,343



29,954

Accrued interest payable


4,443



3,820

Other liabilities


33,155



34,587

Total liabilities


3,596,956



3,371,190

Stockholders' Equity:






Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding


-



-

Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 27,630,039 shares issued and 24,905,790 shares outstanding and 27,375,439 shares issued and 25,100,829 shares outstanding, respectively


136,640



135,495

Additional paid-in capital


125,290



124,524

Retained earnings


193,395



176,779

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(3,525)



(4,925)

Treasury stock, 2,724,249 and 2,274,610 shares, respectively


(29,421)



(22,717)

Total stockholders' equity


422,379



409,156

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
4,019,335


$
3,780,346






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Interest and Dividend Income














Investment securities—taxable

$
1,246


$
1,278


$
2,434


$
2,460

Investment securities—tax-exempt


41



36



92



74

Interest bearing deposits with banks, Federal funds sold and other


3,487



3,482



6,484



6,507

Loans, including fees


54,394



50,763



105,946



100,082

Total interest and dividend income


59,168



55,559



114,956



109,123

















Interest Expense














Deposits


21,276



22,386



42,120



43,172

Borrowings


3,256



2,193



5,668



4,309

Subordinated debentures


627



440



1,067



784

Total interest expense


25,159



25,019



48,855



48,265

Net interest income


34,009



30,540



66,101



60,858

Credit loss expense (benefit)


2,558



63



4,102



(635)

Net interest income after credit loss expense (benefit)


31,451



30,477



61,999



61,493

















Non-Interest Income














Service fees on deposit accounts


382



350



738



694

Loan fees


568



117



894



219

Income from bank-owned life insurance


723



609



1,516



1,394

Gains on sale of loans, net


75



(900)



104



(671)

Gains on recovery of acquired loans


100



56



124



174

Gain on sale of other assets


397



-



397



-

Other non-interest income


457



457



900



843

Total non-interest income


2,702



689



4,673



2,653

















Non-Interest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits


11,959



9,968



23,077



20,006

Occupancy and equipment


2,350



2,082



4,814



4,108

Legal fees


279



240



647



556

Other professional fees


924



929



1,650



1,685

Regulatory fees


684



640



1,368



1,242

Directors' fees


260



270



542



512

Data processing


893



749



1,698



1,555

Marketing and advertising


503



377



902



673

Travel and entertainment


251



285



487



529

Insurance


233



251



447



495

Other real estate owned expense, net


69



129



989



217

Other expense


2,462



2,033



4,630



4,185

Total non-interest expense


20,867



17,953



41,251



35,763


Income Before Income Taxes


13,286



13,213



25,421



28,383

Income tax expense


3,047



2,140



5,801



4,798


Net Income

$
10,239


$
11,073


$
19,620


$
23,585
















Basic earnings per common share

$
0.41


$
0.44


$
0.78


$
0.94

Diluted earnings per common share

$
0.41


$
0.44


$
0.77


$
0.93
















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding


25,029,164



25,129,199



25,073,368



25,084,558

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding


25,234,120



25,258,785



25,335,743



25,228,888









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES




(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024




Average





Average


Average





Average




Balance


Interest


Rate (5)


Balance


Interest


Rate (5)


Interest earning assets


















Investment securities

(1) (2)

$
135,094


$
1,295



3.84
%

$
146,289


$
1,321



3.63
%

Loans

(3)


3,296,031



54,394



6.62
%


2,997,892



50,763



6.81
%

Interest bearing deposits with banks,


















Federal funds sold and other


276,488



3,079



4.47
%


224,503



3,101



5.56
%

Restricted investment in bank stocks


17,960



276



6.16
%


11,178



243



8.74
%

Other investments


15,402



132



3.44
%


12,136



138



4.57
%


Total interest earning assets



(2)


3,740,975



59,176



6.34
%


3,391,998



55,566



6.59
%

Allowance for credit losses


(39,507)









(36,784)







Non-interest earning assets


251,475









263,698








Total assets

$
3,952,943








$
3,618,912



























Interest bearing liabilities


















Interest bearing demand deposits

$
606,838


$
3,701



2.45
%

$
591,222


$
3,813



2.59
%

Money market deposits


1,064,363



8,917



3.36
%


1,061,593



10,559



4.00
%

Savings deposits


140,301



694



1.98
%


158,158



619



1.57
%

Time deposits


781,299



7,964



4.09
%


678,197



7,395



4.39
%

Total interest bearing deposits


2,592,801



21,276



3.29
%


2,489,170



22,386



3.62
%

Borrowings


319,494



3,256



4.09
%


171,533



2,193



5.14
%

Subordinated debentures


34,966



627



7.17
%


29,880



440



5.89
%


Total interest bearing liabilities


2,947,261



25,159



3.42
%


2,690,583



25,019



3.74
%

Non-interest bearing deposits


548,279









497,205







Other liabilities


36,960









44,480







Stockholders' equity


420,443









386,644








Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
3,952,943








$
3,618,912







Net interest income/interest rate spread

(2)





34,017



2.92
%





30,547



2.85
%

Net interest margin

(2) (4)








3.65
%








3.62
%

Tax equivalent adjustment

(2)





(8)









(7)




Net interest income




$
34,009








$
30,540

























(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.

(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.

(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.

(5) Annualized.







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES




(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Six Months Ended June 30,




2025



2024




Average





Average


Average





Average




Balance


Interest


Rate (5)


Balance


Interest


Rate (5)


Interest earning assets


















Investment securities

(1) (2)

$
134,686


$
2,545



3.81
%

$
146,719


$
2,549



3.49
%

Loans

(3)


3,233,747



105,946



6.61
%


2,988,707



100,082



6.73
%

Interest bearing deposits with banks,


















Federal funds sold and other


255,378



5,654



4.46
%


213,831



5,811



5.46
%

Restricted investment in bank stocks


16,059



576



7.23
%


10,800



442



8.23
%

Other investments


14,731



254



3.48
%


12,003



254



4.26
%


Total interest earning assets



(2)


3,654,601



114,975



6.34
%


3,372,060



109,138



6.51
%

Allowance for credit losses


(38,847)









(37,196)







Non-interest earning assets


256,261









262,465








Total assets

$
3,872,015








$
3,597,329

























Interest bearing liabilities


















Interest bearing demand deposits

$
625,682


$
7,728



2.49
%

$
605,081


$
7,479



2.49
%

Money market deposits


1,054,742



17,548



3.36
%


1,038,250



20,348



3.94
%

Savings deposits


141,395



1,344



1.92
%


160,135



1,193



1.50
%

Time deposits


749,765



15,500



4.17
%


674,872



14,152



4.22
%

Total interest bearing deposits


2,571,584



42,120



3.30
%


2,478,338



43,172



3.50
%

Borrowings


277,245



5,668



4.12
%


169,337



4,309



5.12
%

Subordinated debentures


32,478



1,067



6.57
%


36,175



784



4.33
%


Total interest bearing liabilities


2,881,307



48,855



3.42
%


2,683,850



48,265



3.62
%

Non-interest bearing deposits


534,877









489,353







Other liabilities


38,755









42,534







Stockholders' equity


417,076









381,592








Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
3,872,015








$
3,597,329







Net interest income/interest rate spread

(2)





66,120



2.92
%





60,873



2.89
%

Net interest margin

(2) (4)








3.65
%








3.63
%

Tax equivalent adjustment

(2)





(19)









(15)




Net interest income




$
66,101








$
60,858





(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.


(2) Interest and average rates are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%.


(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.


(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.


(5) Annualized.






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)





As of or For the Quarter Ended




6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


EARNINGS















Net interest income

$
34,009


$
32,092


$
31,594


$
30,094


$
30,540

Credit loss expense


2,558



1,544



234



1,579



63

Non-interest income


2,702



1,971



2,176



2,479



689

Non-interest expense


20,867



20,384



19,124



18,644



17,953

Income tax expense


3,047



2,754



3,915



4,188



2,140

Net income


10,239



9,381



10,497



8,162



11,073


















PERFORMANCE RATIOS















Return on average assets

(1)


1.04%



1.00%



1.10%



0.88%



1.23%

Return on average equity

(1)


9.77%



9.20%



10.27%



8.15%



11.52%

Return on average tangible equity

(1) (2)


11.16%



10.54%



11.82%



9.42%



13.40%

Net interest margin

(1) (3)


3.65%



3.65%



3.54%



3.48%



3.62%

Yield on loans

(1)


6.62%



6.59%



6.62%



6.73%



6.81%

Total cost of deposits

(1)


2.72%



2.75%



2.89%



3.06%



3.01%

Efficiency ratio

(2)


56.24%



57.65%



56.98%



58.49%



55.88%


















SHARE DATA















Common shares outstanding


24,905,790



25,045,612



25,100,829



25,186,920



25,144,983

Basic earnings per share

$
0.41


$
0.37


$
0.42


$
0.32


$
0.44

Diluted earnings per share


0.41



0.37



0.41



0.32



0.44

Book value per share


16.96



16.57



16.30



15.96



15.61

Tangible book value per share

(2)


14.87



14.47



14.19



13.84



13.46


















MARKET DATA















Market value per share

$
15.47


$
14.81


$
14.07


$
15.20


$
12.74

Market value / Tangible book value

(2)


104.03%



102.35%



99.16%



109.83%



94.65%

Market capitalization

$
385,293


$
370,926


$
353,169


$
382,841


$
320,347


















CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY















Stockholders' equity / assets


10.51%



10.69%



10.82%



10.70%



10.86%

Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets

(2)


9.34%



9.47%



9.56%



9.41%



9.50%

Loans / deposits


105.02%



103.73%



102.89%



101.23%



101.02%


















ASSET QUALITY















Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$
796


$
(15)


$
(155)


$
386


$
175

Nonperforming loans


15,978



11,584



11,677



12,014



14,227

Nonperforming assets


15,978



16,406



17,314



17,651



20,226

Net charge offs (recoveries)/ average loans

(1)


0.10%



(0.00%)



(0.02%)



0.05%



0.02%

Nonperforming loans / total loans


0.48%



0.36%



0.37%



0.39%



0.47%

Nonperforming assets / total assets


0.40%



0.42%



0.46%



0.47%



0.56%

Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans


1.23%



1.21%



1.20%



1.21%



1.21%

Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans


255.83%



338.60%



323.48%



311.59%



254.81%


















OTHER DATA















Total assets

$
4,019,335


$
3,880,759


$
3,780,346


$
3,757,653


$
3,615,731

Total loans


3,327,288



3,236,039



3,144,266



3,087,488



2,998,029

Total deposits


3,168,213



3,119,794



3,055,896



3,050,070



2,967,634

Total stockholders' equity


422,379



414,915



409,156



402,070



392,489

Number of full-time equivalent employees


335



315



318



313



294


(1) Annualized.


(2) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures," for calculation and reconciliation.


(3) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





As of the Quarter Ended




6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


LOAN COMPOSITION















Commercial and industrial

$
706,849


$
651,690


$
576,625


$
546,541


$
530,996

Commercial real estate:















Owner-occupied


707,766



694,113



671,357



688,988



647,625

Investor


1,192,716



1,160,549



1,181,684



1,170,508



1,143,954

Construction and development


161,361



200,262



205,096



193,460



190,108

Multi-family


309,189



308,217



287,843



267,861



270,238

Total commercial real estate


2,371,032



2,363,141



2,345,980



2,320,817



2,251,925

Residential real estate:















Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans


160,935



142,298



142,769



144,081



144,978

Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit


62,738



52,438



51,020



49,763



46,882

Total residential real estate


223,673



194,736



193,789



193,844



191,860

Consumer and other


29,248



29,760



31,324



29,518



26,321

Total loans prior to deferred loan fees and costs


3,330,802



3,239,327



3,147,718



3,090,720



3,001,102

Net deferred loan fees and costs


(3,514)



(3,288)



(3,452)



(3,232)



(3,073)

Total loans

$
3,327,288


$
3,236,039


$
3,144,266


$
3,087,488


$
2,998,029


















LOAN MIX















Commercial and industrial


21.2%



20.1%



18.3%



17.7%



17.7%

Commercial real estate:















Owner-occupied


21.3%



21.5%



21.4%



22.3%



22.3%

Investor


35.8%



35.9%



37.6%



37.9%



37.9%

Construction and development


4.8%



6.2%



6.5%



6.3%



6.3%

Multi-family


9.3%



9.5%



9.1%



8.7%



8.7%

Total commercial real estate


71.3%



73.1%



74.6%



75.2%



75.2%

Residential real estate:















Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans


4.8%



4.4%



4.6%



4.7%



4.7%

Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit


1.9%



1.6%



1.6%



1.6%



1.6%

Total residential real estate


6.7%



6.0%



6.2%



6.3%



6.3%

Consumer and other


0.9%



0.9%



1.0%



0.9%



0.9%

Net deferred loan fees and costs


(0.1%)



(0.1%)



(0.1%)



(0.1%)



(0.1%)

Total loans


100.0%



100.0%



100.0%



100.0%



100.0%








































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS




(dollars in thousands, unaudited)





As of the Quarter Ended




6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


DEPOSIT COMPOSITION















Non-interest bearing demand deposits

$
590,209


$
535,584


$
519,320


$
519,079


$
499,765

Interest bearing demand deposits


553,909



629,974



629,099



597,802



574,515

Money market and savings deposits


1,241,277



1,197,517



1,198,039



1,235,637



1,199,382

Time deposits


782,818



756,719



709,438



697,552



693,972

Total Deposits

$
3,168,213


$
3,119,794


$
3,055,896


$
3,050,070


$
2,967,634


















DEPOSIT MIX















Non-interest bearing demand deposits


18.6%



17.2%



17.0%



17.0%



16.8%

Interest bearing demand deposits


17.5%



20.2%



20.6%



19.6%



19.4%

Money market and savings deposits


39.2%



38.4%



39.2%



40.5%



40.4%

Time deposits


24.7%



24.2%



23.2%



22.9%



23.4%

Total Deposits


100.0%



100.0%



100.0%



100.0%



100.0%







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































FIRST BANK




NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES




(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)





As of or For the Quarter Ended




6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


Return on Average Tangible Equity















Net income (numerator)

$
10,239


$
9,381


$
10,497


$
8,162


$
11,073

















Average stockholders' equity

$
420,443


$
413,672


$
406,579


$
398,535


$
386,644

Less: Average Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


52,301



52,805



53,278



53,823



54,347

Average Tangible stockholders' equity (denominator)

$
368,142


$
360,867


$
353,301


$
344,712


$
332,297

















Return on average tangible equity

(1)


11.16%



10.54%



11.82%



9.42%



13.40%


















Tangible Book Value Per Share















Stockholders' equity

$
422,379


$
414,915


$
409,156


$
402,070


$
392,489

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


52,026



52,507



52,993



53,484



54,026

Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)

$
370,353


$
362,408


$
356,163


$
348,586


$
338,463

















Common shares outstanding (denominator)


24,905,790



25,045,612



25,100,829



25,186,920



25,144,983

















Tangible book value per share

$
14.87


$
14.47


$
14.19


$
13.84


$
13.46


















Tangible Equity / Tangible Assets















Stockholders' equity

$
422,379


$
414,915


$
409,156


$
402,070


$
392,489

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


52,026



52,507



52,993



53,484



54,026

Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)

$
370,353


$
362,408


$
356,163


$
348,586


$
338,463

















Total assets

$
4,019,335


$
3,880,759


$
3,780,346


$
3,757,653


$
3,615,731

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


52,026



52,507



52,993



53,484



54,026

Tangible total assets (denominator)

$
3,967,309


$
3,828,252


$
3,727,353


$
3,704,169


$
3,561,705

















Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets


9.34%



9.47%



9.56%



9.41%



9.50%


















Efficiency Ratio















Non-interest expense

$
20,867


$
20,384


$
19,124


$
18,644


$
17,953

Less: Other real estate owned write-down


-



815



-



362



-

Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)

$
20,867


$
19,569


$
19,124


$
18,282


$
17,953

















Net interest income

$
34,009


$
32,092


$
31,594


$
30,094


$
30,540

Non-interest income


2,702



1,971



2,176



2,479



689

Total revenue


36,711



34,063



33,770



32,573



31,229

Add: Losses on sale of investment securities, net


-



-



-



555



-

(Subtract) Add: (Gains) losses on sale of loans, net


(75)



(29)



(38)



(135)



900

(Subtract): Gain on sale of other assets


(397)



-



-



-



-

Less: Bank Owned Life Insurance Incentive


-



(88)



(168)



(1,116)



-

Add: Executive Officer Severance Benefits


863



-



-



-



-

Adjusted total revenue (denominator)

$
37,102


$
33,946


$
33,564


$
31,877


$
32,129

















Efficiency ratio


56.24%



57.65%



56.98%



57.35%



55.88%


















(1) Annualized.











CONTACT:

Andrew Hibshman, Chief Financial Officer

(609) 643-0058,

andrew.hibshman@firstbanknj.com









