First Bank Reports Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - First Bank (FRBA) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.32 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $10.50 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.9% to $38.46 million from $33.77 million last year.

First Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

